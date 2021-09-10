USC vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the USC Trojans vs. Stanford Cardinal college football matchup on September 11, 2021.

Sep 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Vavae Malepeai (6) carries for a short gain in the second half of the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans (1-0, Pac-12) are 17-point favorites when they host the Stanford Cardinal (0-1, Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum. This game has an over/under of 53.5 points.

Odds for USC vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37, is 16.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 22.5 points greater than the 31 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Trojans and their opponents have scored an average of 59.5 points per game in 2021, 6.0 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 53.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

USC Stats and Trends

The Trojans won 30-7 last time out when they met the San Jose State Spartans. The Trojans covered the spread as 15-point favorites.

The teams combined to hit the under on the 59.5-point over/under.

The Trojans put up 30.0 points per game, 6.0 more than the Cardinal give up per matchup (24.0).

The Trojans collect 72.0 more yards per game (416.0) than the Cardinal allow per contest (344.0).

The Trojans have one turnover this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cardinal.

Stanford Stats and Trends

The Cardinal did not cover the spread as 2.5-point underdogs last time out against the Kansas State Wildcats, coming up short by a final score of 24-7.

A total of 53 was set for that game, which the teams went under.

The Cardinal rack up per game (7.0) than the Trojans allow (7.0).

The Cardinal rack up 143.0 fewer yards per game (233.0) than the Trojans allow (376.0).

This season the Cardinal have turned the ball over two times, while the Trojans have forced 2 turnovers.

USC Top Players

This year, Kedon Slovis has recorded 256 passing yards (256.0 yards per game) while going 24-for-36 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Keaontay Ingram has rushed for a team-high 86 yards on 15 attempts (86.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.

Vavae Malepeai has 65 yards on 14 carries (65.0 ypg).

This season Drake London has 12 catches and leads the team with 137 yards (137.0 per game).

Tahj Washington has contributed with four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.

This season Erik Krommenhoek is averaging 26.0 yards per game, with two catches for 26 yards and one touchdown.

Stanford Top Players

This year, Tanner McKee has put up 118 passing yards (118.0 yards per game) while going 15-for-18 (83.3% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions.

Austin Jones has churned out a team-high 25 rushing yards (25.0 yards per game). He has added four catches for 30 yards (30.0 receiving yards per game).

E.J. Smith has 18 yards on three carries (18.0 ypg).

Brycen Tremayne has five catches and paces his team with 62 receiving yards (62.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

John Humphreys has also tacked on 53 yards on three catches. He puts up 53.0 receiving yards per game this year.

USC Trojans vs. Stanford Cardinal Game Info