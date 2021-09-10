CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Strained supply chains keep U.S. producer prices hot

By Lucia Mutikani
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased solidly in August, leading to the biggest annual gain in nearly 11 years, suggesting that high inflation is likely to persist for a while as the unrelenting COVID-19 pandemic continues to pressure supply chains.

Strong demand and supply constraints were underscored by other data on Friday showing the pace of inventory accumulation at wholesalers slowed in July. It is now taking wholesalers the fewest months in seven years to clear shelves.

"Supply chain bottlenecks have persisted longer and more intensely than most predicted at the beginning of this year, and widespread labor shortages are among the main input issues producers are dealing with," said Will Compernolle, a senior economist at FHN Financial in New York. "This means consumer price inflation should remain elevated for a while."

The producer price index for final demand rose 0.7% last month after two straight monthly increases of 1.0%, the Labor Department said. The gain was led by a 0.7% advance in services following a 1.1% jump in July.

A 1.5% increase in trade services, which measure changes in margins received by wholesalers and retailers, accounted for two-thirds of the broad rise in services. Goods prices jumped 1.0% after climbing 0.6% in July, with food rebounding 2.9%.

Transportation and warehousing prices shot up 2.8%.

The latest global wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, has disrupted production at factories in Southeast Asia, key raw materials suppliers for manufactures in the United States. Congestion at Chinese ports is also adding to the pressure on U.S. supply chains.

In the 12 months through August, the PPI accelerated 8.3%, the biggest year-on-year advance since November 2010 when the series was revamped, after surging 7.8% in July.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI gaining 0.6% on a monthly basis and rising 8.2% year-on-year.

Stocks on Wall Street were lower. The dollar was steady against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices fell.

LOGISTICS DELAYS

Though surveys from the Institute for Supply Management this month showed measures of prices paid by manufacturers and services industries fell significantly in August, they remained elevated. Factories and services providers still struggled to secure labor and raw materials, and faced logistics delays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHkAt_0bs1Y5X400
Shoppers leave a Piggly Wiggly supermarket with a sign honoring veterans in its window in Columbus, Georgia, U.S. September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

This was corroborated by the Federal Reserve's Beige Book report on Wednesday compiled from information collected on or before Aug. 30 showing "contacts reported generally higher input prices but, as with labor, they were mostly concerned about getting the supplies they needed versus the price."

The supply bottlenecks are making it harder for businesses to restock after running down inventories in the first half of the year. In a separate report on Friday, the Commerce Department said wholesale inventories rose 0.6% in July after surging 1.2% in June. Sales increased 2.0%. At July's sales pace it would take wholesalers 1.20 months to clear shelves, the fewest since July 2014, from 1.22 in June. read more

"Producers are struggling to replenish their stockpiles against surging demand," said Matt Colyar, an economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

With inventories tight, producers are easily passing on the higher costs to consumers. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has steadfastly maintained that high inflation is transitory.

Though most economists share this view, some argue that strong wage growth from a tightening labor market suggests inflation could be more persistent.

"Today's data on wholesale prices should be eye-opening for the Fed, as inflation pressures still don't appear to be easing and will likely continue to be felt by the consumer in the coming months," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management.

The Fed's preferred inflation measure for its flexible 2% target, the core personal consumption expenditures price index, increased 3.6% in the 12 months through July after a similar gain in June. Data next week will likely show the consumer price index rising 0.4% in August and increasing 5.3% on a year-on-year basis, according to a Reuters survey.

High inflation and supply constraints, which tanked motor vehicle sales in August, have prompted economists to slash their third-quarter gross domestic product growth estimates to as low as a 3.5% annualized rate from as high as 8.25%. The economy grew at a 6.6% rate in the second quarter.

"The danger with inflation is once prices go up, they don't go back down and the economy and producers and consumers all have to live in a costlier world where many don't have the means to do more than just barely survive," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York.

There are, however, signs that inflation is likely nearing its peak. Excluding the volatile food, energy and trade services components, producer prices rose 0.3%, the smallest gain since last November. The so-called core PPI shot up 0.9% in July.

In the 12 months through August, the core PPI accelerated 6.3%. That was the largest rise since the government introduced the series in August 2014 and followed a 6.1% increase in July.

Details of the PPI components, which feed into the core PCE price index, were mixed. Healthcare costs fell 0.2%. Portfolio management fees rose 1.1% and airline tickets increased 8.9% after soaring 9.1% in July.

"Soft medical services suggest that evidence of persistently stronger inflation in PCE may be more limited," said Andrew Hollenhorst, chief U.S. economist at Citigroup in New York.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Fed expected to stay cautious as economy sends mixed signals

With the United States on the upswing from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve is expected to weigh in next week on whether the economy is healthy enough to begin withdrawing stimulus measures credited with aiding the revival. The United States added a disappointing 235,000 new jobs last month, though there were better employment gains in prior months as Americans returned to positions lost to Covid-19 business closures or found new ones.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle unchanged; Brent notches another finish at highest in 7 weeks

Oil futures shook off Thursday’s early losses, leading U.S. prices to settle unchanged for the session, a day after a weekly drop in U.S. crude supplies lifted prices to their highest since late July. Global benchmark Brent prices, meanwhile, edged higher to notch another finish at their highest in about seven weeks. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery ended flat at $72.61 a barrel. November Brent crude settled at $75.67 a barrel, up 21 cents, or 0.3%.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Producer Price Index#Consumer Price Index#Fhn Financial#The Labor Department#Chinese#U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve#The Commerce Department#Moody S Analytics#Federal Reserve Chair#Fwdbonds
Cleveland.com

Bottlenecked ports are remaking supply chains — and U.S. industrial real estate market

The number of cargo ships waiting to dock and unload shipments off the coast of California hit a new record this week. On Monday, 56 cargo ships were either anchored or in drift areas off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, with 140 total ships in those ports, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California. A boom in e-commerce and pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain, not to mention labor shortages, are creating backlogs at the ports.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Gold futures down 2% to settle at lowest in 5 weeks

Gold futures declined by 2% on Thursday to mark the lowest settlement in five weeks. A climb in August U.S. retail sales provided a boost to both the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, easing investor interest in the precious metal. December gold fell $38.10, or 2%, to settle at $1,756.70 an ounce. That was the biggest one-day loss for a most-active contract since Aug. 6 and lowest settlement since Aug. 12, FactSet data show.
RETAIL
The Independent

Co-op warns supply chain crisis will push up prices and put pressure on profits

The Co-op warned of food price increases and pressure on its annual profits from the mounting supply chain crisis as it swung to a half-year loss.The group’s chief executive, Steve Murrells, told the PA news agency that supermarket price rises are “coming” as retailers across the UK battle with the lorry driver shortage, increased shipping costs and global commodity price rises.He said the company will look to offset the cost pressures “as best we can”, but said “some of that will filter down” to customers.The member-owned group, which also provides funeral and other services, reported underlying pre-tax operating losses of...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
futuresmag.com

Oil Prices Continue To Surge As U.S. Crude Supplies Fall For A 6th Week

Oil prices surged to the highest level since July after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that U.S. crude oil supplies fell for the 6th week in a row. In the report, they stated that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels, putting inventories about 7% below the 5-year average for this time of year.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

U.S. officials to hold semiconductor supply chain meeting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and White House economic adviser Brian Deese will host a semiconductor supply chain meeting convening at the White House on Sept. 23, the Commerce Department said. The department said in a statement that officials would discuss the ongoing global chip shortage and...
POTUS
Reuters

Japan's hot exports growth cools as COVID-19 hits supply chains

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s exports extended double-digit gains in August, led by strong shipments of chip manufacturing equipment, although the pace of growth weakened as COVID-19 hit key Asian supply chains and slowed factory production. The trade growth is unlikely to dispel worries about the outlook for Japan’s economy, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fooddive.com

Brand loyalty is eroding under supply chain and price pressures, survey finds

More than eight in 10 consumers purchased a different brand from the one they normally purchase in the past three months, according to new research from Inmar Intelligence sent to Food Dive. Lower prices of substitute brands influenced this decision for more than 65% of shoppers while out-of-stocks for the original brand motivated 51% to make a switch.
GAS PRICE
Reuters

U.S., South Korea trade chiefs discuss strengthening supply chain

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, in a meeting on Monday, emphasized the importance of working together to strengthen supply chains, including for semiconductors, the office of the USTR said in a statement. Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by...
U.S. POLITICS
New Castle News

U.S. producer prices jump an unprecedented 8.3 percent in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 8.3 percent last month from August 2020, the biggest annual gain since the Labor Department started calculating the 12-month number in 2010. The Labor Department reported Friday that its producer price index — which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

184K+
Followers
209K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy