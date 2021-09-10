Prairie View A&M University College of Nursing Notice of Announcement to the Public

Notice of an upcoming accreditation on-site visit by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) for continuing accreditation of the Baccalaureate Nursing Program (BSN) Degree; the Masters of Science in Nursing Programs (MSN), and the Post Master’s in Nursing Certificate Programs. The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing visit is planned for September 28-30, 2021. Current students, alumni, faculty, the health practice community, the public at large, and other interested parties are invited to send written and signed third-party comments regarding the college’s effectiveness in delivering quality graduate nursing programs: namely the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program, Masters of Science in Nursing Programs, and the Post-Masters’ Certificate. Interested parties are welcome to send comments to ACEN via the following: