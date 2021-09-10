CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Your Last Chance to Enjoy Clearlake’s 2021 Summer Concert Series

By David Wakefield
lakecountybloom.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer sun has finally started to set, and the day’s cooling down. Just across the street, the late afternoon breeze splashes waves against the beach. And in Austin Park, live music’s playing. When they recently remodeled the park, the City of Clearlake committed to bringing live music to town. So they put in a covered stage on the corner of Olympic and Lakeshore Drive, and this summer started hosting concerts. The city couldn’t have placed it better. The swoop of the stage’s covering swoops with the mountain and lake, framing the picture. And as the sun sets behind Mt. Konocti, it turns the park shades of pink and purple, backlighting the musicians.

IN THIS ARTICLE
