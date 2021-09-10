CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulare, CA

2 killed after car collides with semi-truck, catches fire in Tulare

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fm216_0bs3A9Cu00

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Tulare on Thursday night.

California Highway Patrol officers say a car and a semi-truck collided just before 8:30 pm on northbound Highway 99 near Tulare Street.

The car caught fire, and the two people inside died.

The semi-truck driver was not injured in the crash.

CHP officers are working to determine what caused the two vehicles to collide.

One lane of northbound Highway 99 was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

Comments / 8

Melinda Journey
8d ago

those off ramps in tulare are so dangerous !! getting on to the highway . People don’t scoot over and practically run you off the road . prayers to the families of the two who didn’t survive .. so so sad

Reply(4)
14
Melodie Furtado
8d ago

It is so sad and no way to die.. Bryson Turner was my sons close friend. Conner already lost a close friend 3 months ago to another fiery car crash, now this.. it is very sad to have to bury your own child.. I feel for Bryson’s mother. RIP BRYSON TURNER.. may you Rest In Peace!

Reply(2)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Tulare, CA
Cars
Tulare, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Tulare, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Chp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC30 Central Valley

Evacuation orders issued for some residents near Windy Fire in Sequoia National Forest

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for some communities near the Windy Fire in Sequoia National Forest. The orders are for Johnsondale and Camp Whitsett, including M107 at Dome Rock, east to Lloyd Meadow at Lower Peppermint Road (MT22S82), south to M99 at Sherman Pass Road, west to M107 and M50.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy