CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

RH delays launches of contemporary collection and New York guesthouse, but shares soar after earnings

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RH stock jumped nearly 8% in Thursday trading after earnings beat

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Analyst signals strong Goldman Sachs quarter ahead

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke on Friday reiterated her outperform rating and $450 a share price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a strong trading environment and progress on new initiatives. The investment bank's financial targets "look more easily achievable and sustainable," Katzke said in a note to clients. Analysts currently forecast third-quarter earnings of $9.70 a share for Goldman Sachs, according to FactSet data. Credit Suisse analyst Katzke said the investment bank has benefitted from strong capital market activity and ample fundraising in its asset and wealth management unit. She added that progress against strategic initiatives is outpacing expectations, particularly in trading and banking. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% on Friday. The stock is up about 48% so far this year, compared to a rise of 27.4% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund .
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nextdoor to start trading on NYSE after merger with SPAC closes

Nextdoor Inc. will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange as soon as it’s acquired by special purpose acquisition company Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (KVSB) the companies said Friday. Back in July , the neighborhood social-media company and the SPAC said they were merging in a deal that would value Nextdoor at $4.3 billion. At the close of the deal, the SPAC will delist from the Nasdaq and shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., under the ticker symbol “KIND,” on the NYSE. While an exact time for the close of the deal was not given, the companies said that Nextdoor will hold its first investor day on Monday.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Gap Inc. Unveils UK Joint Venture

The San Francisco clothing company is making good on the asset-light European strategy it announced last year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
MarketWatch

American Express stock rises to pace the Dow's gainers after BofA backs away from bearish stance

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in afternoon trading Thursday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average gainers, after BofA Securities analyst Mihir Bhatia backed away from from his bearish view on the charge card and travel-related services company, citing a now "balanced" risk-reward profile. The stock has lost 4.6% since the end of July, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF has gained 3.4% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 1.4%. Bhatia attributed the stock's recent underperformance to fears that the recent spike in COVID-19 cases would slow the economic recovery and hurt AmEx's billings. "However, at a conference appearance this week, [AmEX] noted that [quarter-to-date] total billings are up 3% vs. 2019 levels (an acceleration from -2% in 2Q)," Bhatia wrote in a research note. "This was better than feared." He added that while a slower recovery and higher corporate taxes are remain near-term risks, the company is likely to also benefit from increased travel spending, particularly by large businesses, in 2022.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lululemon Athletica Inc#Source Books#Rh Guesthouse#Restoration Hardware#Lulu#Factset#The U S Open#Rh England#World Of Rh#Jpmorgan#Wedbush#European#Ubs
Pawtucket Times

Lululemon shares soar after company reveals impressive revenue forecast

Shares of Vancouver-based athleisure manufacturer Lululemon (ticker: LULU) soared over 13% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company posted impressive second-quarter profits and boosted its outlook for its next quarter. Revenue climbed 61% to $1.45 billion from $902.9 million in the same period a year prior, beating expectations of...
MARKETS
Benzinga

National Beverage Shares Rally After Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

National Beverage Corp (NYSE: FIZZ) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6.2% year-on-year, to $311.7 million, beating the consensus of $299.19 million. The increase in sales resulted primarily from a 4.7% growth in average selling price per case and a 1.5% increase in case volume. Gross profit increased 6.5% to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Vietnam
Footwear News

Lululemon Shares Are Soaring After a Blowout Second Quarter

Shares of Lululemon hit an all-time high Thursday after it recorded a blowout quarter. The athletic apparel retailer’s North American sales rose 63% year over year in Q2, with international sales up 49%. The company said it is on track to hit 2023 revenue targets two years ahead of projections, by the end of 2021. Lululemon’s stock was up more than 13% in early trading Thursday, marking a record high of $434.22 in one day. Like other athletic apparel retailers, Lululemon has been a standout brand in the pandemic, especially as more people take on exercise as a regular hobby. The company...
MARKETS
TheStreet

RH Stock Higher as Analysts Laud Earnings Report

RH (Restoration Hardware) (RH) - Get RH (Restoration Hardware) Report shares rose sharply Thursday, as analysts reacted positively to the home furnishings titan’s stronger-than-expected fiscal-second-quarter earnings report. The Corte Madera, Calif., company’s profit registered $7.09 a share in the quarter ended July 31, topping analysts’ forecast of $6.44. RH recently...
STOCKS
CNBC

Lululemon shares hit all-time high after monster earnings report

Lululemon shares broke an all-time high after the retailer blew past Wall Street's expectations in its latest fiscal quarter. Famous for its women's leggings and "ABC" jogger pants for men, Lululemon sales have outperformed other retailers during the Covid pandemic. But even as consumers emerge from their homes, Lululemon still...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Why RH Shares Are Trading Higher Today

RH (NYSE: RH) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. RH reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $8.48 per share, which beat the estimate of $6.48 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $988.86 million, which beat the estimate of $975.45 million. RH expects full-year...
STOCKS
CNBC

Gamestop shares flat after earnings

Frank Holland joins Closing Bell with Gamestop's earnings. The company's earnings report doesn't affect the stock as it should, CNBC's Mike Santoli says.
STOCKS
GreenwichTime

Tinder Shares Soar 10.7% After Match Group Entry to Exclusive S&P 500 Index

Last Friday, it was announced that S&P Dow Jones Indices will add the Match Group company to its exclusive S&P 500 index. The news sent Tinder's parent company up on the Nasdaq index, which has already risen 10.7% in just two days. That same Friday, September 3, Match Group shares...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy