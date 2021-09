(CNN) — After Bart Schoenfeld's Chevrolet Bolt EV was recalled for the second time, he'd had enough. GM had warned that some of the cars could have a manufacturing defect that might cause them to catch fire. For safety's sake, the automaker recommended Bolt owners restrict their use of the car to avoid straining the batteries, and park them away from their homes.

CARS ・ 3 HOURS AGO