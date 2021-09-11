CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Regional envoys meet Guinea junta, ousted president after coup

By Saliou Samb
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

CONAKRY, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A delegation from West Africa's main political and economic bloc on Friday met Guinea's ousted president Alpha Conde and members of the junta that overthrew him, hoping to steer the country back toward a civilian-led, constitutional regime.

Conde, who had been in power since 2010, has been detained by the junta, the National Rally and Development Committee (CNRD), since it staged the coup last Sunday.

"We met the members of the CNRD. We also met the former head of state," Jean-Claude Brou, the president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) commission, told reporters in the capital Conakry.

"Because we are mandated by the other heads of state, we are going to make a report."

He did not provide further details about the discussions. ECOWAS suspended Guinea's membership on Wednesday, but stopped short of imposing further sanctions, saying it was waiting for the results of the mission to Conakry. read more

The coup, the third putsch since April in West and Central Africa, has intensified fears of a slide back towards military rule in the region, which had until recently been starting to shed its "coup-belt" reputation.

The African Union backed ECOWAS up on Friday by suspended Guinea from all AU activities and decision-making bodies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sJsg7_0bs1RjAS00
Army soldiers hold a checkpoint after the uprising that led to the toppling of President Alpha Conde in Kaloum neighbourhood of Conacry in Guinea, September 6, 2021. REUTERS/ Souleymane Camara

The ECOWAS delegation also included Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Alpha Barry.

They planned to press the junta to appoint a credible civilian prime minister as soon as possible to help guide Guinea back towards constitutional order, a high-ranking regional official told Reuters on Thursday.

The junta is led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, a former officer in the French Foreign Legion. It has appointed army officers to head regional administrations, and on Thursday ordered the central bank and other banks to freeze all government accounts, in order to secure state assets. read more

Doumbouya and the other special forces soldiers behind Sunday's coup said they had ousted Conde because of concerns about poverty and endemic corruption. read more

The putsch has been condemned by partners including the United States, which on Thursday denied involvement after a video emerged of U.S. soldiers in a crowd of jubilant Guineans as the coup unfolded on Sunday.

The U.S. State Department said a small U.S. team had been involved in a joint military training exercise outside Conakry.

"Given the changing security situation, it was decided that the team would be relocated to the U.S. Embassy in Conakry. Guinean security forces provided an escort to Conakry to ensure the safe passage of the team," the Department said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE: Eritrean and Tigrayan forces killed and raped refugees - HRW

NAIROBI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Eritrean soldiers and Tigrayan militias raped, detained and killed Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray, an international rights watchdog said on Thursday. Human Rights Watch's report detailed attacks around two camps in Tigray, where local forces have battled the Ethiopian government and their...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Head of Islamic State in Sahara killed by French troops - Macron

The head of the Islamic State group in the Sahara has been killed by French troops, President Emmanuel Macron has said. Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi formed Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) in 2015. The group is blamed for most attacks in the region, including the targeted killing of...
POLITICS
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Guinea coup leaves junta in charge

CONAKRY, Guinea — Guinea’s new military leaders sought to tighten their grip on power Monday after overthrowing President Alpha Conde, ordering the soldiers from his presidential guard to now join the junta forces and barring government officials from leaving the country. After putting the West African nation back under military...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinean#Burkina Faso#West African#Conakry#Cnrd#Ecowas#The African Union#Au#Ghanaian#The French Foreign Legion#The U S State Department#The U S Embassy
UPI News

Guinea President Alpha Conde detained in military coup

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- An elite national army unit in Guinea on Sunday said it has detained the country's president and seized power following reports of gunfire near the capital. A soldier with the country's flag wrapped around his body delivered an address on national television saying the country's parliament and constitution have been suspended and the borders had been shut.
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

Guinea junta freezes state assets as regional officials come

CONAKRY, Guinea — (AP) — The junta that seized power in Guinea has ordered the central bank to freeze all government accounts in an effort to secure state assets and “preserve the country’s interest.”. The move comes as a delegation of West African officials from the regional economic bloc known...
WORLD
whbl.com

Guinea junta starts transitional government talks following coup

CONAKRY (Reuters) – The junta that ousted Guinea’s President Alpha Conde last week has started a week-long consultation with political, religious, and business leaders that it says will lead to the formation of a transitional government. The dialogue, which began with a meeting with leaders of the main political parties...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Shore News Network

