Floyd Mayweather’s next fight: 3 fight options for ‘Money,’ including Jose Aldo

Following another easy exhibition win in London, Floyd Mayweather’s next fight will likely come this summer. While his legion of fans waits for his next exhibition matchup, we offer up three likely opponent options and review his recent showcase against Aaron Chalmers.

Related: UFC tonight – Fight card, betting odds, and watch times for Saturday’s UFC event

Who will Floyd Mayweather’s next fight be against

In February, Mayweather Jr.’s exhibition world tour stopped in England for a matchup with MMA veteran Aaron Chalmers. After making easy work of the Brit, “Money” is sure to compete in another bout this year.

When he returns to the ring, matchups against UFC greats Jose Aldo and Nate Diaz are possible, as well as a rematch against fellow boxing legend Manny Pacquiao .

Junior: The former UFC featherweight champion has transitioned to boxing and claimed in February a bout with Mayweather was in the works. As a showcase of two combat sports legends, the matchup makes a lot of sense.

The former UFC featherweight champion has transitioned to boxing and claimed in February a bout with Mayweather was in the works. As a showcase of two combat sports legends, the matchup makes a lot of sense. Stockton Badboy: Nate Diaz is one of the biggest free agents in combat sports, and while it would be an odd pairing, Mayweather and the UFC great have huge fanbases that would likely tune into the scrap.

Nate Diaz is one of the biggest free agents in combat sports, and while it would be an odd pairing, Mayweather and the UFC great have huge fanbases that would likely tune into the scrap. Pacman: “Money” and “Pacman” have the best-selling bout in boxing history. A rematch has long been rumored, and the time may finally be right for it to happen as an exhibition clash.

Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers recap

As expected, Floyd Mayweather Jr. versus Aaron Chalmers displayed that there are various levels to boxing, and the pugilistic icon is still several above most athletes in the fight game.

What happened: From the outset, Mayweather’s jab and technique were a puzzle the Englishman could not solve. While the legend did not score a knockdown in the bout, he did do some dancing and played to the crowd often over the eight rounds as the former Bellator fighter offered little threat to the 46-year-old.

The fallout: The matchup was everything that any fan of the sport would expect. Chalmers tried hard, but he was badly overmatched by one of the greatest boxers of all time, who is still highly skilled as he closes in on 50.

The roadmap: Mayweather will not be stopping his exhibition tour any time soon, and very well could get in two more fights before 2023 comes to a close.

What makes Floyd Mayweather so popular?

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Related: UFC predictions for the MMA world leader’s upcoming event

There is no doubt Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers to ever compete in the sport. Yet what makes him a one-of-a-kind was that his mix of skill and brash bravado was able to transcend the industry. He is the type of talent that combat sports fans have long been willing to pay big money to see win, or hopefully lose.

The greatest villain in combat sports: Although Mayweather was a hero to some, relishing his role as a villain to all was what truly made him a box office megastar. And his ability to back up all his talk only heightened his appeal.

Mayweather racked up a 50-0 record and titles in multiple divisions during his run in the sport. Loudly trash-talking his way through wins over legends like Oscar De La Hoya , Pacquiao, Saul “ Canelo ” Alvarez , and Miguel Cotto.

In June 2022, Mayweather, Jr. was placed along with the immortals of the sport when he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall-of-Fame.

Floyd Mayweather record: 50-0 (27 knockouts)

50-0 (27 knockouts) Mayweather also has wins over several MMA and kickboxing veterans, including former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor.

The bad side of the legacy: Mayweather has also spent a good bit of time in courtrooms during his life.

The Michigan native also has an ugly history with domestic violence allegations and a conviction. As well as pleading guilty to two different battery charges in 2002 and 2011.

Floyd Mayweather age: 46 years old

Floyd Mayweather’s net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2022, Floyd Mayweather’s net worth is reported at $450 million . However, the boxing star claims it is closer to $1.2 billion .

More must-reads: