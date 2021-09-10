2 killed after car collides with semi-truck, catches fire in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Tulare on Thursday night.

California Highway Patrol officers say a car and a semi-truck collided just before 8:30 pm on northbound Highway 99 near Tulare Street.

The car caught fire, and the two people inside died.

The semi-truck driver was not injured in the crash.

CHP officers are working to determine what caused the two vehicles to collide.

One lane of northbound Highway 99 was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.