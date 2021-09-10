CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Not easy voting green: Germans wary of getting climate bill

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbZp8_0brqhg9I00

It's a scorching September day and the Green party candidate hoping to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor leaps on stage in front of hundreds of supporters for what should be a home run.

Surveys show climate change is among the top concerns for many voters, and the audience in the eastern city of Halle is made up largely of students and retirees eager to hear how Annalena Baerbock plans to safeguard their future — or that of their grandchildren.

The Greens have long championed the fight against global warming. Ahead of Germany's Sept. 26 vote they offer arguably the most comprehensive program for making Europe's biggest economy carbon neutral, with a mix of government incentives and penalties for polluters.

But while voters readily admit they are worried about the state of the planet, especially after the deadly floods that hit Germany in July, many are wary of committing to the kind of radical transformation required — fearing the bill they might receive for it.

“The climate crisis is now," Baerbock tells the rally. "That’s why we need to act now, in the year 2021.”

The audience responds with polite applause; a listener then asks her about people in rural areas who worry that the changes required to combat climate change — such as banning cars with combustion engines — could threaten their way of life.

Baerbock says she wants electric vehicles to be affordable for everybody within a decade, if necessary with a subsidy of up to 9,000 euros (over $10,600) for low earners, but some are skeptical.

“They don’t say enough where the money is going to come from," said Sonja Solisch, a health care worker.

Solisch sympathizes with the Greens' goals but says voters like her have other worries too.

"Good train connections, good road connections, things like that need to be paid for too,” she said.

A survey released Friday by public broadcaster ZDF found climate and environment ranked as the most important election issue for 43% of respondents — ahead of the coronavirus pandemic and migration. The same poll, a representative phone survey of about 1,250 voters with a margin of error of up to 3 percentage points, showed the Greens trailing the center-left Social Democrats and Merkel's center-right Union bloc.

Steffi Lemke, a long-time Greens lawmaker, argues that the two governing parties are shying away from telling voters the brutal facts about climate change, including about the cost.

“The problem is that it will be far more expensive if we do nothing," she told The Associated Press, citing the 30 billion euros that federal and state governments recently agreed to spend on rebuilding western regions hit by devastating flash floods this summer. “If we don’t change the economy and our society, it’s going to be unaffordable.”

The party, which wants to earmark 50 billion euros a year to make the country cleaner and more equitable, has attracted large donations from rich individuals worried about climate change.

In April, a bitcoin millionaire gave half his fortune to the Greens in the hope that they will regulate the energy-hogging virtual currency.

This week the party received a record donation of 1.25 million euros ($1.48 million) from Steven Schuurman, the Dutch founder of software company Elastic.

“It’s very obvious that Germany is a political and economic force to be reckoned with in Europe and the world” he told the AP, adding that the Greens offer “pragmatic solutions" to the climate crisis.

One man hoping such solutions come sooner, rather than later, is Andreas Geron, the mayor of Sinzig, whose town was badly hit by the floods. Two months on he worries that families whose houses were destroyed in the disaster may move away for good unless the next government quickly changes existing zoning laws to take into account the heightened risk of similar floods in the future.

“There are elections soon, but by the time parliament has come together another month or more will pass," he said. "That’s time we simply don’t have.”

Baerbock, who at 40 is significantly younger than her two main rivals, cites a recent U.N. report showing that time is running out to prevent catastrophic planetary warming. She then urges her audience in Halle to reach out to colleagues, friends and family — even their ex-spouses — to drive home the urgency of electing politicians willing to tackle the problem.

“I honestly don’t want my children, who are 6 and 9, or your children and grandchildren, to ask us in 20 years’ time: ‘Why didn’t you turn the rudder around back then,’” she said.

Her words echo a dry political tome published in 1997 about the need to devote financial resources to saving the environment.

The book, titled “The Price of Survival,” was written by Germany's then-environment minister — Angela Merkel.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election

Comments / 0

Related
Fareeha Arshad

Three policies from the Nazi period

Hitler and his followers were some of the cruellest people ever to walk the earth — there is no denying that. They committed some of the most inhumane and atrocious acts known to humanity. Still, amidst the evil that lurked during the Nazi period, there were glimpses of good reflected among the authorities. Despite how sinister and corrupt the Nazis policies were, specific strategies they executed to better their people and the environment. Let’s have a look at some of such policies implemented that continue to benefit us until today.
AFP

Three lives transformed by Merkel's decisions

In her 16 years in power, Chancellor Angela Merkel took a leading role not only in charting Germany's course but influencing the path taken by Europe too. Here are the stories of three people whose lives were upended by three of Merkel's most significant policy decisions:
POLITICS
The Independent

German elections: Germans turn to ‘Vote-o-meter’ for guidance on electoral choice

Precision and a penchant for machines have long been part of the German psyche.So it should be no surprise that Germans are increasingly turning to a computer program to help them figure out how they should vote in the September 26 elections – the “Wahl-O-Mat” or “Vote-O-Meter”.Instead of relying on their hearts, emotions or the words of charismatic speakers when deciding how they will cast their ballots, Germans are counting more and more on the “Wahl-O-Mat” voting advice application (VVA) to guide them through the litany of party policy platforms and to the polls when the country elects a new...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
AFP

