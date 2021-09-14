Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) to be acquired by The Jordan Company for $48.25 per share in cash
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECHO) ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. ("TJC"), a global private equity firm, for an equity value of approximately $1.3 billion. Through this transaction, Echo will become a private company which it expects will provide additional resources and greater flexibility to continue to build its technology and data science platform and enhance its value proposition to shippers and carriers. Additionally, the transaction will allow Echo to benefit from the operating capabilities, capital support and sector expertise of The Jordan Company.
