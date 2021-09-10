CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona State vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HjgN6_0brhlwAt00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Arizona State Sun Devils vs. UNLV Rebels college football matchup on September 11, 2021.

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) holds on to the ball as he is tackled by the Southern Utah Thunderbirds defense during the first in person game in two years at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field in Tempe, AZ, Sept. 2, 2021. Cent02 7hdo4sfdqi1p857p88w Original

The UNLV Rebels (0-1) will try to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 as a heavy 34.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 54.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Arizona State vs. UNLV

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Saturday's over/under is 19.5 points lower than the two team's combined 74 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 49 points per game, 5.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

  • Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun Devils to cover the spread at SISportsbook .
  • This year, the Sun Devils average 6.0 more points per game (41.0) than the Rebels surrender (35.0).
  • The Sun Devils collect 50.0 fewer yards per game (421.0), than the Rebels allow per matchup (471.0).
  • This year, the Sun Devils have two turnovers, one fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (3).

UNLV Stats and Trends

  • Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
  • This season the Rebels put up 19.0 more points per game (33.0) than the Sun Devils give up (14.0).
  • The Rebels average 339.0 yards per game, 115.0 more yards than the 224.0 the Sun Devils allow.
  • The Rebels have turned the ball over two times, two fewer times than the Sun Devils have forced turnovers (4).

Arizona State Top Players

  • This year, Jayden Daniels has put up 132 passing yards (132.0 yards per game) while going 10-for-12 (83.3% completion percentage) and throwing zero interceptions. He has added 40 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 40.0 yards per game.
  • Rachaad White has seven carries for a team-high 58 rushing yards (58.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • DeaMonte Trayanum has run for 52 yards on six carries (52.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.
  • Curtis Hodges has racked up two catches for 56 yards, best on his team. He averages 56.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Andre Johnson has hauled in two catches for 37 yards (37.0 yards per game).
  • Ricky Pearsall has collected 27 yards on two receptions, averaging 27.0 yards per game.

UNLV Top Players

  • Doug Brumfield has thrown for 117 yards while completing 41.7% of his passes (5-of-12), with zero touchdowns and one interception this year (117.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball seven times for 27 yards and one touchdown, averaging 27.0 yards per game.
  • Charles Williams has run for a team-high 177 yards on 28 carries (177.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Kyle Willams has grabbed six passes for a team best 87 yards. He averages 87.0 yards per game.
  • Zyell Griffin has also chipped in with one catch for 23 yards this year. He puts up 23.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Giovanni Fauolo Sr. has 15 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. UNLV Rebels Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Tempe, Arizona
  • Stadium: Sun Devil Stadium

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Football
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
Tempe, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Indiana fans rip out entire bleacher during game against Cincinnati

The Indiana Hoosiers are having a huge game Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati, as the Bearcats are primed for a College Football Playoff run. However, things haven’t started well for Cincy, as the Hoosiers are up 14-0 midway through the second quarter. It also seems that the Indiana student section...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Crazy Clemson Game Finish

Clemson appeared to seal a victory with a fourth-down, goal-line stop on Georgia Tech’s attempt late Saturday night. Disaster ensued shortly thereafter. Backed up on their own goal-line with just a few seconds remaining, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei received the snap while in shotgun and standing in his own end-zone. He handed the ball off to running back Will Shipley. Shipley fought for extra yardage, allowing the Georgia Tech defense to try and make a play on the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ryan Day Announced Major Coaching Update Following Win

Following Ohio State’s loss to Oregon last weekend, there was speculation Ryan Day would make an adjustment to his defensive staff. The Ducks ran circles around the Buckeyes last Saturday. They even scored on the same play multiple times, causing Ohio State fans to call for Day to make an adjustment to his defensive staff and remove defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs from his position.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Auburn Quarterback Bo Nix

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is 2-0 to start his third season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback — meaning he’s 2-0 since he got engaged to his soon-to-be wife in early August. Last month, Nix and his fiance, Auburn cheerleader Izzy Smoke, celebrated their engagement at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Smoke posted photos...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Unlv#Arizona Stadium#American Football#The Sun Devils#Deamonte
The Spun

Look: Scary Photo Of College Football Plane Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the USC Trojans made their way over to Pullman, Washington for their showdown with the Cougars. Although the team did arrive safely, the plane it was on legitimately popped a wheelie on the runway. USC’s United Airlines team plane became tail heavy as the players were in...
PULLMAN, WA
FanSided

Oklahoma football fans won’t love what Skip Bayless said after Nebraska win

Notable Oklahoma fan and Fox Sports 1 analyst Skip Bayless was not pleased with how the Sooners escaped Nebraska with a tight win. The Oklahoma Sooners barely escaped the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Skip Bayless is certainly not pleased with how it all went down. While the Fox Sports 1 analyst and longtime Sooners fan is relieved to be on the winning side, he was not particularly thrilled with how the game transpired.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Now Calling For Major Coach’s Firing

It’s only Week 3 of the college football season, but it appears Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz is already on the hot seat. After spending a few years as the Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator, Diaz was named the football program’s head coach in 2019. He showed a lot of promise in his season season, leading the Hurricanes to an 8-3 record.
MIAMI, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

FSU fans want Mike Norvell fired after latest loss, 0-3 start

Florida State dropped to 0-3 to start the 2021 season, losing 35-14 at Wake Forest on Saturday, further fanning the flames about Mike Norvell’s future in Tallahassee. Norvell is in just his second season at FSU, but his record is now a paltry 3-9 and his team has suffered some humiliating losses, most notably last week’s 20-17 defeat at the hands of FCS foe Jacksonville State.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
The Spun

College Football World Not Impressed By Oklahoma Today

Oklahoma football didn’t look like a College Football Playoff team based on the Sooners’ performance versus Nebraska on Saturday. College football fans were already skeptical of Oklahoma heading into Saturday’s game. The Sooners struggled to beat Tulane in Week 1 and then did what they were supposed to do against Western Carolina in Week 2. OU was supposed to then make a statement versus Nebraska on Saturday. It never happened.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

Watch: West Virginia football fans brawl in the stands during Virginia Tech game

West Virginia football fans got into a fight in the stands during Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech. When attending a sporting event, you are guaranteed to see some fans throwing hands at one another while sitting in the stands, for reasons known and unknown. This should not come as a surprise to any one. Well, we have another fight to share with you, this time in the college football world.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy