CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Feds cite sedition in search warrant for lawyer's phone

By Katelyn Polantz, Crime, CNN Reporter
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Federal prosecutors cited seditious conspiracy as a crime under investigation in a recent search that appears to be related to the US Capitol riot probe, according to a court document supporting the search.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

(CNN) — A Senate hearing Wednesday gave several acclaimed gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar a powerful platform to call out the system that failed them. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman focused on how the FBI botched its investigation into allegations against Nassar and the intimidation that came from the sport's governing bodies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fox News

Ric Grenell: FBI wasn't 'duped' by Hillary-linked lawyer indicted in Durham probe

Former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell said the indictment of Perkins-Coie attorney Michael Sussmann by Special Counsel John Durham is an important development in the probe into the origins of the FBI's investigation into connections between the Trump campaign and Russia, but is not necessarily key to the entire genesis of the Russia investigation.
DURHAM, CT
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman gets probation for 'minimal' role in Capitol riot

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — (AP) — A federal judge who sentenced a California architect on Friday to probation for her role in the Capitol riot stressed that the Jan. 6 insurrection “represented a threat to democracy" and continues to resonate “in sad and unfortunate ways.”. U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mother Jones
Person
Donald Trump
CNN

Michael Sussmann, lawyer charged in Durham probe, pleads not guilty

Michael Sussmann, a 57-year-old cybersecurity lawyer who had worked for the Democrats and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, pleaded not guilty in federal court on Friday in his first appearance following his indictment on charges of lying to the FBI in a 2016 meeting where he shared information about the Trump Organization and Russia.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sedition#Iphone#The Justice Department#Capitol#Dc District Court#Cnn Com
The Independent

Capitol riot defendant asks judge to remove ankle monitor because it beeps too loudly

An alleged Capitol rioter has asked a judge to remove his ankle monitor because it beeps too loudly, a report has claimed. Gabriel Garcia, of Miami, Florida, was fitted with the ankle monitor following his arrest for assaulting the US Capitol building on 6 January, and has worn the location tracking device for several months. Following his arraignment and released on bail in February, Mr Garcia was allowed to return to work at a construction business that he owns in Miami. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.According to The Washington Post, he has recently filed a request with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Investigation
CNN

READ: Indictment of Michael Sussmann

A federal grand jury has indicted cybersecurity lawyer Michael Sussmann as part of a special counsel's probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, alleging he lied to the FBI general counsel.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Cyber Ninjas, flouting court order, refuse to turn over public records to the Senate

Cyber Ninjas won’t hand over all of the documents that Senate President Karen Fann requested from the review it conducted of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, despite an order by the Arizona Court of Appeals that all such records be made public. Attorney Jack Wilenchik, who represents the Florida-based company that led the election […] The post Cyber Ninjas, flouting court order, refuse to turn over public records to the Senate appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
CNBC

Trump says he sides with Jan. 6 riot defendants, as police brace for new Capitol rally

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned the criminal prosecution of hundreds of his supporters who were part of the mob that invaded the Capitol complex on Jan. 6. Trump's claim that those people are being "persecuted" came as police in Washington prepared for Saturday's planned "Justice for J6" rally outside the Capitol, which is being held to support the defendants.
POTUS
CNN

CNN

652K+
Followers
99K+
Post
536M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy