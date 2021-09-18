CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q&A: Meet the company behind Brewers at 4001 Yancey’s improved indoor air quality

By Alivia McAtee
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 7 days ago
This content was produced in partnership with Global Plasma Solutions.

Global Plasma Solutions (GPS) is a leader in indoor air quality technology based here in Charlotte.

GPS developed patented technology, called needlepoint bipolar ionization (NPBI ), to work with HVAC systems to help clean the air in a building.

Many businesses in Charlotte and beyond leverage GPS products, including Artisanal Brewing Ventures (the team behind Brewers at 4001 Yancey) and CLT Airport.

Ever since the pandemic started, air quality has become a top concern for business owners and regular people. We spoke with GPS and a local business using their NPBI technology to get the inside scoop.

Beer at Brewers at 4001 Yancey, a taproom with GPS technology

Glenn Brinckman, CEO of GPS

How does NPBI technology work?

​​GPS’ NPBI helps clean indoor air by working with HVAC systems to further reduce particles in indoor spaces. NPBI introduces positive and negative ions into the indoor space via the ventilation system’s airflow. Once in the airstream, these ions attach to particles of opposite polarity, making them larger and more easily filtered from the air.

It uses a unique, lower-voltage application that helps deliver cleaner air while complying with UL’s zero ozone emissions standard.

  • It’s the only ionization technology certified for aircraft, and it meets the stringent UL 2998 “ozone-free” certification across the full brand portfolio.

How has the pandemic affected the industry?

It’s put a spotlight on indoor air quality. We’re continuously working to help improve indoor air quality in occupied spaces, particularly highly trafficked locations. It should be noted that GPS’ technology is not meant to be a replacement, but rather a complement to existing technologies and air cleaning infrastructure.

How has this technology changed recently?

Recently, our company and others in the industry have embraced the call for common standards for safety and efficacy. Together, through continued innovation, we can help deliver improved indoor air quality.

What do you see for the future of air quality?

The indoor air quality industry needs innovation. GPS is committed to science and transparency as we continue to introduce NPBI.

  • As part of this commitment, we’ve invested more than $2 million in research and testing in the past year alone.

Derek Detenber, CMO of Artisanal Brewing Ventures (the team behind Brewers at 4001 Yancey).

Why did you choose to install NPBI technology?

In March 2020, ABV taprooms were shut down due to COVID-19. Once we were able to open up, we had to be very thoughtful about it and level up our experience.

  • We were in the middle of a pandemic, so we wanted to go above and beyond what was required of us to ensure we had the safest environment possible for our staff and customers.

The data and suppor t behind the ionization systems were solid, and, honestly, it was a relatively cost-effective option to add another layer of indoor air quality improvement for our employees and customers.

  • Plus, GPS is a local Charlotte company , and that was a major deciding factor for us.

What has working with GPS been like?

Easy and efficient. We went from decision to installation in a matter of weeks, and we had great support leading up to install and post-install.

We ended up installing the technology in all of the taprooms, breweries and cideries that we operate.

How has the pandemic shifted your long-term views on air quality?

Providing a multi-layered approach to cleaning the air and improving the indoor air quality will forever be part of the ABV model.

We want to be a company known for going above and beyond , so this can be a point of difference for us as we recruit employees and host customers, particularly as the effects of COVID-19 remain with us.

Learn more about GPS’ revolutionary NPBI technology and how they’re making Charlotte a better place to breathe.

*DISCLAIMER: Global Plasma Solutions (GPS) technology has demonstrated a reduction of certain viruses and bacteria like SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A & B, RSV, E. coli, and others in laboratory settings. Please see www.globalplasmasolutions.com/third-party-testing for more information. GPS uses multiple data points to formulate performance validation statements. GPS technology is used in a wide range of applications across diverse environmental conditions. Since locations will vary, clients should evaluate their individual application and environmental conditions when making an assessment regarding the technology’s potential benefits. The GPS products have not been evaluated by the FDA as medical devices and, therefore, are not intended to treat, cure, or prevent infections or diseases caused by certain viruses or bacteria. The use of this technology is not intended to take the place of reasonable precautions to prevent the transmission of disease. It is important to comply with all applicable public health laws and guidelines issued by federal, state, and local governments and health authorities as well as official guidance published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including but not limited to social distancing, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and the use of face masks.

Q&A: Meet the company behind Brewers at 4001 Yancey's improved indoor air quality

Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

