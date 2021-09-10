BTS' V Has Gotten So Confident With His Moves He Doesn't Need 'Permission to Dance'

After 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, BTS's hit single "Butter" is back at the top of the list, and the band decided to celebrate with a surprise 3J reunion! For the first time since the BTS Home Party practice in 2017, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook got together to dance as a trio, and their moves were smoother than butter. Dressed head to toe in white, the group showed off their dance skills in a YouTube video posted on Sept. 8 while Megan Thee Stallion's "Butter" verse from the remix played overhead. 3J even gave her a shoutout by sticking their tongues out as a nod to her signature "ahhh" move.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO