Deposed Guinea president Alpha Conde is well, say ECOWAS envoys

By Evelyne Aka and Mouctar Bah, Gillian HANDYSIDE, -, GEORGES GOBET, CELLOU BINANI
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
Coup leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya waving to the crowd in Conakry on Monday /AFP

Deposed Guinean president Alpha Conde is in good health, envoys from West Africa bloc ECOWAS said Friday during a mission to the country organised after last week's coup.

Guinea's ruling military has been coming under growing diplomatic pressure after special forces led by Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya seized power on Sunday and arrested Conde.

ECOWAS suspended Guinea this week. On Friday, the African Union (AU) followed suit.

The pan-African body tweeted that it had decided "to suspend the Republic of Guinea from all AU activities and decision-making bodies."

Mediators from ECOWAS -- the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States -- landed in the Guinean capital Conakry on Friday.

They met coup leader Doumbouya, who arrived at the hotel where the envoys were staying flanked by special forces commandos.

ECOWAS Commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, who was part of the delegation, said that mediators had seen Conde in the city's junta headquarters.

"President Alpha Conde is well," he told reporters.

Burkinabe Foreign Minister Alpha Barry, another delegation member, confirmed that the 83-year-old former leader was in good health.

After the visit, Guinea's stand-in foreign minister Fanta Cisse spoke of an agreement "in principle" to release Conde.

She said it was "difficult to answer immediately a request" to free the ex-president, however "the principle is recognised".

Increasing pressure on Guinea comes amid rising fears of democratic backsliding across West Africa, where strongmen are an increasingly familiar sight.

Guinea's putsch has drawn parallels with its neighbour Mali, which has suffered two coups since August last year led by Colonel Assimi Goita, who was also a special forces commander.

- Condemnation -

On Wednesday, ECOWAS called for Conde's "immediate and unconditional release."

It also urged "the immediate return to constitutional order" and demanded that the security forces "maintain a constitutional posture."

Guinea /AFP

The US embassy in Conakry on Friday stated that Guinea should "immediately restore democracy."

Guinea's putschists have formed a junta named the CNRD, which has dissolved the government and the constitution.

Doumbouya appeared on television hours after the coup and accused the Conde government of "endemic corruption" and "trampling on citizens' rights".

He has pledged to open talks on forming a new government, but it is not yet clear when, or under what form, these may take place.

When faced with a similar predicament in Mali last year, ECOWAS imposed economic sanctions, but lifted them after Mali's ruling military committed to restoring civilian rule.

- 'Bury democracy' -

Public discontent in Guinea had been brewing for months over a flatlining Covid-hit economy and the leadership of Conde, who became the first democratically elected president in 2010 and was re-elected in 2015.

But last year, Conde pushed through a new constitution enabling him to run for a third term in October 2020.

The move sparked mass demonstrations in which dozens of protesters were killed. Conde won the election but the political opposition maintained the poll was a sham.

After the coup, the junta freed about 80 political activists detained under Conde and banned ex-ministers from leaving the country.

On Thursday, it also said ex-ministers' bank accounts had been temporarily frozen.

Coup leader Doumbouya has nonetheless promised there will be no "witch hunt" against members of the former regime.

Detained: Conde, seen here surrounded by soldiers in a video sent to AFP on Sunday /MILITARY SOURCE/AFP

The military has also guaranteed Conde's safety.

The coup was greeted with jubilation in some parts of Conakry, where residents flooded the streets to applaud the soldiers.

But Conde supporters are bitter. Victor Leno, a schoolteacher and a member of Conde's RPG party, said "in one day, the military really came and buried this beautiful democracy".

An RPG spokesman Mahmoudou Traore warned against trusting the military's promises of a transition.

"They will stay in power for five, six (or) seven years," he predicted.

- Aluminium shock -

Guinea is one of the poorest countries in the world, despite abundant reserves of minerals including iron ore, gold and diamonds.

Worries over access to Guinea's vast reserves of bauxite have helped to drive aluminium prices to 13-year highs /AFP

The former French colony also has the world's largest reserves of bauxite, the primary source of aluminium. Mining is the driver of the economy.

News of the coup sent the price of aluminium soaring to its highest level in 13 years this week.

Doumbouya has pledged continuity in the mining sector and said this week that Guinea will "uphold all its undertakings (and) mining agreements".

Ecowas, Military Government, Military Junta, Conakry, The African Union, Pan African, Au, Ecowas Commission, Cnrd, Mali, Covid, Rpg Party, French
investing.com

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc threatened reprisals,...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Guinea President Alpha Condé Held Hostage as Coup Attempt Unfolds in Capital, Conakry

A militant group of soldiers in Guinea have reportedly attempted a government takeover. According to the BBC, an unverified video of Guinea’s President Alpha Condé surrounded by soldiers is circulating, raising questions about his safety. In the video, the soldiers ask President Condé to assure the nation that he is uninjured, but the president remained silent. A military source told Reuters that soldiers had blockaded the only bridge connecting the mainland and the peninsula. The soldiers claim they have closed all borders and shut down the government. However, Guinea’s defense minister reportedly said that the attempted government overthrow was ineffectual.
WORLD
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Trump abandoned this giant trade deal. Now, China wants in

New Delhi (CNN Business) — China has applied to join a major Asia-Pacific trade partnership that the United States ditched several years ago, as the world's second largest economy tries to bolster its relationships in the region. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao applied for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive...
FOREIGN POLICY
Vice

Her Daughter Was Kidnapped By Traffickers. So She Trafficked Herself.

When Asiya and her teenage daughter Marium were trying to re-enter Bangladesh from India in June, they were immediately detained. As Indian border officials questioned the 34-year-old and her 16-year-old daughter, the pair’s story stunned them, and then later, everyone in Bangladesh. Asiya willingly trafficked herself into India so that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

France accuses Australia, US of 'lying' in escalating crisis

France on Saturday accused Australia and the United States of lying over a ruptured Australian contract to buy French submarines, saying a grave crisis was under way between the allies. French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday recalled the ambassadors to Canberra and Washington in an unprecedented move to signal his fury over Australia's decision to break a deal for the French submarines in favour of American nuclear-powered vessels. The row has, for now, ended hopes of a post-Donald Trump renaissance in relations between Paris and Washington under President Joe Biden and also focused French attention on boosting the European Union's security strategy as it ponders NATO's future. Speaking to France 2 television, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian gave no indication Paris was prepared to let the crisis die down, using distinctly undiplomatic language towards Australia, the United States and Britain, which is also part of the three-way security pact.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

