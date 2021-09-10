Arizona State vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Arizona State Sun Devils vs. UNLV Rebels college football matchup on September 11, 2021.

The UNLV Rebels (0-1) will try to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 as a heavy 34.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 54.5.

Odds for Arizona State vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 19.5 points lower than the two team's combined 74 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 49 points per game, 5.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

This year, the Sun Devils average 6.0 more points per game (41.0) than the Rebels surrender (35.0).

The Sun Devils collect 50.0 fewer yards per game (421.0), than the Rebels allow per matchup (471.0).

This year, the Sun Devils have two turnovers, one fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (3).

UNLV Stats and Trends

This season the Rebels put up 19.0 more points per game (33.0) than the Sun Devils give up (14.0).

The Rebels average 339.0 yards per game, 115.0 more yards than the 224.0 the Sun Devils allow.

The Rebels have turned the ball over two times, two fewer times than the Sun Devils have forced turnovers (4).

Arizona State Top Players

This year, Jayden Daniels has put up 132 passing yards (132.0 yards per game) while going 10-for-12 (83.3% completion percentage) and throwing zero interceptions. He has added 40 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 40.0 yards per game.

Rachaad White has seven carries for a team-high 58 rushing yards (58.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

DeaMonte Trayanum has run for 52 yards on six carries (52.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.

Curtis Hodges has racked up two catches for 56 yards, best on his team. He averages 56.0 receiving yards per game.

Andre Johnson has hauled in two catches for 37 yards (37.0 yards per game).

Ricky Pearsall has collected 27 yards on two receptions, averaging 27.0 yards per game.

UNLV Top Players

Doug Brumfield has thrown for 117 yards while completing 41.7% of his passes (5-of-12), with zero touchdowns and one interception this year (117.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball seven times for 27 yards and one touchdown, averaging 27.0 yards per game.

Charles Williams has run for a team-high 177 yards on 28 carries (177.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

Kyle Willams has grabbed six passes for a team best 87 yards. He averages 87.0 yards per game.

Zyell Griffin has also chipped in with one catch for 23 yards this year. He puts up 23.0 receiving yards per game.

Giovanni Fauolo Sr. has 15 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. UNLV Rebels Game Info