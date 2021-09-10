CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS' V Has Gotten So Confident With His Moves He Doesn't Need 'Permission to Dance'

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe K-pop singer spilled the beans on his moves during a YouTube Released chat with Chris Martin. BTS summer smash "Permission to Dance" isn't just a clever song title. During a YouTube Released chat on Thursday (Sept. 9) with Coldplay's Chris Martin, the K-pop septet's V revealed that after starting professional dance lessons just a few years ago he's gained a lot of confidence in his hoofing skills.

