Alchemy Of A Second Golden Age: Iron Maiden's Senjutsu Reviewed
Jeremy Allen gets to grips with Iron Maiden's epic but not sprawling seventeenth album. There was nothing inevitable about the 21st century renaissance of Iron Maiden. Following the departure of the talismanic Bruce Dickinson in 1993 which ended the band’s decade-long “Golden Era”, the heavy metal giants struggled to stay relevant during the rest of the 90s, entering what looked like a prolonged death rattle. Blaze Bayley of Wolfsbane was a worthy replacement, but he wasn’t Bruce Almighty. After six long years, Dickinson returned, the prodigal son. Even his own solo touring band thought it was his destiny, with one member telling him to return to the mothership: “The world needs Iron Maiden,” he said, earnestly. That may well be true, but reformations are dicey and going back to what you know can be perilous. The announcement was greeted with jubilation by fans, but there was still some tittering at the back.thequietus.com
Comments / 1