Dallas County reports most virus deaths in a day since April; more than 400 deaths added statewide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Friday reported 2,645 more COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths. Meanwhile, the latest positivity rate is hovering at 7.1%. There have now been 681,613 total positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the state since the pandemic began, with cases surging in the last several months due to the Delta variant. RELATED: Some Elective Surgeries On Hold As Minnesota Hospitals Face Staffing Crisis Hospitalizations have also increased, with 619 patients being treated for the virus in hospitals as of Thursday; 211 of them need intensive care unit beds. To combat the virus, over 6.3 million vaccine doses have been administered since immunizations for the virus began last December, with nearly 73% of those 16 years of age and up having received at least one vaccine dose.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO