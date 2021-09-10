CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County reports most virus deaths in a day since April; more than 400 deaths added statewide

By Tom Steele
Dallas News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas County reported 19 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,184 new coronavirus cases Thursday. The deaths are the most the county has reported in a single day since mid-April and come as the state announced a one-day death total above 400 for the first time since February. Ten of the Dallas...

Dallas News

Collin County deserves more from its sheriff

An improper police action. An anonymous whistleblower. An alleged cover-up. These aren’t the plot points of the latest Hollywood thriller. They’re all part of a real-life story that has been unfolding in Collin County for four years and is only now coming to light. We expect better transparency and accountability from Sheriff Jim Skinner, and residents should too.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

‘Kids Aren’t That Careful At School’: Teen Twins Get Vaccinated At Fair Park

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Damaris Navarrete and his twin sister, Hilda, were two of the first in line to get vaccinated at Fair Park Saturday morning. The 15-years-olds go to school in Dallas County and say they wanted to get vaccinated to protect themselves. And with their classmates constantly testing positive for COVID-19, the twins say they wanted to do their part to slow the spread. “Kids aren’t that careful at school,” Hilda said. “Especially if it’s packed in there, you really have to stay careful.” Last month, Dallas County health officials raised the COVID-19 threat level to red — the highest on the...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS LA

LA County Reports First Death From West Nile Virus This Season

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The first death from West Nile virus in the 2021 season has been reported in Los Angeles County. The victim, a resident of the eastern region of Los Angeles County, was hospitalized and died from WNV-associated neuro-invasive disease, the county’s health department announced Friday. No information was released on the person’s age or gender. “To the family and friends feeling the sorrow of losing this person due to WNV, we send you our deepest sympathies,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. “West Nile virus can be a serious health threat to people who get infected....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Imperial Valley Press Online

The Latest: Arizona reports more deaths, fewer virus cases

PHOENIX — Arizona reported more than 100 daily coronavirus deaths for the second time since February. The 108 confirmed deaths and 2,742 new coronavirus cases were reported Saturday. Hospitalizations dropped below 2,000 for the first time in nearly three weeks, with 1,981 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds on Friday.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: MDH Reports 2,645 More Virus Cases As Latest Positivity Rate Hovers At 7.1%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Friday reported 2,645 more COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths. Meanwhile, the latest positivity rate is hovering at 7.1%. There have now been 681,613 total positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the state since the pandemic began, with cases surging in the last several months due to the Delta variant. RELATED: Some Elective Surgeries On Hold As Minnesota Hospitals Face Staffing Crisis Hospitalizations have also increased, with 619 patients being treated for the virus in hospitals as of Thursday; 211 of them need intensive care unit beds. To combat the virus, over 6.3 million vaccine doses have been administered since immunizations for the virus began last December, with nearly 73% of those 16 years of age and up having received at least one vaccine dose.   More On WCCO.com: Friends, Family Gather To Celebrate The Life Of Former WCCO'er Denise Rosen Minnesota Weather: 1 Dead, NWS Confirms Two Tornadoes Touched Down Near Metro Area Wisconsin Quadruple Homicide Suspect Antoine Suggs Turn Self In; Darren Osborne, 56, Charged What Is The Key To A Long Life?
MINNESOTA STATE
KZTV 10

Nueces County reports three deaths, 218 cases COVID-19

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is reporting 218 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on Friday. The deaths are three women in their 50's and 60’s, with comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, and hypothyroidism. This brings the death total in the county to 1,116.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
Dallas News

More than 60,000 Texans have now died from coronavirus

A year and a half after Texas reported its first death from COVID-19, more than 60,000 Texans have now died from the coronavirus. The state reported 377 deaths Friday, raising its toll to 60,357. Only California has had more residents — about 67,000 — die from the virus, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 382 New Coronavirus Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 382 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 349 are confirmed and 33 are probable cases. There have been 7,922 total hospitalizations and 115,731 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,114. Age/gender of new cases: Age Group Cases Gender Cases 00-04 14   05-12 62   Female 203 13-18 28   Male 179 19-24 34       25-49 131       50-64 62       65+ 51 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 17, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
International Business Times

12 Fully Vaccinated Die Of COVID-19 In Louisiana Over 1 Week

More than 10 fully vaccinated people in Louisiana have died of COVID-19 over the past week alone, according to state data. At least 12 Louisiana residents who have been fully vaccinated died of COVID-19 between Sept. 2 and 9, representing 15% of the new deaths recorded during the same period.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,786 New Cases, 72 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,786 new coronavirus cases and 72 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,365,049 cases and 28,768 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,323 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 560 in ICUs. The state says 12,502,769 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,094,057 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 67.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