End of 'Merkron': EU's power couple prepares to bow out

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Angela Merkel in Paris on Thursday for the last time before the German chancellor stands down, spelling the end of a partnership at the heart of the European Union for the last four years. Merkel is to relinquish power after German elections on September 26, bringing an end to her 16 years in office that has seen her work with four different French leaders starting with Jacques Chirac. Macron, 24 years her junior, has never hidden his admiration for Merkel's longevity, but his sometimes abrasive style and pro-European activism has contrasted with the more cautious approach of his German partner. In 2019, during a rough patch in ties, Merkel admitted the pair "wrestle with each other" and had "differences in mentality", leading Macron to declare that he believed in "productive confrontation".
EUROPE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

'Gray greens' joining climate fight in London

LONDON - Arnold Pease isn't as nimble as some of the other climate protesters who have flooded the streets of Britain's capital. At 93, he walks with the support of a stick and carries a foldable stool for when he needs to sit down. But he's just as determined. "It's...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

German Far Left Courts SPD and Greens for Three-Way Coalition

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's far-left Linke pitched themselves on Monday as would-be coalition partners for the Social Democrats and Greens after a Sept. 26 election, arguing they offer the two larger parties the best chance of delivering their social policies. A surge by the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) into a...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Climate change: Green groups call for COP26 postponement

Green groups say that the COP26 climate conference due to be held in Glasgow in November should be postponed. They argue that vaccine inequity and unaffordable accommodation will lock out "huge numbers" of developing country delegates. But the UK government now says it will fund quarantine hotel stays for delegates,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Climate Change#Germans#Greens#Solisch#Zdf#Social Democrats#The Associated Press#Dutch#Ap#Sinzig#U N
spectrumnews1.com

German far-right party allowed to keep 'Hang the Greens' ads

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has ruled that a small far-right party can continue to put up election posters with the slogan “Hang the Greens" that authorities in an eastern city ordered removed. But the administrative court in Chemnitz said Tuesday that the posters put up by the tiny...
ELECTIONS
Mother Jones

Anxious About Climate, 4 in 10 Young People Are Wary of Having Kids

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Four in 10 young people around the world are hesitant to have...
ENVIRONMENT
crossroadstoday.com

Campaigners press for next German leader to act on climate

BERLIN (AP) — Environmental campaigners pressed Friday for Germany’s next chancellor to take strong action against climate change, including by bringing forward the country’s coal phase-out and banning new gasoline vehicles from 2025. With 9 days to go before the German election, Greenpeace activists unfurled a three-story banner on Berlin’s...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Southern EU leaders vow to meet Paris climate targets

Southern EU leaders on Friday pledged their adherence to the climate targets of the Paris 2015 agreement in an Athens summit that also tackled migration and regional security challenges. The one-day gathering, with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen attending a separate meeting on climate change and its effects on the Mediterranean, also focused on security challenges including migration and the Afghan crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Germany
The Independent

Poland's, Lithuania's PMs discuss higher security, migration

The prime ministers of Poland and Lithuania said on Friday that tighter security at their borders with Belarus was the best way of easing pressure from migrant inflows there, as they expect the “hybrid attack” from Belarus to intensify.Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki and Lithuania's Ingrida Simonyte also said that stepping up bilateral cooperation in business, infrastructure and other sectors would help to act as a bulwark against hostile pressure mounting on the European Union s eastern border. They signed a declaration of wide cooperation.Morawiecki and Simonyte, as well as their government members, discussed ways of preventing illegal migration and enhancing...
POLITICS
The Independent

Anger from Labour activists after Green New Deal motion blocked

Labour climate campaigners have accused the party leadership of a “stitch-up” after their motion on a Green New Deal was blocked from debate at this month’s annual conference.The motion, submitted by 21 constituency parties and backed by the left-leaning Momentum movement, was rejected by the conference arrangements committee days ahead of the Brighton gathering, when Keir Starmer is expected to clash with supporters of his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn.Corbyn’s former shadow chancellor John McDonnell told The Independent that the move would “demobilise and demotivate a large section of our membership”, particularly among younger voters, at a time when the party roll...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Virus fallout, slow internet worry businesses in German vote

A mill owner in eastern Germany hopes the next government will restore supply chains disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. A brewer in the country’s south wants a more predictable strategy for responding to the virus and a better cellphone network. A hotel owner in the west wants money, fast, to clean up after devastating floods.A crowded race to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after she decided not to extend her 16 years in office has left many Germans uninspired and undecided ahead of the Sept. 26 parliamentary election. While some of the issues that voters say are most important to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

In Russian Far East city, discontent smolders amid election

KHABAROVSK, Russia -- The handful of demonstrators gathering each evening in Khabarovsk are a shadow of the masses who took part in an unusually sustained wave of protests last year in the Russian Far Eastern city, but they are a chronic reminder of the political tensions that persist. The demonstrators...
PROTESTS
sandiegouniontribune.com

After fires, Europe’s Med leaders pledge climate cooperation

ATHENS, Greece — The leaders of Europe’s Mediterranean countries pledged Friday to expand cooperation against climate change, at a meeting in Athens held in the aftermath of massive wildfires that ravaged parts of southern Europe. They expressed their “strong conviction that urgent and ambitious global action (is needed) at national,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Biden angers France, EU with new Australia, UK initiative

President Joe Biden’s decision to form a strategic Indo-Pacific alliance with Australia and Britain to counter China is angering France and the European Union. They’re feeling left out and seeing it as a return to the Trump era. The security initiative, unveiled this week, appears to have brought Biden’s summer of love with Europe to an abrupt end. AUKUS, which notably excludes France and the European Union, is just the latest in a series of steps, from Afghanistan to east Asia, that have taken Europe aback.After promising European leaders that “America is back” and that multilateral diplomacy would guide...
WORLD
ABC News

ABC News

399K+
Followers
101K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy