Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez live stream: How to watch US Open final online and on TV

By Dan Austin
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Emma Raducanu ’s stunning run of results at the US Open continued in the early hours of Friday morning as the 18-year-old defeated Greece’s Maria Sakkari to become the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam final since Virginia Wade in 1977.

The teenager had to progress through the qualifiers in order to appear in the tournament, but has not looked back since then, winning all six of her matches so far without dropping a single set.

Those encounters have included dominant victories against Belinda Bencic, ranked 12th in the world, and 26-year-old Sakkari, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros earlier this year.

Raducanu is now just one more win against Leylah Fernandez from becoming the first British woman to win at Flushing Meadows since 1968, less than four months after receiving her A Level results. After a Wimbledon run which captured the hearts of the nation, success in the final here would represent one of the greatest achievements in modern British sporting history.

Teenage Canadian star Fernandez has bested the likes of Angelique Kerber and Aryna Sabalenka on her journey to the final, and is currently ranked 73rd in the world.

When is it and what time does it start?

The final between Raducanu and Fernandez is scheduled to take place at around 9pm BST (4pm in New York) on Saturday 11 September.

Fernandez’s last four matches have all gone to three sets and have lasted at least two hours.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will now be broadcast on Channel 4 , with coverage beginning from 8pm, as well as on Amazon Prime.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber you can start a free 30-day trial here.

What has Raducanu said:

“Honestly the time here in New York has gone so fast. I’ve just been taking care of each day and three weeks later I’m in final. I can’t actually believe it.

“Today I wasn’t thinking about anyone else except for myself. While I have the moment I want to thank my team and the LTA and everyone at home for all their support.

“Since I’ve been here from the first round of the quallies I’ve had unbelievable support.”

As for her chances in the final? “Is there any expectation? I’m a qualifier so technically there’s no pressure on me,” she added.

What are the odds to win women’s title?

Emma Raducanu: 7/10

Leylah Fernandez: 7/5

