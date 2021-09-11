Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort Live Stream: Watch Triller Fight Club PPV Boxing Online

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield is making his highly-anticipated return to the ring tonight in a one-night-only event with Triller Fight Club.

Triller’s “ Legends II Evander Holyfield Comeback Fight ” takes place this evening from Hollywood, Florida and features the 58-year-old Holyfield taking on former UFC Heavyweight Champ Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort. The huge card also features MMA legends Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz facing off for the first time in a professional boxing bout.

Triller Flight Club Holyfield vs. Belfort: Date, Time, Tickets

Triller Fight Club’s “Legends II” event takes place tonight, Saturday, September 11 at 6pm EST / 3pm PST live from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

Tickets to the event start at $66 (and go up to $506). Get tickets to Triller Fight Club on Ticketmaster.com . If the seats you want are sold out, you can also check VividSeats.com , which has a number of cheap tickets still available as of this writing.



Doors will open one hour prior to show time. You’ll also want to check the venue information for local guidelines for Covid-19 prevention and safety.

How to Watch Holyfield vs. Belfort Fight Online

Can’t make it to see Holyfield vs. Belfort in person? Triller Fight Club is also streaming as an exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) event , to let you watch Holyfield vs. Belfort online. If you want to stream the Triller boxing match online, you’ll need to purchase the fight at the PPV price of $49.99 , then head over to FITE.tv to stream Triller Fight Club live.



Your purchase gets you the official Triller PPV live stream , which will let you watch the Holyfield vs. Belfort fight on TV, on your computer, tablet or phone.

How to Stream Triller Fight Club Holyfield vs. Belfort Online Free

The “Legends II” Triller Fight Club event is an exclusive pay-per-view fight, so there isn’t a (legal) way to stream Holyfield vs. Belfort online free. However, Triller is offering a “freeview” window from 6-7pm EST, that will let you stream part of the Triller Fight Club event online free.

The free stream ends at 7pm EST / 4pm PST, after which you’ll need a pay-per-view ticket to continue watching.

Want more free Triller boxing streaming? Your $49.99 PPV ticket price gets you unlimited free replays of the event on FITE.tv , so you can stream Holyfield vs. Belfort online free as many times as you want, after the match is over.

FITE is offering free replays of the Holyfield vs. Belfort fight until December 11. Your purchase also gets you a free live stream of the press conference, as well as free streaming of all the backstage content, and pre- and post-fight analysis on FITE.tv .



Triller Fight Card Main Card, Lineup, Fighters

The main event at Triller Fight Club “Legends II” pits former Cruiserweight and Heavyweight Undisputed World Champion Holyfield against former UFC Heavyweight World Champion Vitor Belfort in an eight-round clash.

FITE

Holyfield hasn’t been in the ring competitively since 2011, and the boxer, who remains the only fighter in history to win the undisputed championship in two weight classes, officially announced his retirement from professional boxing in 2014. It’s hard to believe he wasn’t even originally scheduled to participate in the Triller Fight Club event. Former champ Oscar De La Hoya was actually scheduled to take on Belfort, until De La Hoya contracted Covid and had to pull out.

Holyfield now steps in as a last-minute replacement for De La Hoya, and he squares off against Belfort who still holds the record for most knockouts in UFC history.

The main card also features another huge matchup, with Anderson ‘Spider’ Silva fighting ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ Tito Ortiz in a professional boxing bout. Both were legends in the UFC Octagon, but Silva vs. Ortiz should be evenly matched as they transition to the boxing ring.

The third match on the fight card features David ‘The Haymaker’ Haye making his pro comeback versus Joe ‘The Billionaire’ Fournier, followed by Andy Vences versus Jono Carroll.



Triller Fight Club Performers, Donald Trump Appearance

The Triller Fight Club “Legends II” event will also feature musical performances between each fight. Headlining the event is a live performance from Brazilian pop-superstar Anitta. Other performers include Cuban super-group Gente De Zona and Latino superstar Lunay, along with a special AI-driven “duet” between Snoop Dogg and the late Marvin Gaye.

Triller announced this week that former President Donald Trump will be offering “ guest commentary ” at the Holyfield vs. Belfort fight. After purchasing the pay-per-view event, viewers can choose to either stream Holyfield vs. Belfort on the main PPV feed , or choose to stream it with Trump’s “ alternative No Holds Barred commentary .” Donald Trump Jr. is also expected to be participating.



