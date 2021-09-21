CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

T. Rowe Price (TROW) PT Raised to $245 at Jefferies After New CFO Meeting

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst David Fannon raised the price target on T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) to $245.00 (from $227.00) after meeting with the new CFO, Jen Dardis. The analyst stated...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Wingstop (WING) PT Raised to $194 at Truist Securities

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett raised the price target on Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) to $194.00 (from $187.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ingredion (INGR) Declares $0.65 Quarterly Dividend; 3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, or $2.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 25, 2021, to stockholders of record on October...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CSB Bancorp (CSBB) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend; 3.2% Yield

CSB Bancorp (OTC: CSBB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, or $1.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 26, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 5, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of October 4, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 3.2 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Toro Company (TTC) Declares $0.2625 Quarterly Dividend; 1.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2625 per share, or $1.05 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Rowe Price#Trow#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Cfo
StreetInsider.com

Agilent Technologies (A) Declares $0.194 Quarterly Dividend; 0.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.194 per share, or $0.776 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 27, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Axis Capital (AXS) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend; 3.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Axis Capital (NYSE: AXS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, or $1.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 4, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Global Net Lease (GNL) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend; 10% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 12, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

loanDepot (LDI) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend; 4.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, or $0.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 18, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 4, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of October...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan (JPM) Raises Quarterly Dividend 11.1% to $1.00; 2.6% Yield

JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share, or $4 annualized. This is an 11.1% increase from the prior dividend of $0.90. The dividend will be payable on October 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 6, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of October 5, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Olaplex (OLPX) IPO Opens 19% Higher, Valuing Co. at $16 Billion

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX), which produces hair-care products, opened for trading at $25 after pricing 73,700,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share, above the expected $17-$19 range which was raised from $14-$16. The size was raised from 67,000,000 shares.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Guidewire (GWRE) PT Raised to $100 at Wells Fargo After Analyst Day

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin raised the price target on Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) to $100.00 (from $95.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Ares Management, L.P. (ARES) PT Raised to $86 at Jefferies After CFO NDR

Jefferies analyst Gerald O'Hara raised the price target on Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE: ARES) to $86.00 (from $82.00) after hosting ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Jefferies lifts financial stock rating to overweight from

Jefferies equity strategist Steven G. DeSanctis on Tuesday lifted the firm's rating on financial stocks to overweight from market weight in a reaction to bearish sentiment around the sector and the prospect of higher interest rates. "Sentiment is downright awful," he said. "When flows are this bad, the group rebounds and delivers better than average performance." The sector offers cheap valuations currently and may be helped by GDP growth of 4% next year. "We think '22 earnings numbers are very conservative and should move up, keeping the revision ratios above average," DeSanctis said. M&A activity remains at record levels and could boost performance. Among the stocks in the group, Jefferies spotlighted Ares Management , Carlyle Group , First Cash Inc. , Hancock Whitney , LPL Financial , OneMain Holdings , Signature Bank , SLM Corp. , Sterling Bancorp , Western Alliance Bancorp and Wintrust Financial . The SPDR Regional Banking ETF is up 30.9% so far this year, compared to a rise of 16.6% by the S&P 500 .
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Adobe (ADBE) PT Raised to $760 at Jefferies

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the price target on Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) to $760.00 (from $750.00) while maintaining a Buy rating following strong earnings. The analyst commented, "FQ3 delivered...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Zscaler (ZS) PT Raised to $340 at Canaccord Genuity

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley raised the price target on Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) to $340.00 (from $300.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "Zscaler reported strong Q4...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Methanex (MEOH) PT Raised to $56 at Jefferies as LNG Prices Surge to $609/t - Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander raised the price target on Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) to $56.00 (from $54.00) after the company posted ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DigitalOcean (DOCN) PT Raised to $100 at Oppenheimer for 5 Reasons

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan raised the price target on DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) to $100.00 (from $70.00) citing 5 reasons:1) accelerating ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy