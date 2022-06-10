10 of the Biggest World Record Catfish of All Time

Landon Evans shows off his 117-pound, 8-ounce blue. IGFA

There’s just something about big catfish. Sure, world-record bass get all of the glory, big brown trout get the glamour, and the biggest alligator gar grab the headlines. Nothing grabs our attention quite like a mean, toothy monster muskie, and few gamefish can match the pound-for-pound frenzy of catching a slab crappie. But folks just love giant cats. And who could blame them? They’re fun to catch—and even more fun to fight. And while you probably don’t want to fry the fillets off of a trophy catfish, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more delicious fish than the smaller keepers.

But this story isn’t about small cats. It’s about giants—specifically, the biggest world-record catfish of all time. Our friends at the International Game Fish Association were kind enough to open their record book and share the photos and catch details of these 10 all-tackle and line-class records. Some of these trophies have lasted for decades—but that doesn’t mean they can’t be beat. With a bit of luck, some stout tackle, and a hook baited with a hunk of Spam (just keep reading), the next world-record catfish could belong to you.

1) All Tackle World Record Blue Catfish

Anderson’s record blue cat weighed 143 pounds. IGFA

June 18, 2011 Lure or Bait Used: Chicken

2) All Tackle World Record Flathead Catfish

Paulie’s world-record flathead weighed 123 pounds. IGFA

May 19, 1998 Lure or Bait Used: Live minnow

3) Junior World Record Blue Catfish

June 11, 2016 Lure or Bait Used: Cut shad

4) 16-Pound Line Class World Record Blue Catfish

Ashley caught his record blue cat with…Spam. IGFA

August 3, 2001 Lure or Bait Used: Spam

5) Eight-Pound Line Class World Record Blue Catfish

Lovelady’s giant blue weighed nearly 110 pounds. IGFA

March 31, 2005 Lure or Bait Used: Cut bait

6) 12-Pound Line Class World Record Blue Catfish

Rohrbach caught this record blue cat on a live shiner. IGFA

March 12, 2000 Lure or Bait Used: Live shiner

7) 20-Pound Line Class World Record Flathead Catfish

Small’s giant flathead has remained in the record books since 1987. IGFA

May 27, 1987 Lure or Bait Used: Shad

8) 130-Pound Line Class World Record Blue Catfish

Maurer duped this monster blue with herring. IGFA

March 18, 2007 Lure or Bait Used: Herring

9) 80-Pound Line Class World Record Flathead Catfish

Davis proudly stands beside his 69-pound flathead. IGFA

July 27, 1994 Lure or Bait Used: Perch

10) Eight-Pound Line Class World Record Flathead Catfish

Sealy’s record flathead tipped the scale at 66 pounds. IGFA