Guinean President Ousted In Apparent Coup, Military Officer Says

Military officers allegedly arrested the president of Guinea and threw out the country’s constitution on Sunday, CNN reported. “We will no longer entrust politics to a man. We will entrust it to the people. We come only for that; it is the duty of a soldier, to save the country,” Guinean army officer Mamady Doumbouya said in a statement broadcasted Sunday, CNN reported.
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Military junta opens talks over Guinea's future post-coup

CONAKRY, Guinea — (AP) — Guinea's longtime opposition leaders voiced support Tuesday for the country's new military rulers as a four-day summit got under way that is aimed at charting the West African nation's future following a coup just over a week ago. Pressure, though, is expected to mount this...
WORLD
WNMT AM 650

West African leaders meet to decide on Guinea after coup

ACCRA (Reuters) – West African leaders gathered in Accra on Thursday to determine how the region’s main political and economic bloc can steer Guinea back towards constitutional rule following a coup that ousted President Alpha Conde last week. The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the putsch...
POLITICS
mining.com

Guinea’s junta pledges continuity on mining policies after coup

Guinea’s military rulers provided “strong reassurance” to mining companies at a meeting Thursday after last week’s coup, said an official at the nation’s biggest bauxite producer. The new leadership “reinforced the message from their first speech reassuring the mining sector about its importance and that miners will be allowed to...
WORLD
The Independent

Ex-Algerian president Bouteflika, ousted amid protests, dies

Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika who fought for independence from France in the 1950s and 1960s and was ousted amid pro-democracy protests in 2019 after 20 years in power, has died at age 84, state television announced Friday.The report on ENTV, citing a statement from the office of current President Abdelmadjid Tebboune did not provide the cause of death or information about funeral arrangements.Bouteflika had suffered a stroke in 2013 that badly weakened him. Concerns about his state of health, kept secret from the Algerian public, helped feed public frustration with his rule that erupted in mass...
PROTESTS
New Haven Register

Ghana, Ivory Coast presidents in Guinea to pressure junta

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — A delegation of West African leaders met with junta leaders in Guinea Friday, a day after the regional bloc imposed sanctions on the military chiefs and their families over this month's coup. Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led the delegation that met with Col. Mamady...
POLITICS
AFP

Haiti PM names new justice minister amid questions over links to president's assassins

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry appointed a new justice minister late Wednesday, a day after dismissing a prosecutor who requested his indictment as part of the investigation into the assassination of the late president Jovenel Moise. The diplomatic corps also insists that "all light be shed on the assassination of President of the Republic Jovenel Moise and that its perpetrators be sought and brought to justice, in accordance with the principles of the rule of law."
POLITICS
KMOV

ISIS chief in Sahara killed by French forces, Macron says

French forces have killed Adnan Abou Walid al Sahraoui, leader of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISIS-GS), French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Twitter early Thursday. French minister for the armed forces, Florence Parly, tweeted Thursday that military and intelligence agents had contributed to a "long-term hunt" for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Philippines' Duterte will 'die first' before facing ICC

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's top legal adviser lashed out Thursday at the International Criminal Court s decision to investigate allegations of crimes against humanity during his bloody war on drugs, accusing the court of being used as a pawn by the popular leader's political opponents. Chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo alleged that The Hague Netherlands-based international court was “being utilized as a political and propaganda apparatus by those usual suspects who will do anything to dethrone the president from his seat.”“While we expect that more theatrics will be employed by the detractors of the president as election...
POLITICS
AFP

Brazil's Bolsonaro 'threatening' democracy: rights group

President Jair Bolsonaro is "threatening democratic rule" with his attacks on Brazil's Supreme Court and electoral system, the non-governmental group Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned Wednesday. At an Independence Day rally last week the far-right leader fired off a warning at the Supreme Court, which has ordered an investigation of him, saying it would "suffer the consequences" unless it backed off. He also renewed his attack on the country's electronic voting system ahead of elections in 2022. "President Jair Bolsonaro is threatening democratic rule in  Brazil," the rights body said in a statement released on September 15, which is observed as the International Day of Democracy.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

183K+
Followers
208K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy