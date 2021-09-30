CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Floyd Mayweather’s next fight: Everything you need to know

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rxb10_0brHGVMj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aI2Y8_0brHGVMj00

Who will Floyd Mayweather’s next fight be against?

Following his exhibition bout against Logan Paul in June, Floyd Mayweather’s next opponent is still up for debate.

Three men that could bank a fight with “Money”: When pondering the likeliest options for Mayweather’s next matchup, the most-sensible choices are Jake Paul , or former UFC champions Conor McGregor , and Anderson Silva .

  • “Money” beat Jake Paul’s brother Logan in June. However, the two had a hat-related encounter before that bout. A “revenge” matchup with the even more popular and skilled Jake seems an easy cash-cow to milk.
  • The 2017 boxing scrap between Mayweather and McGregor is the second highest-earning combat sports pay-per-view in history. With the Irishman’s MMA stock at a low, jumping back into boxing seems as possible as ever.
  • Silva is one of the greatest mixed martial arts strikers of all time, and his transition to boxing has been a story of so far so good. With two wins under his belt in the sweet science, he has recently called for a bout with the boxing great in a “show fight” for fans. A clash of two combat sports legends around the same age makes too much sense.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul recap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zuqrp_0brHGVMj00
Jun 6, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Floyd Mayweather Jr. (Green Trunks) fights Logan Paul (Yellow Trunks) during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In August 2020, Showtime once again dipped their toe into the Mayweather pay-per-view business, and again they came out with bags of cash.

Mayweather + Paul = Millions of Dollars: Hate it or love it, the boxing industry has done very well for itself since the arrival of Jake and Logan Paul. The actors and massive YouTube stars have banked big bucks for their exhibition and professional bouts. Adding Mayweather to the mix only multiplied the earnings potential when he was matched up in an exhibition bout with Logan in Florida in June.

  • Over eight three-minute rounds of action, the world was shown the difference between a boxing legend at 44, and a borderline amateur — albeit an athletic one — at 26. Although Paul used his massive size advantage to have a couple of noteworthy moments, Mayweather still outboxed the social media influencer for 24 minutes. Showing this aged pugilistic dog hasn’t lost his tricks just yet.
  • Since the fight was an exhibition there was no offiicial winner, however, the fighters and promoters were still victorious when it came to revenue generated from the fight. The event reportedly earned over a millions buys on Showtime pay-per-view , to the tune of US $50 million. “Money” himself scored a base salary of US $10 million and also reportedly took home 50% of the PPV revenue .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MdRdN_0brHGVMj00
Also Read:
Manny Pacquiao officially retires from boxing

What makes Floyd Mayweather so popular?

There is no doubt Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers to ever compete in the sport. Yet what makes him one of a kind was that his mix of skill and brash bravado was able to transcend the industry. He is the type of talent that combat sports fans have long been willing to pay big money to see win, or hopefully lose.

The greatest villain in combat sports: Although Mayweather was a hero to some, relishing his role as a villain to all was what truly made him a box office megastar. And his ability to back up all his talk only heightened his appeal.

  • Mayweather racked up a 50-0 record and titles in multiple divisions during his run in the sport. Loudly trash-talking his way through wins over legends like Oscar De La Hoya , Pacquiao, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez , and Miguel Cotto.

The bad side of the legacy: Mayweather has also spent a good bit of time in courtrooms during his life.

Floyd Mayweather’s net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2021, Mayweather’s net worth is reportedly US $450 million . However, the boxing star claims it is closer to $1.2 billion .

Also Read:
Study shows boxing’s impact on health of Muhammad Ali

More must-reads:

Comments / 26

Nathan T
17d ago

Mayweather is a joke just like the paul brothers, either fight real boxers or leave the sport.

Reply
10
Jack Young
18d ago

he needs to sit down and let boxing have it he had his time now its time to sit down

Reply
11
Related
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort ups the stakes, offers $40 million for winner take all fight with Canelo Alvarez

Can we have one night of fighting where Jake and Logan Paul aren’t brought up, please?. Because it certainly didn’t happen on Saturday night during Triller’s Holyfield vs. Belfort event, where both Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva expressed their desire to fight the Paul brothers. And it’s hard to blame them too much: it’s the biggest money fight for the least amount of effort. As Donald Trump told Junior Dos Santos during their Triller play-by-play, “Pick a nice easy celebrity.”
TENNIS
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Names The One MMA Fighter He Would Never Troll

Jake Paul has taken shots at several MMA fighters, but there is one he would never trash-talk or troll. After Paul knocked out Ben Askren, several UFC fighters started taking shots at Paul, and the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer fired right back. However, he says the only MMA fighter he won’t troll is Khabib Nurmagomedov as he says he has too much respect for him, but he would want to box him if the opportunity ever presented itself.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
Outsider.com

Jake Paul and His Brother Aren’t Ready to Tangle with Mike Tyson

Recently, legendary boxer Mike Tyson addressed the idea of fighting YouTubers turned fighters Logan and Jake Paul for an absurd amount of money. In the last couple of years, the brothers have surprisingly become a huge draw in the boxing world. Although their bouts are considered exhibition matches at best and celebrity bouts at worst, they pull in enormous audiences.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Cotto
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Anderson Silva
Larry Brown Sports

Jake Paul imitates Canelo Alvarez in hilarious video

Jake Paul has been trying to work is way into the conversation to potentially fight Canelo Alvarez. Alvarez used to be opposed to the idea, but he has come around somewhat. In a video published by Fight Hype on Thursday, Alvarez said “we’ll see” about the possibility of fighting Paul. He is keeping an open mind to the possibility and said “you never know.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White to Jake Paul: 'Go fight somebody your own size,' stop asking for Jorge Masvidal

UFC president Dana White is not interested in Jake Paul’s recent proposal to fight Jorge Masvidal. With White continuously mocking Paul’s choice of opposition, the YouTube star offered to fight Masvidal, so he can exploit prime UFC fighters’ “lack of boxing ability.” But White thinks Paul should pivot to the likes of former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who’s competed at light heavyweight, instead of tactically picking on smaller fighters.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Boxing#Professional Boxing#Domestic Violence#Combat#Ufc#Irishman#Mma#Showtime
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather joins forces with OddsChecker for NFL partnership

Ex-pound for pound king Floyd Mayweather has announced his latest link-up deal ahead as fans enjoy the current National Football League season. OddsChecker, the leading odds comparison site enjoyed by millions of users worldwide, announced today it has partnered with the former world champion boxer for the 2021 NFL Kickoff.
NFL
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul contacts Floyd Mayweather for pro boxing fight: ‘I would have taken Floyd out’

Floyd Mayweather vs. Jake Paul in a professional boxing match might be a reality if the YouTuber-turned boxer gets his way. Paul (4-0) has laid down the challenge to Mayweather (50-0), under the condition the two meet in a professional boxing match. Paul is coming off a split decision win over former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley (watch highlights); meanwhile, Mayweather out-performed Jake’s older brother Logan Paul (highlights here) in an eight-round exhibition.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
MMAmania.com

Floyd Mayweather vs Anderson Silva? ‘I’m prepared for a good challenge’

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who looked all but toast in his last couple of MMA fights, is now 2-0 as a professional boxer with victories over former WBC champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and ex-UFC light heavyweight titleholder Tito Ortiz, the latter of which ended by knockout.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Good, bad, worse: Manny Pacquiao made right decision, Olympic scandal

Manny Pacquiao’s decision to retire early last week is both good and bad. The announcement was good because it’s time for the 42-year-old to step away. He looked solid in his unanimous-decision loss to Yordenis Ugas in August but he can no longer fight to the standards he established for himself. And he will not have taken a beating on his way out the door, which has been the fate of so many other great fighters.
COMBAT SPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy