ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sarah Jessica Parker's 6 best looks from the Met Gala red carpet

By Rachel Askinasi
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ALdjT_0bs5TBZC00
Sarah Jessica Parker at the 2010 Costume Institute Ball.

Bryan Bedder/Staff/Getty Images

  • Sarah Jessica Parker has historically turned heads with her fashion at the Met Gala.
  • She's been known to stay true to the event's theme, often incorporating a large headpiece into her look.
  • Here are six of the actress' best looks designed by the likes of Oscar de la Renta and Alexander McQueen.
During the annual Costume Institute Ball at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sarah Jessica Parker has become known for dressing to suit the event's theme.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n4v8p_0bs5TBZC00
Sarah Jessica Parker, pictured on the red carpet in 2012.

Stephen Lovekin/Staff/Getty Images

Whether she's wearing a prominent headpiece, lots of jewelry, or a statement-making dress, Parker finds inspiration in the theme of each year's exhibition.

"I am inspired by the themes," Parker told E! on the red carpet in 2018, according to Harper's Bazaar . "One can only do your best."

Parker has walked the Met Gala red carpet 10 times, but she's skipping this year's event.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hi6xp_0bs5TBZC00
Kristin Davis (left), Parker (center), and Cynthia Nixon (right), pictured on the set of "And Just Like That..."

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

A representative for Parker confirmed to Insider that she won't be in attendance due to her work schedule. So, it's only fitting to take a look back at her top red-carpet moments from galas past.

The actress turned heads on the red carpet at the 2013 Met Gala in a striking dress by Giles with a Philip Treacy headpiece.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjlmE_0bs5TBZC00
Parker seen on the Met Gala red carpet in 2013.

Kevin Mazur/Contributor/Getty Images

She channeled the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" theme with a mohawk-inspired headpiece and a gown that featured abstract strokes of color and a princess-like structure.

Parker's Monse look combined elements of ready-to-wear and couture style for the 2016 Met Gala's "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" theme.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGJwA_0bs5TBZC00
Parker wore Monse on the 2016 Met Gala red carpet.

Taylor Hill/Contributor/Getty Images and Jamie McCarthy/Staff/Getty Images

Parker wore white cropped pants with a matching bustier-like top that had sheer sleeves, and a button-up jacket. While the look mostly resembled a ready-to-wear outfit, the statement sleeves on Parker's top gave a couture feel to her ensemble. She finished the fashion moment with a pair of blue pumps that look like they were plucked from Carrie Bradshaw's closet.

Parker looked like she was attending a royal ball in her Oscar de la Renta ensemble for the 2014 Met Gala, which had a "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" theme.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30n4FK_0bs5TBZC00
Parker wore Oscar de la Renta in 2014 for that year's ball.

George Pimentel/Contributor/Getty Images and John Lamparski/Stringer/Getty Images

The actress looked like a modern-day princess in a black-and-white, full-skirt gown, long white opera gloves, and a perfectly coiffed updo.

Parker arrived at the event in 2006 to honor the exhibit, "AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion," with Lee Alexander McQueen, who designed their matching tartan outfits.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gEoZQ_0bs5TBZC00
Parker attended the 2006 Costume Institute Ball with McQueen.

Evan Agostini/Staff/Getty Images

While her layered, party-dress-meets-kilt look was impressive in itself, the dress made more of an impact as it resembled McQueen's more traditional-looking kilt. Her footwear — a pair of strappy heeled sandals — also complemented McQueen's edgy, lace-up boots.

Parker wore her most elaborate Met Gala look, designed by Alta Moda, to the 2018 "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" exhibit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ba8g0_0bs5TBZC00
Parker in Dolce Alta Moda on the Met Gala red carpet in 2018 with a gilded nativity scene in her headpiece (inlay).

Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images and Gilbert Carrasquillo/Contributor/Getty Images

She walked the red carpet in a standout piece by Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda, which draws inspiration from the Renaissance, according to the fashion label's website .

The gilded gown featured red hearts, precious stones, and a massive train. The pièce de résistance of the Dolce look was a crown with a full nativity scene perched on top of Parker's head.

Parker honored the first Black female designer to work in the White House with her 2022, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" look designed by Christopher John Rogers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BMmrr_0bs5TBZC00
Parker in Christopher John Rogers on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Staff/Getty Images

Her "gilded glamour" look was inspired by a dress Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley designed for First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln, according to Vogue .

Rogers' take on the gingham gown enlarged the print, utilized a fitted top instead of a cape, and included an exaggerated skirt and train. She also wore a headpiece by Philip Treacy.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Person
Cynthia Nixon
Person
Sarah
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Kristin Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Fashion Design#Carpet#British Fashion#Harper S Bazaar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Insider

Insider

386K+
Followers
26K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy