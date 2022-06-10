ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

10 of the Biggest World Record Catfish of All Time

By Colin Kearns
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cYE1P_0brSYt8G00
Landon Evans shows off his 117-pound, 8-ounce blue. IGFA

There’s just something about big catfish. Sure, world-record bass get all of the glory, big brown trout get the glamour, and the biggest alligator gar grab the headlines. Nothing grabs our attention quite like a mean, toothy monster muskie, and few gamefish can match the pound-for-pound frenzy of catching a slab crappie. But folks just love giant cats. And who could blame them? They’re fun to catch—and even more fun to fight. And while you probably don’t want to fry the fillets off of a trophy catfish, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more delicious fish than the smaller keepers.

But this story isn’t about small cats. It’s about giants—specifically, the biggest world-record catfish of all time. Our friends at the International Game Fish Association were kind enough to open their record book and share the photos and catch details of these 10 all-tackle and line-class records. Some of these trophies have lasted for decades—but that doesn’t mean they can’t be beat. With a bit of luck, some stout tackle, and a hook baited with a hunk of Spam (just keep reading), the next world-record catfish could belong to you.

1) All Tackle World Record Blue Catfish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13egNK_0brSYt8G00
Anderson’s record blue cat weighed 143 pounds. IGFA
  • Angler: Richard Nicholas Anderson
  • Species: Blue catfish
  • Weight: 143 pounds
  • World Record Line Class: All Tackle
  • Location: Kerr Lake, Buggs Island, Virginia
  • Date: June 18, 2011
  • Lure or Bait Used: Chicken

2) All Tackle World Record Flathead Catfish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zFcG_0brSYt8G00
Paulie’s world-record flathead weighed 123 pounds. IGFA
  • Angler: Ken Paulie
  • Species: Flathead catfish
  • Weight: 123 pounds
  • World Record Line Class: All Tackle
  • Location: Elk City Reservoir, Kansas
  • Date: May 19, 1998
  • Lure or Bait Used: Live minnow

3) Junior World Record Blue Catfish

  • Angler: Landon N. Evans
  • Species: Blue catfish
  • Weight: 117 pounds 8 ounces
  • World Record Line Class: Junior
  • Location: Lake Gaston, North Carolina
  • Date: June 11, 2016
  • Lure or Bait Used: Cut shad

4) 16-Pound Line Class World Record Blue Catfish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQeyn_0brSYt8G00
Ashley caught his record blue cat with…Spam. IGFA
  • Angler: Charles Ashley Jr.
  • Species: Blue catfish
  • Weight: 116 pounds 12 ounces
  • World Record Line Class: 16-pound
  • Location: Mississippi River, Arkansas
  • Date: August 3, 2001
  • Lure or Bait Used: Spam

5) Eight-Pound Line Class World Record Blue Catfish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wed7N_0brSYt8G00
Lovelady’s giant blue weighed nearly 110 pounds. IGFA
  • Angler: Zachery R. Lovelady
  • Species: Blue catfish
  • Weight: 109 pounds 12 ounces
  • World Record Line Class: 8-pound
  • Location: Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee
  • Date: March 31, 2005
  • Lure or Bait Used: Cut bait

6) 12-Pound Line Class World Record Blue Catfish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HzCM1_0brSYt8G00
Rohrbach caught this record blue cat on a live shiner. IGFA
  • Angler: Roger Rohrbach
  • Species: Blue catfish
  • Weight: 101 pounds
  • World Record Line Class: 12-pound
  • Location: San Vicente Reservoir, California
  • Date: March 12, 2000
  • Lure or Bait Used: Live shiner

7) 20-Pound Line Class World Record Flathead Catfish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xR8BJ_0brSYt8G00
Small’s giant flathead has remained in the record books since 1987. IGFA
  • Angler: Stacy Small
  • Species: Flathead catfish
  • Weight: 84 pounds 6 ounces
  • World Record Line Class: 20-pound
  • Location: San Jacinto River, Texas
  • Date: May 27, 1987
  • Lure or Bait Used: Shad

8) 130-Pound Line Class World Record Blue Catfish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24HyM1_0brSYt8G00
Maurer duped this monster blue with herring. IGFA
  • Angler: Eric Maurer
  • Species: Blue catfish
  • Weight: 84 pounds
  • World Record Line Class: 130-pound
  • Location: Chickamauga Lake, Tennessee
  • Date: March 18, 2007
  • Lure or Bait Used: Herring

9) 80-Pound Line Class World Record Flathead Catfish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PV70y_0brSYt8G00
Davis proudly stands beside his 69-pound flathead. IGFA
  • Angler: Edward Davis
  • Species: Flathead catfish
  • Weight: 69 pounds
  • World Record Line Class: 80-pound
  • Location: Cape Fear River, North Carolina
  • Date: July 27, 1994
  • Lure or Bait Used: Perch

10) Eight-Pound Line Class World Record Flathead Catfish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lldY9_0brSYt8G00
Sealy’s record flathead tipped the scale at 66 pounds. IGFA
  • Angler: Darrin Sealy
  • Species: Flathead catfish
  • Weight: 66 pounds
  • World Record Line Class: 8-pound
  • Location: Hartwell Lake, Georgia
  • Date: May 3, 2010
  • Lure or Bait Used: Unknown

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Alligator Ever Found In Louisiana

Louisiana is a diverse state situated next to the Gulf of Mexico. Although Louisiana has rich uplands, it also has the alluvial region which was created by the Mississippi River. Within the alluvial region are many swamps and wetlands which are a perfect habitat for many different animals. Amongst these animals are alligators. Incredibly, there are around 2 million in the state of Louisiana alone – the largest population in the entire US. As alligators live in freshwater habitats, the wetland regions are a prime area for them to thrive. In fact, some thrive so well that they reach astonishing lengths! But just how big do they get? Join us as we discover the biggest alligator ever found in Louisiana!
LOUISIANA STATE
Outdoor Life

Georgia Angler Sets Lake Record with a Giant Shellcracker

Robin Van Dette was out fishing with her husband Mark late last month when she landed a whopper of a sunfish on her first cast. Although she was a little disappointed at first—Van Dette was hoping for a big catfish—her husband had the opposite reaction and convinced her to keep it. They weighed the redear sunfish, also known as a shellcracker, and the fish has now been confirmed as a new lake record for the species, Georgia Outdoor News reports.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Banded Watersnake Ever Recorded

The Banded watersnake is a medium-sized snake that is semi-aquatic spending much of its time in lakes, rivers, swamps, and marshes. They are nonvenomous and live in the United States along the coastal plains of North Carolina down to Florida, as well as along the coast of Texas. There are three sub-species based on location including the southern watersnake, broad-banded watersnake, and Florida watersnake. Their coloration varies but many have a light brown base color with dark brown bands going around their bodies. With an average size of 2-5 feet, what is the largest banded watersnake ever recorded? Let’s find out!
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Lake in America

The size of lakes is measured by square miles of surface area. Based on this, the largest lake in the world by far is the Caspian Sea at 143,000 square miles. Its shores are in several countries, including Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran.  The second largest lake in the world has a portion of […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Apartment Therapy

This Flower May Look Beautiful, But If You See It, Don’t Touch It

A stunning bloom will make you want to stop and smell the roses, but be careful; there’s one that, instead, should inspire you to call your local authorities. The giant hogweed is an invasive plant that grows up to 15 feet tall and can be identified by its stem with purple splotches and by its crown of white flowers shaped like an umbrella.
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Flathead Catfish#Blue Catfish#World Record#Virginia Date
Outdoor Life

Photographer Captures Images of Large Male Grizzly Killing Another Bear in Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park visitors in Wyoming witnessed a ferocious attack, in which a large, male grizzly mortally injured a sub-adult bear. Tourists were drawn to the roadside area to observe the young grizzly male that had been frequenting the region for about three weeks, says Paul Allen, a long-time visitor to the park, and noted photographer who has a home nearby in Idaho.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

This Lion Was So Big It Hunted Bears

The European cave lion (Panthera spelaea), also known as the Eurasian cave lion and steppe lion was an ancient lion belonging to the extinct Panthera genus. This lion became extinct over 13,000 years ago during the Pleistocene period. When the lion skull fossil was first found, some scientists regarded the...
ANIMALS
105.5 The Fan

Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home

Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
IDAHO STATE
Pocono Update

Total Eclipse Of The Century, Full Blood Moon Tonight

This super flower blood moon coming tonight will be one of the earliest, brightest, and most profound this century. This lunar event will happen tonight between moonrise and moonset. People worldwide will be able to spectate such a natural wonder from anywhere on Earth, with the best seats in the house in America and West Africa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
Greyson F

Texas BBQ Restaurant Opening in Town

Enjoy some mouthwatering BBQ.Luis Santoyo/Unsplash. If there’s one food style that has long gone well with the warm weather of summer, it’s BBQ. Around greater Tucson, there are several fantastic destinations to dine in or carry out BBQ, and now, there is about to be another, coming directly from the meat-loving state of Texas.
TUCSON, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake at Tennessee Warns of Risks of Intense Quakes in the Region

A 2.6-magnitude mild earthquake struck the region outside Knoxville, Tennessee during the night, Weatherboy reports. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 9 km from the town of Garland in the eastern part of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake recorded in Tennessee this month.
TENNESSEE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Best Seafood Restaurant in Every State

Summer brings beach vacations, lakeside camping, and family BBQs; it also ushers in the right weather for feasting on seafood. Ice cold oyster shooters, lobster rolls, and clam bakes can make you feel like you’re on vacation no matter where you are. Luckily, you don’t need to go to the ocean to enjoy fresh seafood, […]
RESTAURANTS
a-z-animals.com

Sharks in Lakes: Discover the Only Shark Infested Lakes on Earth

Sharks in Lakes: Discover the Only Shark Infested Lakes on Earth. Traveling to bodies of water for relaxation and to take in the sights is a common recreational goal. Most of these bodies of water play host to entire ecosystems full of plants and animals. Have you discovered that some of the tranquil-looking lakes of the world are infested with sharks?
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Bizarre Unidentified Creature Spotted Roaming in Amarillo Zoo

Something weird is roaming around the Amarillo Zoo in Amarillo, Texas. Usually, we stick to aliens and Bigfoot here at Outsider, but now we’ve hooked something really weird. Reports and photos have come in from the zoo’s official Twitter of a strange creature that, admittedly, looks sort of like a large Sonic the Hedgehog, skulking around outside the zoo.
AMARILLO, TX
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy