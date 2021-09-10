Ben Affleck Talks Feminism and Consent in Venice: ‘Yes, I Do Consider Myself a Feminist’

“Yes, I consider myself a feminist.” Ben Affleck he is at the Venice Film Festival with his old friend Matt Damon with whom he returns to write a film 23 years after the Oscar for Will Hunting – Rebel genius. The last duel is a historical film set in 14th century France where Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), two former friends, comrades in battles, and now enemies for rivalry of power and possessions, find themselves facing each other for the honor of a woman. The story, however, is far from that world of ladies and knights of picaresque literature, here at the center of everything there is a woman who has chosen not to keep silent about a rape, she is Lady Marguerite (Jodie Comer) wife of Carrouges. Inspired by a true story, the real last duel authorized by the King in medieval France, the film signed by Ridley Scott is a story in three acts. In the first the story is told by de Carrouges, then by Le Gris finally by Lady Marguerite ready to risk her own life because if her husband had not defeated her rival she would have been accused of perjury and burned alive. Affleck and Damon enlisted the help of the screenwriter to write the film Nicole Holofcener.

