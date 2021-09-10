CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

7 wounded in southern Illinois shooting; suspects caught

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bra2HmB00

Three people suspected in a shooting that wounded seven people in southern Illinois were arrested early Friday, hours after a wild incident that included a getaway car crashing into a commuter train, police said.

The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon in East St. Louis, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. No details were released about the condition of the seven victims, which included a child, or a possible motive.

East St. Louis Chief Kendall Perry, during a Friday afternoon news conference, would not speculate on what led to the shooting but said some innocent bystanders were among those shot.

“They had a target. I don’t know what their motive was, but they weren’t shooting just randomly,” Perry said.

Perry said the city would impose a midnight to 6 a.m. curfew, “increase police presence and pretty much just close all businesses down,.”

Stephen Pierce said he was waiting for a bus with his wife and two children when he heard “boom, boom, boom.” He said his wife was wounded in the arm.

“Our backs were turned and the next thing you know they just started shooting and it came at the back of my head and I didn’t know what to do but to get up and run,” Pierce told KMOV-TV.

After the shooting, a vehicle collided with a MetroLink train, and the people in the car fled, Illinois State Police said. Video at the scene showed the car on tracks. KMOV said some train passengers were treated for injuries.

Finally, at 2:30 a.m. Friday, three suspects were arrested in the basement of a partially demolished building in East St. Louis. Further information wasn't immediately available, police said.

Pierce was emotional as he described what happened.

“I hope you go to jail for the rest of your life. You can't be shooting people up like that, man, get out of here,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia made 'huge mistake' in cancelling submarine deal, says French envoy

MELBOURNE/PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australia has made a "huge" diplomatic error by ditching a multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines in favour of an alternative deal with the United States and Britain, France's envoy to Canberra said on Saturday. Canberra announced on Thursday it would scrap its 2016 deal with...
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at U.S.-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Brian Laundrie’s family tells police, FBI he is missing

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van. North Port police said late Friday that Laundrie’s parents told them that they haven’t seen him since Tuesday. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Southern Illinois#Illinois State Police#Metrolink#Kmov Tv
The Associated Press

Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the U.S. National Guard. The Capitol police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at...
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC News

ABC News

399K+
Followers
101K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy