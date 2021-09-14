UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Revenue Doubles YoY; Over 60% of New Accounts From International Markets
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Leading online brokerage firm, UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR) today reported revenues of US$60.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to revenue of US$30.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Notably, more than 60% of the Company's newly funded accounts were derived from international markets in the quarter. Growth was driven by enhanced platform capabilities and rising demand for convenient access to global brokerage services.www.streetinsider.com
