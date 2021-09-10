CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picture-perfect weekend weather in New Jersey with mostly sunny skies

By News 12 Staff
 8 days ago

New Jersey will see sunny skies and warm temperatures leading into the weekend.

Temperatures overnight will drop into the mid-50s, with mainly clear skies. Conditions will be comfortable and cool.

Saturday will see sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-70s. The humidity level is expected to drop across the state.

The sunshine will continue into Sunday as temperatures top the mid-80s.

News 12

News 12

