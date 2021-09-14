CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zscaler (ZS) Gains Following 'Another Stellar Performance,' Analysts Raise PTs

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are up about 3% in pre-market Friday after the company delivered better-than-expected FQ4 earnings. ZS said it made a profit of $0.14 per share...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

H.B. Fuller (FUL) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.79, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.79. Revenue for the quarter came in at $827 million versus the consensus estimate of $797.48 million. Planning Assumptions:. Based on current assumptions, we have increased our estimated full-year revenue guidance. Full-year revenue growth is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

3 Semi Test Equipment Stocks that Susquehanna Downgraded Today

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini made a series of moves today in the bank's Semi Test Equipment research coverage. Rating changes are shaped by earnings momentum and risk/reward profile from here, the analyst says but adds that these shouldn't be seen as cycle calls.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts SoFi (SOFI) at Buy and Sees Over 60% Upside

Jefferies analyst John Hecht started the research coverage of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) with a Buy rating and a $25.00 per share price target. This is the fourth 'Buy' rating SOFI has...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Steelcase (SCS) Misses Q2 EPS by 3c; Raises Q3

Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $724.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $763.62 million. "Our second quarter order growth...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lam Research (LRCX) Raises Quarterly Dividend 15.4% to $1.50; 1% Yield

Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, or $6 annualized. This is a 15.4% increase from the prior dividend of $1.30. The dividend will...
STOCKS
investing.com

Scoop Up These 4 Tech Stocks Trading More Than 10% Below Their 52-Week Highs

The tech industry is progressing rapidly on continuing digital transformation in almost every sector. Therefore, quality tech stocks, QUALCOMM (QCOM), Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC), Box, Inc. (BOX), and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), which are trading significantly below their 52-week price highs, could be prominent bets now. These stocks are rated ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary rating system. Let’s discuss these names.Digital transformation across almost every industry, together with the wide adoption of hybrid work structures, is driving the tech industry’s growth. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) ETF has gained 36.4% over the past year, outperforming the broader SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 31.3% returns.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BlackBerry (BB) Stock Up 9% After Good FQ2, Analysts' Reaction Mixed

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) stock price is up over 9% in pre-open Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected FQ2 results.BlackBerry reported ...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

2 High Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Explode

Chewy and GoPro have underperformed the broader tech sector this year. A jump in customer spending and the growth of the online pet retail market will be tailwinds for Chewy stock. GoPro's remarkable turnaround looks set to continue thanks to its direct-sales model and the growth of its subscription business.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Salesforce (CRM) Soars on Raised FY Sales Guidance, Analyst Positive

Shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) are up 4.5% in today's trading session after the company boosted its full-year guidance and ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Firms Raise Estimates and PTs on Sprout Social (SPT) Following Analyst Day

Sprout Social Inc. (Nasdaq: SPT) held its first Analyst Day yesterday to prompt multiple analysts to raise estimates and price ...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dell announces $5 billion share-buyback program

Dell Technologies Inc. offered a series of long-term guidance figures ahead of an analyst-day event Thursday. At the event, Dell plans to announce that it expects compound annual revenue growth of 3% to 4% through fiscal 2026, as well as compound annual growth in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of at least 6% in the same span, according to a release. The company also intends to announce its expectation for net income to adjusted free-cash flow conversion of at least 100% during this span. Dell plans to announce the approval of a share-buyback program of up to $5 billion...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Brink's stock sinks toward 10-month low after revenue outlook cut

Shares of Brink's Co. dropped 2.5% toward a 10-month low in morning trading Thursday, putting them on track for a six-straight loss, after the secure cash logistics and management company cut its 2021 revenue outlook, citing the continued negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic overseas and labor shortages and inflationary pressures in the U.S. The company now expects 2021 revenue of $4.10 billion to $4.20 billion, down from the guidance range provided in July of $4.20 billion to $4.60 billion, and below the current FactSet consensus of $4.34 billion. The company expects third-quarter revenue of $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.12 billion, and sees fourth-quarter revenue of $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion, compared with expectations of $1.19 billion. The company said it has increased selling prices in the U.S., which it expects when fully implemented to offset wage increases. The stock has slumped 16.2% oer the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.3%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Workday (WDAY) PT Raised to $310 at Needham & Company Post Analyst Day

Needham & Company analyst Scott Berg raised the price target on Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) to $310.00 (from $290.00) while maintaining ...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

First Watch Restaurant Group sets IPO terms to raise up to $189 million

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based daytime restaurant chain is looking to raise up to $189.2 million. The company is offering 9.46 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $20 a share. With 57.63 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing would value the company at up to $1.15 billion. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "FWRG." BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $1.8 million on revenue of $281.1 million in the six months ended June 27, after a loss of $31.4 million on revenue of $133.2 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public during a record year for IPOs, and at a time the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 2.5%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

