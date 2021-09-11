CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

LOCAL: Storms popping up Friday afternoon mainly south of Duval; nice September football weather this weekend

First Coast News
First Coast News
 5 days ago
A cool front is moving through with northeast breezes picking up this afternoon. Mostly dry weather will prevail through early next week.

Jacksonville, FL
Duval County, FL
