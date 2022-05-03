Sarah Jessica Parker's 6 best looks from the Met Gala red carpet

Sarah Jessica Parker at the 2010 Costume Institute Ball. Bryan Bedder/Staff/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker has historically turned heads with her fashion at the Met Gala.

She's been known to stay true to the event's theme, often incorporating a large headpiece into her look.

Here are six of the actress' best looks designed by the likes of Oscar de la Renta and Alexander McQueen.

Sarah Jessica Parker, pictured on the red carpet in 2012. Stephen Lovekin/Staff/Getty Images

During the annual Costume Institute Ball at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sarah Jessica Parker has become known for dressing to suit the event's theme.

Whether she's wearing a prominent headpiece, lots of jewelry, or a statement-making dress, Parker finds inspiration in the theme of each year's exhibition.

"I am inspired by the themes," Parker told E! on the red carpet in 2018, according to Harper's Bazaar . "One can only do your best."

Kristin Davis (left), Parker (center), and Cynthia Nixon (right), pictured on the set of "And Just Like That..." James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Parker has walked the Met Gala red carpet 10 times, but she's skipping this year's event.

A representative for Parker confirmed to Insider that she won't be in attendance due to her work schedule. So, it's only fitting to take a look back at her top red-carpet moments from galas past.

Parker seen on the Met Gala red carpet in 2013. Kevin Mazur/Contributor/Getty Images

The actress turned heads on the red carpet at the 2013 Met Gala in a striking dress by Giles with a Philip Treacy headpiece.

She channeled the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" theme with a mohawk-inspired headpiece and a gown that featured abstract strokes of color and a princess-like structure.

Parker wore Monse on the 2016 Met Gala red carpet. Taylor Hill/Contributor/Getty Images and Jamie McCarthy/Staff/Getty Images

Parker's Monse look combined elements of ready-to-wear and couture style for the 2016 Met Gala's "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" theme.

Parker wore white cropped pants with a matching bustier-like top that had sheer sleeves, and a button-up jacket. While the look mostly resembled a ready-to-wear outfit, the statement sleeves on Parker's top gave a couture feel to her ensemble. She finished the fashion moment with a pair of blue pumps that look like they were plucked from Carrie Bradshaw's closet.

Parker wore Oscar de la Renta in 2014 for that year's ball. George Pimentel/Contributor/Getty Images and John Lamparski/Stringer/Getty Images

Parker looked like she was attending a royal ball in her Oscar de la Renta ensemble for the 2014 Met Gala, which had a "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" theme.

The actress looked like a modern-day princess in a black-and-white, full-skirt gown, long white opera gloves, and a perfectly coiffed updo.

Parker attended the 2006 Costume Institute Ball with McQueen. Evan Agostini/Staff/Getty Images

Parker arrived at the event in 2006 to honor the exhibit, "AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion," with Lee Alexander McQueen, who designed their matching tartan outfits.

While her layered, party-dress-meets-kilt look was impressive in itself, the dress made more of an impact as it resembled McQueen's more traditional-looking kilt. Her footwear — a pair of strappy heeled sandals — also complemented McQueen's edgy, lace-up boots.

Parker in Dolce Alta Moda on the Met Gala red carpet in 2018 with a gilded nativity scene in her headpiece (inlay). Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images and Gilbert Carrasquillo/Contributor/Getty Images

Parker wore her most elaborate Met Gala look, designed by Alta Moda, to the 2018 "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" exhibit.

She walked the red carpet in a standout piece by Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda, which draws inspiration from the Renaissance, according to the fashion label's website .

The gilded gown featured red hearts, precious stones, and a massive train. The pièce de résistance of the Dolce look was a crown with a full nativity scene perched on top of Parker's head.

Parker in Christopher John Rogers on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet. Dimitrios Kambouris/Staff/Getty Images

Parker honored the first Black female designer to work in the White House with her 2022, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" look designed by Christopher John Rogers.

Her "gilded glamour" look was inspired by a dress Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley designed for First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln, according to Vogue .

Rogers' take on the gingham gown enlarged the print, utilized a fitted top instead of a cape, and included an exaggerated skirt and train. She also wore a headpiece by Philip Treacy.