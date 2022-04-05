ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for a new career? Here are 30 high-paying, fast growing jobs that are set to boom over the next decade

By Madison Hoff
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Svkcg_0bs3QmvE00
Computer and information systems manager is one of the jobs that made our list of high-paying, fast-growing jobs.

10'000 Hours/Getty Images

  • Millions are looking for new careers amid a pandemic reshuffle, and these jobs could be a good fit.
  • We used 2020-2030 employment projections and 2021 wage data to find high-paying jobs likely to grow.
  • Managerial, tech, and medical jobs like registered nurses made up some of the top 30 occupations.
30. Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23KLaG_0bs3QmvE00

Vladimir Vladimirov/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 75,100

Median annual wage in May 2021: $48,520

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

29. Wholesale and manufacturing sales representatives (except technical and scientific products)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNhDz_0bs3QmvE00

Westend61/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 59,400

Median annual wage in May 2021: $61,600

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

28. Industrial engineers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9lXj_0bs3QmvE00

Teera Konakan/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 40,000

Median annual wage in May 2021: $95,300

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

27. All other computer occupations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwZ7a_0bs3QmvE00

5432action/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 40,700

Median annual wage in May 2021: $95,270

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

This is a catchall occupation title for other computer occupations , such as web administrators and blockchain engineers.

26. Electricians
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAhR0_0bs3QmvE00

ftwitty/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 66,100

Median annual wage in May 2021: $60,040

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

25. Marketing managers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fB02s_0bs3QmvE00

kate_sept2004/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 29,400

Median annual wage in May 2021: $135,030

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

24. Computer systems analysts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WLyk_0bs3QmvE00

Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 42,800

Median annual wage in May 2021: $99,270

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

23. Logisticians
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOcOz_0bs3QmvE00

Morsa Images/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 56,400

Median annual wage in May 2021: $77,030

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

22. Human resources specialists
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0Urr_0bs3QmvE00

Hispanolistic/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 70,200

Median annual wage in May 2021: $62,290

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

21. Physical therapists
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WrdUh_0bs3QmvE00

Andersen Ross Photography Inc/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 49,100

Median annual wage in May 2021: $95,620

Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

20. Information security analysts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gHtOY_0bs3QmvE00

Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 47,100

Median annual wage in May 2021: $102,600

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

19. Secondary school teachers (except special and career/technical education)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnfxL_0bs3QmvE00

Maskot/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 78,200

Median annual wage in May 2021: $61,820

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

18. Physician assistants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHxQS_0bs3QmvE00

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 40,100

Median annual wage in May 2021: $121,530

Typical educational requirements: Master's degree

17. Industrial machinery mechanics
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451lbi_0bs3QmvE00

serts/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 83,600

Median annual wage in May 2021: $59,840

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

16. Construction managers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBgyD_0bs3QmvE00

Sornranison Prakittrakoon/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 51,400

Median annual wage in May 2021: $98,890

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

15. Sales representatives of services (except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHA6f_0bs3QmvE00

Katleho Seisa/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 97,000

Median annual wage in May 2021: $60,550

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

14. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3StLQn_0bs3QmvE00

Erik Isakson/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 122,100

Median annual wage in May 2021: $48,310

Typical educational requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

13. Postsecondary health specialties teachers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wfLa0_0bs3QmvE00

SDI Productions/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 58,900

Median annual wage in May 2021: $102,720

Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

12. Elementary school teachers (except special education)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34PqiX_0bs3QmvE00

Ariel Skelley/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 101,700

Median annual wage in May 2021: $61,400

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

11. Accountants and auditors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCm4r_0bs3QmvE00

Kiyoshi Hijiki/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 96,000

Median annual wage in May 2021: $77,250

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

10. Computer and information systems managers
Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 52,700

Median annual wage in May 2021: $159,010

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

9. Lawyers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiVnU_0bs3QmvE00

Chris Ryan/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 71,500

Median annual wage in May 2021: $127,990

Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

8. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hs9gO_0bs3QmvE00

Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 163,600

Median annual wage in May 2021: $63,920

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

7. Management analysts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oE5yq_0bs3QmvE00

Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 124,400

Median annual wage in May 2021: $93,000

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

6. Nurse practitioners
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxrVQ_0bs3QmvE00

SDI Productions/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 114,900

Median annual wage in May 2021: $120,680

Typical educational requirements: Master's degree

5. Medical and health services managers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBdvU_0bs3QmvE00

sturti/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 139,600

Median annual wage in May 2021: $101,340

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

4. Financial managers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFr6k_0bs3QmvE00

FG Trade/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 118,200

Median annual wage in May 2021: $131,710

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

3. Registered nurses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WCfSm_0bs3QmvE00

Reza Estakhrian/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 276,800

Median annual wage in May 2021: $77,600

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

2. General and operations managers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGyIw_0bs3QmvE00

fizkes/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 226,300

Median annual wage in May 2021: $97,970

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

1. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48iRNc_0bs3QmvE00

SARINYAPINNGAM/Getty Images

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 409,500

Median annual wage in May 2021: $120,730*

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

*We used the annual median wage of software developers as opposed to the wage for software quality assurance analysts and testers

How we came up with our list of the best jobs of the future

The above 30 jobs both pay above the median annual wage and are poised to grow over the next decade.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases annual employment projections of how various jobs will grow or decline over the next decade. The latest release shows how occupations could change from 2020 to 2030. Overall, BLS forecasts that employment will grow by 11.9 million, from 153.5 million in 2020 to 165.4 million in 2030.

Insider was interested in looking at jobs that pay well and that also may see more jobs added over the decade. To come up with our set of jobs that are expected to have bright futures ahead of them, we took the geometric mean of median annual wages and projected employment growth from 2020 to 2030 for each occupation. We then ranked occupations based on their geometric mean. A higher geometric mean would mean a higher rank.

Wage data is for May 2021 from the Bureau's Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program that was released earlier this year. We only included jobs that pay at least $45,760, the median wage for all occupations, because we were interested in jobs that are both expected to grow and pay well. Based on this, several of the top jobs are medical, tech, or manager positions.

It's important to note that some jobs in BLS' projections are are expected to grow a lot over the decade, even faster than the 7.7% increase for all occupations, but mainly due to recovery from jobs lost seen during the pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic triggered an economic recession from February to April 2020, which led to substantial and immediate declines in output and employment," BLS wrote in a news release for the employment projections. "Because 2020 serves as the base year for the 2020–30 projections, these recession impacts translate to lower base-year values than seen in recent projections and, therefore, higher projected employment growth."

In fact, BLS published two separate tables of the projected fastest-growing jobs. One of the tables consider all jobs and the other one BLS notes excludes "occupations with above average cyclical recovery," such as motion picture projectionists and restaurant cooks, both in industries that have been largely affected by the pandemic.

"Employment in the leisure and hospitality sector is projected to increase the fastest, largely driven by recovery growth, while the healthcare and social assistance sector is projected to add the most new jobs," BLS wrote in a news release.

Read the original article on Business Insider

