CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Crown Resorts rubs salt into shareholders’ wounds

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YmtD5_0brppcu300
Crown Resorts Ltd's flagship tower nears completion at Barangaroo, Sydney, Australia, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Coates/File Photo

HONG KONG, Sept 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Crown Resorts (CWN.AX) hit investors with a double whammy on Thursday. Its auditor confirmed the casino operator’s future as a “going concern” read more is doubtful. Meanwhile, the company revealed it’s paying departed executives almost A$10 million ($7.4 million) in termination benefits, while former boss Ken Barton could receive options worth more than A$70 million at the current price.

Crown’s plight is no surprise given its enduring governance crisis. But the remuneration report adds insult to injury, as shareholders received zero dividends in the last financial year, and earnings per share and the stock price are at historic lows.

Aggrieved shareholders have a way to hit back. More than a quarter of votes cast at last year’s annual meeting rejected the 2020 pay report. If they repeat that at next month’s gathering, they can force all directors to stand for re-election. Most of those responsible for Crown’s crisis are long gone, though. Another upheaval would only complicate efforts to save what was once a promising business. (By Katrina Hamlin)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Airline investors fly upside down

Christine Lagarde channels Margaret Thatcher

Surging Sea skillfully rides the wave

Valuing Ant becomes all art, no science

AMC box office boon doesn’t uphold meme value

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 3

Pat
12d ago

Democrats excluded republicans in passing their budget through reconciliation, now they can figure out how to pay for it without republicans.

Reply(2)
2
Related
MarketWatch

Better Being abandons IPO plans

Better Being Co. has filed to withdraw its initial public offering, in which the Utah-based whole-body wellness platform company was looking to raise up to $212.5 million and be valued at up to $896.0 million. The company did not provide a reason for the withdrawal, only that it is "no longer pursuing an initial public offering of its common stock at this time." The company originally filed an S-1 for an IPO on July 6, and in an amendment on July 26 said it planned to offer 12.5 million share in the IPO, which was expected to rrice between $15 and $17 a share. Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Jefferies were the lead underwriters of the planned IPO. The withdrawal comes during a record year for IPOs, and at a time of relatively strong investor interest, as witnessed by the 6.3% gain in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past three months while the S&P 500 tacked on 3.0%.
MARKETS
Money Morning

One Stock to Sell Immediately (at Any Price)

Evergrande was the story yesterday, as investors from one side of the planet to the other weighed the chances the Chinese property mega-developer - the world's most indebted company - could default on part of its $300 billion in obligations. To be honest, I'm not sure what could happen, and...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Barton
Person
Christine Lagarde
Person
Margaret Thatcher
dallassun.com

Aftermaster Inc. Notice to Shareholders

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Aftermaster wants to notify its shareholders that it will not be able to complete its financial statements and be deemed current in its OTC Markets reporting obligations by September 28, 2021, and subsequently will be moved to the 'expert market' on OTC Markets. Since exiting the chapter 11 subchapter 5 bankruptcy, the company has yet to secure the financing needed to move the company forward and get current. The company remains optimistic that it can secure the needed financing, but it does not know when or if it will be able to do so.
BUSINESS
SKIFT

Australia’s Crown Resorts Could Collapse Under Money Laundering Allegations

Things are getting dire for James Packer’s casino empire. This, after so much takeover interest. Crown Resorts‘ auditor on Thursday warned that numerous money-laundering probes into the Australian casino operator and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic cast “material” uncertainty over the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.
GAMBLING
Reuters

Australia's Crown Resorts warns may not continue as 'going concern'

SYDNEY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts' (CWN.AX) auditor on Thursday warned that numerous money-laundering probes into the Australian casino operator and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic cast "material" uncertainty over the company's ability to continue as a going concern. Crown has been embroiled in legal battles and scandal...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Resorts#Salt#Valuing Ant#Amc
AFP

Global equities finished mixed after Evergrande rout

European equities rebounded on Tuesday after fears over the possible collapse of Chinese property giant Evergrande sparked a rout across global markets in the prior session, but a mild rally on Wall Street petered out. On Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 were periodically positive but slumped near the close to post slight losses.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

EngageSmart shares soar 42% in trading debut

Shares of EngageSmart Inc.,a Massachusetts-based customer engagement and payments software company, soared 42% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $26 a share, above its proposed price range of $23 to $25. The company sold 14.5 million shares to raise $38.8 million at a valuation of $4.2 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "ESMT." J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Citigroup were the lead underwriters. The company going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Markets
The Independent

London markets jump higher ahead of central bank meetings

Global markets climbed higher ahead of the latest updates from central banks in the UK and US.Traders in London were calm and confident ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England update, with analysts expecting rates to be held.It was a strong session for betting and gaming firms as Entain’s takeover talk helped the Ladbrokes owner hit another new high while Paddy Power owner Flutter also made strong gains.The FTSE 100 closed 102.39 points, or 1.47%, higher at 7,083.37 on Wednesday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Central banks have the power to shake and stir markets, so it probably says something...
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Vestiaire Collective’s Luxury Resale Model Nabs $209M

SoftBank Group’s venture capital arm poured millions into the preowned luxury platform for a valuation around $1.7 billion. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
MARKETS
Variety

Universal Music’s Shares Soar 36.5% at First Day of Trading’s Close

UPDATED: In 2013, Softbank made a cash offer to Vivendi of $8.5 billion for the assets of Universal Music Group, about $2 billion more than same analysts thought the largest player in a shrinking music market was worth. On Tuesday, UMG’s stock debut marks the largest IPO in the history of the music business, valuing it at more than $53 billion. Indeed, if Universal Music Group’s spinoff from parent Vivendi was an album or single, it would be number one with a bullet, in old music-industry terms: With a closing price of €25.10 on the first day of the company’s stock launch...
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Global stocks sink on Evergrande contagion fears

World stocks sank Monday as trading floors were gripped by contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande, while spiking energy costs and the standoff over the US borrowing limit also put investors on red alert. "Does a Chinese property collapse and energy crisis collide with expectations for a Fed rate hike next year and biting inflationary pressures?"
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Dow Jones jumps 338 points as Fed signals tapering, rate hikes

U.S. stocks posted strong gains but finished off session highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled tapering would likely begin later this year and that interest rate hikes will start in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338 points, or 1% while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

187K+
Followers
211K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy