Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Prices 20M Share Secondary Offrering at $50/sh
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 20,000,000 shares of Maravai's Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders that was previously announced, at a public offering price of $50.00 per share. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of Maravai's Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on September 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
