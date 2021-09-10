CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck Talks Feminism and Consent in Venice: ‘Yes, I Do Consider Myself a Feminist’

By Marlow Stern
Daily Beast
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been 23 years since Good Will Hunting, the first produced screenplay penned by the writing team of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, took home Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards. Since then, the pair of longtime Boston pals have transformed into Hollywood superstars, with the former winning Best Picture for his directorial effort Argo and the latter turning in a number of celebrated performances, from The Talented Mr. Ripley to the Bourne series of films.

