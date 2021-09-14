Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Confirms Dual-Track Review Of Strategic Alternatives To Maximize Shareholder Value
Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE: CDR) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a dual-track process to review the Company's strategic alternatives in order to maximize shareholder value. As part of this process, Cedar is exploring, among other alternatives, a potential sale or merger involving the entire Company, and alternatively the potential sale of its core grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio and its mixed-use redevelopment projects.
