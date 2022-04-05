Looking for a new career? Here are 30 high-paying, fast growing jobs that are set to boom over the next decade

Computer and information systems manager is one of the jobs that made our list of high-paying, fast-growing jobs. 10'000 Hours/Getty Images

Millions are looking for new careers amid a pandemic reshuffle, and these jobs could be a good fit.

We used 2020-2030 employment projections and 2021 wage data to find high-paying jobs likely to grow.

Managerial, tech, and medical jobs like registered nurses made up some of the top 30 occupations.

30. Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 75,100

Median annual wage in May 2021: $48,520

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

29. Wholesale and manufacturing sales representatives (except technical and scientific products)

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 59,400

Median annual wage in May 2021: $61,600

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

28. Industrial engineers

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 40,000

Median annual wage in May 2021: $95,300

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

27. All other computer occupations

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 40,700

Median annual wage in May 2021: $95,270

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

This is a catchall occupation title for other computer occupations , such as web administrators and blockchain engineers.

26. Electricians

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 66,100

Median annual wage in May 2021: $60,040

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

25. Marketing managers

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 29,400

Median annual wage in May 2021: $135,030

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

24. Computer systems analysts

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 42,800

Median annual wage in May 2021: $99,270

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

23. Logisticians

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 56,400

Median annual wage in May 2021: $77,030

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

22. Human resources specialists

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 70,200

Median annual wage in May 2021: $62,290

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

21. Physical therapists

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 49,100

Median annual wage in May 2021: $95,620

Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

20. Information security analysts

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 47,100

Median annual wage in May 2021: $102,600

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

19. Secondary school teachers (except special and career/technical education)

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 78,200

Median annual wage in May 2021: $61,820

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

18. Physician assistants

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 40,100

Median annual wage in May 2021: $121,530

Typical educational requirements: Master's degree

17. Industrial machinery mechanics

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 83,600

Median annual wage in May 2021: $59,840

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

16. Construction managers

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 51,400

Median annual wage in May 2021: $98,890

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

15. Sales representatives of services (except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel)

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 97,000

Median annual wage in May 2021: $60,550

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

14. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 122,100

Median annual wage in May 2021: $48,310

Typical educational requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

13. Postsecondary health specialties teachers

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 58,900

Median annual wage in May 2021: $102,720

Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

12. Elementary school teachers (except special education)

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 101,700

Median annual wage in May 2021: $61,400

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

11. Accountants and auditors

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 96,000

Median annual wage in May 2021: $77,250

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

10. Computer and information systems managers

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 52,700

Median annual wage in May 2021: $159,010

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

9. Lawyers

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 71,500

Median annual wage in May 2021: $127,990

Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

8. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 163,600

Median annual wage in May 2021: $63,920

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

7. Management analysts

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 124,400

Median annual wage in May 2021: $93,000

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

6. Nurse practitioners

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 114,900

Median annual wage in May 2021: $120,680

Typical educational requirements: Master's degree

5. Medical and health services managers

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 139,600

Median annual wage in May 2021: $101,340

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

4. Financial managers

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 118,200

Median annual wage in May 2021: $131,710

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

3. Registered nurses

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 276,800

Median annual wage in May 2021: $77,600

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

2. General and operations managers

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 226,300

Median annual wage in May 2021: $97,970

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

1. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 409,500

Median annual wage in May 2021: $120,730*

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

*We used the annual median wage of software developers as opposed to the wage for software quality assurance analysts and testers

How we came up with our list of the best jobs of the future

The above 30 jobs both pay above the median annual wage and are poised to grow over the next decade.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases annual employment projections of how various jobs will grow or decline over the next decade. The latest release shows how occupations could change from 2020 to 2030. Overall, BLS forecasts that employment will grow by 11.9 million, from 153.5 million in 2020 to 165.4 million in 2030.

Insider was interested in looking at jobs that pay well and that also may see more jobs added over the decade. To come up with our set of jobs that are expected to have bright futures ahead of them, we took the geometric mean of median annual wages and projected employment growth from 2020 to 2030 for each occupation. We then ranked occupations based on their geometric mean. A higher geometric mean would mean a higher rank.

Wage data is for May 2021 from the Bureau's Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program that was released earlier this year. We only included jobs that pay at least $45,760, the median wage for all occupations, because we were interested in jobs that are both expected to grow and pay well. Based on this, several of the top jobs are medical, tech, or manager positions.

It's important to note that some jobs in BLS' projections are are expected to grow a lot over the decade, even faster than the 7.7% increase for all occupations, but mainly due to recovery from jobs lost seen during the pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic triggered an economic recession from February to April 2020, which led to substantial and immediate declines in output and employment," BLS wrote in a news release for the employment projections. "Because 2020 serves as the base year for the 2020–30 projections, these recession impacts translate to lower base-year values than seen in recent projections and, therefore, higher projected employment growth."

In fact, BLS published two separate tables of the projected fastest-growing jobs. One of the tables consider all jobs and the other one BLS notes excludes "occupations with above average cyclical recovery," such as motion picture projectionists and restaurant cooks, both in industries that have been largely affected by the pandemic.

"Employment in the leisure and hospitality sector is projected to increase the fastest, largely driven by recovery growth, while the healthcare and social assistance sector is projected to add the most new jobs," BLS wrote in a news release.