Picture-perfect weekend weather in New Jersey with mostly sunny skies
New Jersey will see sunny skies and warm temperatures leading into the weekend.
Temperatures overnight will drop into the mid-50s, with mainly clear skies. Conditions will be comfortable and cool.
Saturday will see sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-70s. The humidity level is expected to drop across the state.
The sunshine will continue into Sunday as temperatures top the mid-80s.
