Alchemy Of A Second Golden Age: Iron Maiden's Senjutsu Reviewed

In a new interview with the WGRD 97.9 radio station, IRON MAIDEN drummer Nicko McBrain spoke about how he and his bandmates managed to keep the details of their new album, "Senjutsu", under wraps for more than two years after completing it in early 2019 during a break in their "Legacy Of The Beast" tour. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Basically, what happened [was] Steve [Harris, MAIDEN bassist and founder] has had the only copy that he took on his computer of the album — the finished product. That was it. There were no copies sent to anyone. There was no advance media — of course, there was no advance listenings for any of the record companies around the world. So it was all kept under wraps. I got my digital download of it from Steve three and a half months ago. Only the band — each of the members of the band — had a copy of it. Bruce [Dickinson, MAIDEN singer] had a copy earlier in the year, obviously, when Steve went over to England prior to the COVID really getting bad, Bruce did have a copy of it on his computer. But we were all sworn to absolute secrecy with it. We couldn't even tell our friends about it, like, 'Oh, we've got a new album. It's done. And this is the title of it,' and whatnot. So we had to keep it a secret. And I think we did a pretty damn good job of that."

ROCK MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO