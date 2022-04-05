Looking for a new career? Here are 30 high-paying, fast growing jobs that are set to boom over the next decade
- Millions are looking for new careers amid a pandemic reshuffle, and these jobs could be a good fit.
- We used 2020-2030 employment projections and 2021 wage data to find high-paying jobs likely to grow.
- Managerial, tech, and medical jobs like registered nurses made up some of the top 30 occupations.
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 75,100
Median annual wage in May 2021: $48,520
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree29. Wholesale and manufacturing sales representatives (except technical and scientific products)
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 59,400
Median annual wage in May 2021: $61,600
Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent28. Industrial engineers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 40,000
Median annual wage in May 2021: $95,300
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree27. All other computer occupations
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 40,700
Median annual wage in May 2021: $95,270
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree
This is a catchall occupation title for other computer occupations , such as web administrators and blockchain engineers.26. Electricians
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 66,100
Median annual wage in May 2021: $60,040
Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent25. Marketing managers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 29,400
Median annual wage in May 2021: $135,030
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree24. Computer systems analysts
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 42,800
Median annual wage in May 2021: $99,270
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree23. Logisticians
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 56,400
Median annual wage in May 2021: $77,030
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree22. Human resources specialists
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 70,200
Median annual wage in May 2021: $62,290
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree21. Physical therapists
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 49,100
Median annual wage in May 2021: $95,620
Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree20. Information security analysts
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 47,100
Median annual wage in May 2021: $102,600
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree19. Secondary school teachers (except special and career/technical education)
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 78,200
Median annual wage in May 2021: $61,820
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree18. Physician assistants
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 40,100
Median annual wage in May 2021: $121,530
Typical educational requirements: Master's degree17. Industrial machinery mechanics
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 83,600
Median annual wage in May 2021: $59,840
Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent16. Construction managers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 51,400
Median annual wage in May 2021: $98,890
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree15. Sales representatives of services (except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel)
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 97,000
Median annual wage in May 2021: $60,550
Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent14. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 122,100
Median annual wage in May 2021: $48,310
Typical educational requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award13. Postsecondary health specialties teachers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 58,900
Median annual wage in May 2021: $102,720
Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree12. Elementary school teachers (except special education)
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 101,700
Median annual wage in May 2021: $61,400
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree11. Accountants and auditors
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 96,000
Median annual wage in May 2021: $77,250
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree10. Computer and information systems managers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 52,700
Median annual wage in May 2021: $159,010
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree9. Lawyers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 71,500
Median annual wage in May 2021: $127,990
Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree8. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 163,600
Median annual wage in May 2021: $63,920
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree7. Management analysts
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 124,400
Median annual wage in May 2021: $93,000
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree6. Nurse practitioners
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 114,900
Median annual wage in May 2021: $120,680
Typical educational requirements: Master's degree5. Medical and health services managers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 139,600
Median annual wage in May 2021: $101,340
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree4. Financial managers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 118,200
Median annual wage in May 2021: $131,710
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree3. Registered nurses
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 276,800
Median annual wage in May 2021: $77,600
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree2. General and operations managers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 226,300
Median annual wage in May 2021: $97,970
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree1. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 409,500
Median annual wage in May 2021: $120,730*
Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree
*We used the annual median wage of software developers as opposed to the wage for software quality assurance analysts and testersHow we came up with our list of the best jobs of the future
The above 30 jobs both pay above the median annual wage and are poised to grow over the next decade.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases annual employment projections of how various jobs will grow or decline over the next decade. The latest release shows how occupations could change from 2020 to 2030. Overall, BLS forecasts that employment will grow by 11.9 million, from 153.5 million in 2020 to 165.4 million in 2030.
Insider was interested in looking at jobs that pay well and that also may see more jobs added over the decade. To come up with our set of jobs that are expected to have bright futures ahead of them, we took the geometric mean of median annual wages and projected employment growth from 2020 to 2030 for each occupation. We then ranked occupations based on their geometric mean. A higher geometric mean would mean a higher rank.
Wage data is for May 2021 from the Bureau's Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program that was released earlier this year. We only included jobs that pay at least $45,760, the median wage for all occupations, because we were interested in jobs that are both expected to grow and pay well. Based on this, several of the top jobs are medical, tech, or manager positions.
It's important to note that some jobs in BLS' projections are are expected to grow a lot over the decade, even faster than the 7.7% increase for all occupations, but mainly due to recovery from jobs lost seen during the pandemic.
"The COVID-19 pandemic triggered an economic recession from February to April 2020, which led to substantial and immediate declines in output and employment," BLS wrote in a news release for the employment projections. "Because 2020 serves as the base year for the 2020–30 projections, these recession impacts translate to lower base-year values than seen in recent projections and, therefore, higher projected employment growth."
In fact, BLS published two separate tables of the projected fastest-growing jobs. One of the tables consider all jobs and the other one BLS notes excludes "occupations with above average cyclical recovery," such as motion picture projectionists and restaurant cooks, both in industries that have been largely affected by the pandemic.
"Employment in the leisure and hospitality sector is projected to increase the fastest, largely driven by recovery growth, while the healthcare and social assistance sector is projected to add the most new jobs," BLS wrote in a news release.Read the original article on Business Insider
