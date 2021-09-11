CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Andrew’s Royal Arrogance Is Unmatched. Except by Prince Charles.

By Tom Sykes
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince Andrew’s confidence in the face of his ever-evolving Jeffrey Epstein legal quagmire is squarely rooted in his overweening sense of privilege. “Everything you hear about Andrew’s personality is true and then some,” one former royal aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, recently told The Daily Beast. “He is the most extraordinarily arrogant man. I have no doubt that he absolutely believes all this will go away and he will be welcomed back into the fold by a grateful public. There is no self-doubt there at all.”

www.thedailybeast.com

