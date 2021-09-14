CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Prices 20M Share Secondary Offrering at $50/sh

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 20,000,000 shares of Maravai’s Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders that was previously announced, at a public offering price of $50.00 per share. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of Maravai’s Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on September 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Prices 8.33M Share IPO at $12/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the pricing of initial public offering of 8,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. Brilliant Earth have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,249,999 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

EngageSmart (ESMT) Prices 14.55M Share IPO at $26/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) a leading provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 14,550,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $26.00 per share. Of the offered shares, 13,000,000 shares are being offered by EngageSmart and 1,550,000 shares are being offered by certain of EngageSmart’s existing stockholders. In addition, the underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase from EngageSmart and the selling stockholders up to an additional 2,182,500 shares of their common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. EngageSmart will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholders.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Remitly Global (RELY) Prices 12.16M Share IPO at $43/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY), the mobile-first provider of remittances and financial services for immigrants, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,162,777 shares of its common stock to the public, consisting of 7,000,000 shares of common stock offered by Remitly and 5,162,777 shares of common stock offered by certain of Remitly’s existing stockholders, at a public offering price of $43.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2021 under the ticker symbol “RELY.” The offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Prices Upsized 2.2M Share Public Offering at $76/sh; Announces 657K Private Placement to iStar Inc. (STAR)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) (the "Company") announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $76.00 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $167.2 million. The public offering was upsized from the previously announced 2,000,000 shares of common stock. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrvi#Stocks#Streetinsider Premium#Bofa Securities#Ubs Investment Bank#Keybanc Capital Markets#Academy Securities#Loop Capital Markets#Penserra Securities Llc#Ny 10014#Jefferies Llc#Ny 10022#Goldman Sachs Co#Sec
StreetInsider.com

Sovos Brands (SOVO) Prices 23.33M Share IPO at $12/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 23,334,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SOVO.” The initial public offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) Announces 2.14M Share and Warrant Direct Offering Priced at $7/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion battery packs for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional investors, for the purchase and sale of 2,142,860 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,071,430 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $7.00 per share and associated warrant, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about September 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Prices 1.84M Share Secondary Offering at $13.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) a global provider of maritime transportation services predominately in the drybulk sector, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering of 1,841,962 ordinary shares by certain existing shareholders of the Company (the “Selling Shareholders”) at a public offering price of $13.50 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $24,866,487. The Offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Shareholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Grindrod Shipping is not selling any of its ordinary shares in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

B. Riley Financial (RILY) Announces Tender Offer to Buy 2M ADS of DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY), through its wholly owned subsidiary, B. Riley Securities, Inc. ("Purchaser" and together, "B. Riley"), today commenced its previously announced cash tender offer for the purchase of up to 2,000,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADS") of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: DDI) ("DDI"), a leading developer and publisher of digital social casino games.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
StreetInsider.com

Match Group (MTCH) Prices Registered Direct Share Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that it has agreed to sell shares of its common stock (the "Shares") in a registered direct offering (the "Registered Direct Offering"). The price per share and the number of shares of common stock to be issued will be determined based upon a volume-weighted average price per share of common stock during a five (5) day averaging period commencing September 24, 2021. The Registered Direct Offering is expected to close on October 4, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (AMHC) Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Jasper Therapeutics

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: AMHC) (“AMHC”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (“Jasper”), a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel curative therapies based on the biology of the hematopoietic stem cell, and all other proposals presented at AMHC’’s special shareholder’s meeting held on September 22, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) to Sell Hotel Portfolio to Blackstone for $305M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) (the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners to sell its entire portfolio of hotels in a $305 million transaction. This is an all cash transaction without the assumption of any existing debt. Completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021, is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Company’s shareholders.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

VersaBank (VBNK) Prices 5.5M Share Public Offering at $10/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VersaBank (to commence trading as NASDAQ: VBNK) today announced the pricing of its previously-announced public offering of VersaBank's common shares. VersaBank will issue 5,500,000 shares at a price of US $10.00 per share, the equivalent of CAD $12.80 per share based on today's Bank of Canada exchange rate, for gross proceeds of US $55,000,000. The offering is expected to close on September 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

On (ONON) Launches 31M Share IPO between $18-$22/sh

Fed maintains federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4; Fed maintains Treasury, MBS purchases but says moderation in pace may 'soon be warranted'. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

a.k.a. Brands Holding (AKA) Prices 10M Share IPO at $11/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its common stock. The Company is offering 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $11.00 per share for gross proceeds of $110,000,000. a.k.a. Brands shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on September 22, 2021, under the symbol “AKA.” The initial public offering is expected to close on September 24, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) Files For 59.15M Share Secondary Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) files for 59,145,626 share secondary offering consisting of: (i) Common Stock issued to existing investors in Custom Truck One Source, L.P. in connection with the rollover of such entity, (ii) Common Stock held by certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors following the acquisition of NESCO Holdings, LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and NESCO Holdings I, Inc. by Capitol Investment Corp. IV and (iii) Common Stock issued by certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors in connection with the closing of the Acquisition by certain the selling securityholders (each a “selling securityholder” and, collectively, the “selling securityholders”).
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Grand Toys International, Ltd. (GRIN) Announces 1.84M Share Secondary Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) a global provider of maritime transportation services predominantly in the drybulk sector, today announced that certain existing shareholders of the Company (the “Selling Shareholders”) have commenced a secondary offering of an aggregate of 1,841,962 ordinary shares. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares by the Selling Shareholders.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Academy Sports and Outdoor (ASO) Announces 18.6M Share Secondary Offering; Concurrent $200M Share Buyback

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) today announced that certain of its stockholders that are affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (the “Selling Stockholders”) intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 18,645,602 shares of common stock of Academy pursuant to a registration statement filed by Academy with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). No shares are being sold by Academy. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Prices 6.185M Share Offering at $11/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today's therapies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds of approximately $85.0 million. Viridian is selling a total of 6,185,454 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $11.00 per share and 23,126 shares of series B preferred stock (the “Series B Preferred”) at a public offering price of $733.37 per share, which are convertible into approximately 1,541,810 shares of common stock, subject to beneficial ownership conversion limits. In addition, Viridian has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,159,089 shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares to be sold in the underwritten public offering are being offered by Viridian. The offering is expected to close on or about September 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

BRP Group (BRP) Prices 8M Share IPO at $30.5/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm, today announced the pricing of its offering of 8,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $30.50 per share. The underwriters for the offering also have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of the Company’s Class A common stock. BRP Group’s Class A common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “BRP.” The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy