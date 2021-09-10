Arizona vs. San Diego State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Arizona Wildcats vs. San Diego State Aztecs college football matchup on September 11, 2021.

Sep 4, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Gunner Cruz (9) throws the ball away under the pressure of Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Earl Tuioti-Mariner (91) at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Wildcats (0-1) are small favorites (-2) against the San Diego State Aztecs (1-0) on Saturday, September 11, 2021. A 46.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Arizona vs. San Diego State

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44, is 2.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 34 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.5 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 54.5 points per game in 2021, 8.0 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Aztecs have averaged a total of 50.0 points, 3.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Arizona Stats and Trends

The Wildcats came up short 24-16 last time out when they faced the BYU Cougars. The Wildcats covered the spread as 11-point underdogs.

The total scoring in that game hit the under on 54.5-point over/under.

The Wildcats score 16.0 points per game, 6.0 more than the Aztecs give up per outing (10.0).

The Wildcats rack up 52.0 more yards per game (426.0) than the Aztecs allow per matchup (374.0).

This year, the Wildcats have one turnover, two fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (3).

San Diego State Stats and Trends

In their most recent outing, the Aztecs took on the New Mexico State Aggies and won by a final score of 28-10, failing to cover the spread as 30-point favorites.

The teams faced a total of 50 and hit the under.

The Aztecs average 4.0 more points per game (28.0) than the Wildcats surrender (24.0).

The Aztecs average 363.0 yards per game, only 5.0 fewer than the 368.0 the Wildcats allow.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over three times this season, three more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (0).

Arizona Top Players

Gunner Cruz has passed for 336 yards while completing 75.6% of his throws (34-of-45), with one touchdown and one interception (336.0 yards per game).

Michael Wiley has picked up a team-high 64 rushing yards (64.0 yards per game). He has tacked on six catches for 66 yards (66.0 receiving yards per game).

Drake Anderson has 35 yards on eight carries (35.0 ypg). He also has six catches for 28 yards (28.0 ypg).

Stanley Berryhill III has 12 catches and paces his team with 102 receiving yards (102.0 ypg).

Tayvian Cunningham has caught four passes for 59 yards, averaging 59.0 yards per game this year.

San Diego State Top Players

This campaign, Jordon Brookshire has put up 115 passing yards (115.0 yards per game) while connecting on 7 of 20 passes (35% completion percentage), with zero touchdowns and one interception. He has added 15 rushing yards on seven carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Greg Bell has racked up a team-high 161 rushing yards (161.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.

Jordan Byrd has totaled 48 rushing yards on three carries (48.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this season. He also has one catch for 18 yards (18.0 per game).

Kobe Smith has racked up two catches for 63 yards, best on his team. He averages 63.0 receiving yards per game.

BJ Busbee has added two catches for 19 yards this year. He averages 19.0 receiving yards per game.

Arizona Wildcats vs. San Diego State Aztecs Game Info