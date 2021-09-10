CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iy2cc_0brhlnTa00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the USC Trojans vs. Stanford Cardinal college football matchup on September 11, 2021.

Sep 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Vavae Malepeai (6) carries for a short gain in the second half of the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans (1-0, Pac-12) are 17-point favorites when they host the Stanford Cardinal (0-1, Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum. This game has an over/under of 53.5 points.

Odds for USC vs. Stanford

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37, is 16.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 22.5 points greater than the 31 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Trojans and their opponents have scored an average of 59.5 points per game in 2021, 6.0 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 53.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

USC Stats and Trends

  • The Trojans won 30-7 last time out when they met the San Jose State Spartans. The Trojans covered the spread as 15-point favorites.
  • The teams combined to hit the under on the 59.5-point over/under.
  • The Trojans put up 30.0 points per game, 6.0 more than the Cardinal give up per matchup (24.0).
  • The Trojans collect 72.0 more yards per game (416.0) than the Cardinal allow per contest (344.0).
  • The Trojans have one turnover this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cardinal.

Stanford Stats and Trends

  • The Cardinal did not cover the spread as 2.5-point underdogs last time out against the Kansas State Wildcats, coming up short by a final score of 24-7.
  • A total of 53 was set for that game, which the teams went under.
  • The Cardinal rack up per game (7.0) than the Trojans allow (7.0).
  • The Cardinal rack up 143.0 fewer yards per game (233.0) than the Trojans allow (376.0).
  • This season the Cardinal have turned the ball over two times, while the Trojans have forced 2 turnovers.

USC Top Players

  • This year, Kedon Slovis has recorded 256 passing yards (256.0 yards per game) while going 24-for-36 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • Keaontay Ingram has rushed for a team-high 86 yards on 15 attempts (86.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.
  • Vavae Malepeai has 65 yards on 14 carries (65.0 ypg).
  • This season Drake London has 12 catches and leads the team with 137 yards (137.0 per game).
  • Tahj Washington has contributed with four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.
  • This season Erik Krommenhoek is averaging 26.0 yards per game, with two catches for 26 yards and one touchdown.

Stanford Top Players

  • This year, Tanner McKee has put up 118 passing yards (118.0 yards per game) while going 15-for-18 (83.3% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions.
  • Austin Jones has churned out a team-high 25 rushing yards (25.0 yards per game). He has added four catches for 30 yards (30.0 receiving yards per game).
  • E.J. Smith has 18 yards on three carries (18.0 ypg).
  • Brycen Tremayne has five catches and paces his team with 62 receiving yards (62.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
  • John Humphreys has also tacked on 53 yards on three catches. He puts up 53.0 receiving yards per game this year.

USC Trojans vs. Stanford Cardinal Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Stadium: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum

