Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) to be acquired by The Jordan Company for $48.25 per share in cash

 9 days ago

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECHO) ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. ("TJC"), a global private equity firm, for an equity value of approximately $1.3 billion. Through this transaction, Echo will become a private company which it expects will provide additional resources and greater flexibility to continue to build its technology and data science platform and enhance its value proposition to shippers and carriers. Additionally, the transaction will allow Echo to benefit from the operating capabilities, capital support and sector expertise of The Jordan Company.

Remitly Global (RELY) Prices 12.16M Share IPO at $43/sh

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY), the mobile-first provider of remittances and financial services for immigrants, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,162,777 shares of its common stock to the public, consisting of 7,000,000 shares of common stock offered by Remitly and 5,162,777 shares of common stock offered by certain of Remitly's existing stockholders, at a public offering price of $43.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RELY." The offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
B. Riley Financial (RILY) Announces Tender Offer to Buy 2M ADS of DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY), through its wholly owned subsidiary, B. Riley Securities, Inc. ("Purchaser" and together, "B. Riley"), today commenced its previously announced cash tender offer for the purchase of up to 2,000,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADS") of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: DDI) ("DDI"), a leading developer and publisher of digital social casino games.
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (AMHC) Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Jasper Therapeutics

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: AMHC) ("AMHC"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. ("Jasper"), a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel curative therapies based on the biology of the hematopoietic stem cell, and all other proposals presented at AMHC''s special shareholder's meeting held on September 22, 2021.
Jefferies Upgrades Liberty Global (LBTYA) to Buy

Jefferies analyst Ulrich Rathe upgraded Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) from
Brian Higgins
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Prices 8.33M Share IPO at $12/sh

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the pricing of initial public offering of 8,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. Brilliant Earth have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,249,999 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price.
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line

Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line. Mechelen, Belgium, 23 September 2021 – Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or 'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces the restart of its high-throughput 'ML2' cartridge manufacturing line.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Prices 1.84M Share Secondary Offering at $13.50/sh

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) a global provider of maritime transportation services predominately in the drybulk sector, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering of 1,841,962 ordinary shares by certain existing shareholders of the Company (the "Selling Shareholders") at a public offering price of $13.50 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $24,866,487. The Offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Shareholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Grindrod Shipping is not selling any of its ordinary shares in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.
Global Water Resources (GWRS) Acquires Las Quintas Serenas Water Company

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Las Quintas Serenas Water Company located near Tucson in Pima County, Arizona.
Procore (PCOR) Acquires Levelset for $500M in Cash and Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Levelset. This acquisition will add lien rights management to the Procore platform, enabling Procore to manage complex compliance workflows and improve the payment process in construction. It also presents future growth opportunities for Procore, including capitalizing on the companies' complementary data assets.
Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
ThoughtWorks Goes Public, Echo Global Acquired, and More Chicago Tech News

An array of new moves made their way to the lakefront last week. Read more to find out how the Chicago tech scene is evolving following these company developments. This is the Built In Chicago weekly refresh. Echo Global Logistics was acquired for $1.3B. Private equity firm The Jordan Company...
Echo Global Soars 54% as It Embraces Jordan Company to Go Private

Echo Global stock (NASDAQ:ECHO) soared nearly 54% Friday as the company agreed to merge with The Jordan Company and go private. The private equity firm will acquire the supply chain company for $1.3 billion at $48.25 per share in cash. The stock touched the acquisition price in today's...
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Slides Over 100 Points; Echo Global Logistics Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.31% to 34,772.74 while the NASDAQ fell 0.27% to 15,207.42. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.28% to 4,480.86. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 40,606,090 cases with around 654,620 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,174,950 cases and 442,000 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,958,890 COVID-19 cases with 585,170 deaths. In total, there were at least 223,266,160 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,607,520 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Echo Global being acquired by private equity firm Jordan Co.

It looks like Wall Street was undervaluing Echo Global Logistics. In a deal announced Friday morning, the private equity firm Jordan Co., which has 3PL experience in an earlier ownership of GlobalTranz, said it was acquiring Echo for $48.25 per share. That is a roughly 54% premium over the closing...
IHS Holding Limited (IHS) Files For up to $100M IPO

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) has filed for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world, providing our customers, most of whom are leading MNOs, with critical infrastructure that facilitates mobile communications coverage and connectivity for 596 million people in emerging markets, across three regions and nine countries. We are the largest independent multinational emerging-market-only tower operator and one of the largest independent multinational tower operators globally, in each case by tower count. As of June 30, 2021, we operated 30,207 Towers across five countries in Africa, three countries in Latin America and one country in the Middle East. We are the largest tower operator in six of the nine markets in which we operate and we are the only independent tower operator of scale in five of these markets."
Sovos Brands (SOVO) Prices 23.33M Share IPO at $12/sh

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 23,334,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SOVO." The initial public offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Reklaim CEO Interviewed on SNN Network

Killi rebranded as Reklaim on September 9th to align its brand more directly with its mission of allowing consumers to reclaim their data. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23,...
