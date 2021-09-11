CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows on the World chef on his near-miss on 9/11 — he stopped off at the World Trade Center concourse to repair his glasses

By Charles Passy
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Because of a twist of fate, Michael Lomonaco wasn't working at Windows on the World when the first plane hit the twin towers.

petapixel.com

A 360° Panorama From Atop the World Trade Centers Shortly Before 9/11

It was a sunny day in August 2001. I was a high school student at the time, and my family had decided to take a day trip to New York City, which was about an hour away from where we were living at the time. I had been to New York many times before, but every single time, the sheer density and height of the buildings always struck me with awe.
z1073.com

Watch The Budweiser 9/11 Tribute Commercial That Aired Only Once

This now-iconic commercial never fails to bring a tear although it aired only once, during the Super Bowl of 2002. There were a lot of tributes and remembrance commercials following the attacks on September 11, 2001. But, in my opinion, one of the best was this commercial that was aired only once, during the very next Super Bowl. I've always admired the folks at Budweiser, and the sweet and often touching commercials that they produce, rather than what's expected of a typical beer commercial. And, with this one ad, they showed good taste, class, and reverence.
FOOD & DRINKS
Curbed

The World Trade Center, Before, During, and After

I first became aware of Minoru Yamasaki’s work in the summer of 2001, when I was standing at the foot of the World Trade Center wondering how it could be that I had just graduated with a degree in architecture and I had no idea who had designed the Twin Towers. Fifteen years later, well into my career as a contemporary artist, I started working on this book, uncertain about the practice of making physical objects after seeing so much art work damaged during Hurricane Sandy. I began with the idea of writing generally, but almost immediately arrived at the idea of looking at Yamasaki’s work more closely. It was then that I came to appreciate how extraordinary his story really was. Not only that his two best-known projects — the Pruitt-Igoe Apartments in St. Louis and the World Trade Center in New York — were both destroyed on national television, but also how his unorthodox interpretation of modernism has been relegated to the margins of American architecture history. I wanted to capture his story somehow, but not in a traditional mode of architectural storytelling. I wanted to write about architecture in a way that felt closer to how I experienced it, and the only way to do that was to include myself in the narrative. The following excerpt from Sandfuture includes episodes from my own experience of 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy, spliced together with biographical passages from Yamasaki’s early life and his time working as the lead architect of the World Trade Center.
VISUAL ART
Inc.com

On His Birthday 20 Years Ago, Tom Lo Escaped the South Tower of the World Trade Center. He Vowed Never to Waste Another Day

Twenty years ago, Tom Lo was a 23-year-old sales assistant, hoping to find his place as a new hire at Morgan Stanley. His office was on the 73rd floor of the South Tower of the World Trade Center, just five floors below where the second plane would strike on September 11, 2001. Lo made it out of the building that morning, but the awareness of how close he came to perishing that day has remained, inspiring him to pursue his passions despite any uncertainty--first by becoming a physician and eventually through entrepreneurship. In 2019, Lo became a partner in Spy C Cuisine, a decorated Chinese restaurant in Queens, and in February, he founded his own practice, Modern Renaissance Anesthesia, in New York City. Lo made the decision to start his own firm as the carnage of Covid-19 colored his days working in a New York hospital, where he was reminded, once again, that life is too short to ignore one's instincts. --As told to Marli Guzzetta.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Four Recent Restaurant Closings to Know in Las Vegas, Including Three on the Strip

Rooster Boy Cafe closed in Desert Shores. The breakfast and lunch restaurant from chef Sonia El-Nawal opened on the shores of Lake Jacqueline in 2018. El-Nawal announced the closing on Instagram. She had a stall at Vegas Test Kitchen in Downtown Las Vegas dubbed Bodega Bagel that also recently departed the venue. She may return thought in larger space to take care of the bagels she sells to casinos.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Gate City

9/11 mourners arrive at World Trade Center in NYC

Mourners began arriving early at the World Trade Center site in New York, making their way past police lines to attend the ceremony. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/2c1b1156f9bc4a7b9df720d2a4187a14.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Houston Chronicle

'A war zone': A Houston native inside the World Trade Center on 9/11 shares his story of survival

As CEO of Palace Social, a new entertainment complex in Southside Place, Billy Forney is immersed in vigorous visual and aural stimuli. Bowling balls crash upon pins, video games flash their lights and project their sounds, and patrons mill about immersed in a variety of virtual offerings at the space, where vintage and modern entertainment commingle.
HOUSTON, TX
