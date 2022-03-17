Jobs and internships at ABC7 Los Angeles

To apply for a position at ABC7 please click on the applicable link below. Scroll to the bottom for information about internships.

Or send resume to:

ABC7 Los Angeles

Human Resources

500 Circle Seven Drive

Glendale, CA 91201

ABC7 Job Line: (818) 863-7JOB (818-863-7562)

KABC-TV is an equal opportunity employer and seeks to provide information about our job opportunities to as many people as possible. Any organization providing employment information or job referrals may click here to email us to request to be added to our contact list

KABC-TV EEO reports on FCC.gov.

If you are interested in jobs with The Disney/ABC Television Group, please visit disneycareers.com

The VP, Operations and Business Planning will lead the KABC Operations, Business Management, and Accounting team. This individual will build a deep operational knowledge of the Station's linear and multi-platform businesses and lead all annual planning and analysis activities. They will be seen as a strong partner by the Station management team.

This position reports to the President and General Manager of KABC

Responsibilities:

- Responsible for leading the execution of long and short range planning. This is inclusive of financial review, consolidation and presentation of the station's forecasts, annual operating plans, capital plans and five-year plans

- Responsible for leading the preparation and review of the station's quarterly financial statements

- Act as a business advisor and key business partner for the station's management team and support them in their decision making processes

- Develop and retain knowledge and fluency in the business performance and financial drivers to advise on key business planning assumptions and opportunities

- Create, maintain and report on key business metrics to ensure business objectives are met

- Prepare presentations and ad hoc analysis for station management and OTV Division partnerships

- Stay informed and engaged in current landscape of the television industry and proactively explore new trends in the marketplace

- Develop and manage a professional staff, including offering oversight, motivating and directing the team in its goals and objectives

- Responsible for review of local contracts

- Partner with Legal and Labor Relations regarding CBAs and Union coordination

- Drive business planning around revenue generating events

- Partner with Tax department on local Property and Sales Use tax returns

- Partner with Corporate Real Estate and Facility Management on various projects

- Partner closely with HR to oversee the FCC EEO reporting

- Coordinate with internal and external business partners (e.g. coordinating invoice payments, expense report review, expense accruals, etc.)

Basic Qualifications:

- 7+ years of relevant work experience

- Advanced financial modeling and analytical skills

- Proven ability to manage and develop teams

- Strong work ethic with the ability to prioritize, anticipate change and resolve an array of issues simultaneously

- Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Ability to translate financial information to various business audiences to drive decision making

- Demonstrated ability to persuasively present complex business issues and solutions, clearly and concisely

- Strong passion for local broadcasting, news and community

- Ability to build strong relationships with senior station executives and be a trusted and reliable source of information, analysis and support

- Strong technical skills: Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint

Preferred Qualifications:

- TV Station business planning experience is a plus

Required Education

- Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics or Business Administration

Preferred Education

- MBA and/or CPA strongly preferred

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking a Producer - Content Development to produce original content for the entertainment brand "On The Red Carpet". Candidates should have extensive experience producing content for both linear, digital and social platforms in the news, lifestyle and entertainment space. The ideal candidate will have excellent leadership and communication skills that foster collaboration and innovation as well as the ability to recognize, create and communicate priorities and strategies. The Producer - Content Development will maximize opportunities to drive growth and optimize performance metrics. Responsibilities: We want self-sufficient story-tellers who can create memorable content for our digital, social media and broadcast platforms; you must be able to take a story from concept to completion; you will be expected to produce various styles for various platforms. Basic Qualifications: Minimum of 7 years of experience producing short and long form content, both news and entertainment (Major market in linear, streaming experience a plus); a strong understanding of social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube) is required; must be able to research, set-up, shoot, edit, and write content on a daily basis; experience with Adobe Premiere is required; must be willing to work a flexible schedule to accommodate special events; strong written, verbal and presentation skills required. Bachelor's Degree required. ***This is a project position with an end date of 3 years, with the potential to be extended***

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

Responsibilities:

- Timely posting of breaking local and national news on all digital platforms, including but not limited to websites, apps and social media

- Work with news managers, assignment editors and talent to coordinate on-air and online news coverage

- Execute special projects for various station departments, including sales, marketing and community affairs

- Site troubleshooting and overall site maintenance reflective of the high editorial standards of ABC7 and abc7.com

Basic Qualifications

- 2 years of experience

- Available to work flexible hours, including overnights, weekends, and holidays

- Strong editorial skills, sharp news judgement and social media expertise

- Excellent communication, writing, and copy-editing skills

- Proven ability to multitask and thrive in a high pressure news environment

- Capability to work both independently and as part of a team

- Strong computer skills, grasp of social media best practices, and basic Photoshop skills

- Strong newsgathering abilities

- Proficient in AP Style

- Solid knowledge of basic HTML

Preferred Qualifications

- Ability to shoot and edit video

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking a Producer - Content Development to produce original content for KABC's multi-platforms, including ABC7, abc7.com, Localish and the entertainment brand On The Red Carpet. Candidates should have extensive experience producing content for both linear, digital and social platforms in the news, lifestyle and entertainment space. The ideal candidate will have excellent leadership and communication skills that foster collaboration and innovation as well as the ability to recognize, create and communicate priorities and strategies. The Producer - Content Development will maximize opportunities to drive growth and optimize performance metrics.

Responsibilities:

- We want self-sufficient story-tellers who can create memorable content for our digital, social media and broadcast platforms.

- You must be able to take a story from concept to completion.

- You will be expected to produce various styles for various platforms.

Basic Qualifications:

- Minimum of 7 years of experience producing short and long form content, both news and entertainment. (Major market in linear, streaming experience a plus)

- A strong understanding of social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube) is required.

- Must be able to research, set-up, shoot, edit, and write content on a daily basis.

- Experience with Adobe Premiere is required.

- Must be willing to work a flexible schedule to accommodate special events.

- Strong written, verbal and presentation skills required.

Required Education:

- Bachelor's Degree preferred

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

ABC7 Los Angeles is looking for multi-skilled streaming producers tohelp launch and create the station's new 24-7 streaming service. We are looking for someone who is a skilled and creative producer, a team player who is excited about creating the future of local news in one of the most competitive markets in the country. This is a staff position and an opportunity to join a world class news organization dedicated to informing, serving and reflecting one of the most diverse audiences anywhere.

Responsibilities:

- Create and execute new live and recorded programs for everywhere ABC7 Los Angeles streams, including Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV

- Lead the way on live breaking news and event coverage.

- Produce and manage all aspects of streaming news programs, populate streaming schedule.

Basic Qualifications:

- Minimum 3 years of newscast writing and producing experience.

- Must have experience producing live content and creating new programs.

- Operate a "graphite-style" switcher as necessary.

- Schedule flexibility and willingness to work weekends, overnights and holidays a must.

- Ability to work quickly under constant deadline pressure.

Preferred Qualifications:

- Knowledge of Dalet, non-linear editing, Ross XPression, and shooting.

Required Education:

- Bachelor's degree

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking a dynamic and motivated general assignment reporter who will play an integral role in covering the biggest stories of the day, but also focus on how those stories impact our local communities.

Responsibilities:

-Create unique and shareable stories for television, digital, social and streaming.

-Collaborate on content and new ideas, handle live breaking news in the field.

Basic Qualifications:

-Multiple market experience.

-Must be a strong journalist, storyteller, content creator and be endlessly creative when it comes to adding innovative ideas for stories on all platforms.

-Know how to present active and engaging live shots.

-Must be collaborative on content and new ideas and comfortable handling live breaking news at the anchor desk and in the field.

-Proven ability to shoot, edit and publish is essential. Successful candidate is expected to shoot and edit their own material.

-Must work well under deadline pressure.

Preferred Qualifications:

-Experience with Adobe Premiere and/or Dalet One-Cut.

-Previous local news anchoring or fill-in anchoring experience.

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree

Please include the link to your recent reel when submitting your application online. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

Are you a creative video storyteller who knows how to bring content and characters to life using an iPhone? ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking an experienced mobile video journalist who can gather video and interviews and deliver unique and shareable stories for television, digital, social and streaming. Must be resourceful, collaborative and excellent at multi-tasking and problem-solving. Experience with editing, broadband streaming devices such as Dejero and knowledge of Southern California a plus. Must be able to represent the station at community events, thrive under deadline pressure, and reliably deliver content in a timely manner. Schedule flexibility and willingness to work weekends and holidays a must. This is not an on-camera position. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

Do you have the ability to write stories and produce newscasts with emotional and visual impact? ABC7 Los Angeles is looking to hire a staff Newswriter/Newscast Producer. Candidates must be great writer/storytellers who also understand the role that digital, streaming and social media play in reaching viewers and creating high-impact content. Ideal candidates will have at least 3 years newscast writing and producing experience and the ability to work quickly under constant deadline pressure. Knowledge of Dalet, non-linear editing, Ross XPression, and shooting a plus. Schedule flexibility and willingness to work weekends, overnights and holidays a must. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

ABC7 Eyewitness News, Southern California's breaking news leader, is seeking a part-time Assignment Editor. This position will fill-in as needed on weekends and evening shifts, but applicant should be flexible enough to work additional fill-in shifts if needed at various times during the week. Previous assignment desk experience is a must. Knowledge of Southern California a plus. Must be able to multi-task and make decisions quickly, function under deadline pressure and have previous experience coordinating the movements of reporters and crews. If you have great story ideas, great contacts, and love breaking news, please apply. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking a freelance director to join our team to work on news and live local productions. The ideal candidate should have knowledge and/or working experience with Ross Overdrive. Candidate should have a strong sense of newscast structure plus significant hands-on experience operating in a computer assisted environment, with the ability to work efficiently under pressure. Operational knowledge of DALET Newsroom systems is a must. Knowledge of peripheral devices such as XPression Graphics systems and Stratus Servers is a plus. This position interacts with various departments and requires exceptional organizational skills. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking experienced news photographers for freelance employment. We are looking for a team player who works well under pressure and is comfortable handling breaking news in the field with or without a reporter, and can reliably deliver content in a timely manner for all platforms. Successful candidates should have at least four years of experience in daily newsgathering, live microwave truck operation, knowledge of broadband streaming devices such as Dejero, satellite operation, lighting, and field editing. Expected to be responsible for the proper care and use of all assigned equipment. Additional duties as necessary. Schedule flexibility and willingness to work weekends, early mornings, late nights and holidays a must. Knowledge of Southern California a plus. Adobe Premiere experience preferred. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

ABC7 Los Angeles is looking for freelance Graphic Artists/Broadcast Designers. If your creative juices pack a punch when working under tight deadlines, keep reading! Candidates must be resourceful, team players who are excellent at multi-tasking with the ability to conceptualize and design in broadcast, print, and web media. Advanced level in Adobe Photoshop and Adobe After Effects; experience in Adobe Premier, Adobe Illustrator and VizRt. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking experienced news editors for freelance employment. Must be able to work under tight deadlines. Minimum 3 years experience preferred in a local television station news department. Familiarity with Dalet Galaxy and Adobe Premiere preferred. Ability to multitask in a high-pressure television news environment is essential. Successful candidate will be a team player and have excellent communication skills. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking experienced television newswriters for freelance employment. Minimum of two years broadcast news experience. Ability to work quickly and under continuous deadlines required. Knowledge of Dalet, line producing, non-linear editing, Ross Expression, and touch-screen technology all pluses. Scheduling flexibility and willingness to work weekends, overnights, and holidays a must. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking News Assistants for part-time employment. The duties of this entry level position include but are not limited to logging video for stories and music usage, searching files, answering phones, running teleprompter and any other support for the newsroom. Shifts are varied and work will include evenings, early mornings, weekends and holidays. Prior newsroom internship experience preferred. College degree or current college attendance required. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

ABC7 has a variety of internship opportunities available year-round to currently enrolled college students pursuing careers in TV/Broadcasting and other related fields.

Our internship program is designed to provide students with an educational experience that complements their academic studies and provides an opportunity to observe and participate in the daily work and operation of the television station. The objective is to enhance the student's understanding of the broadcasting business and to reinforce their desire to further pursue a career in broadcasting.