Austin, TX

Electronic Music in Austin

do512.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it’s no Berlin, Austin’s electronic music scene is on the rise. Movers and shakers to the beat in this city mourn the loss of spaces like 523 Thompson and Plush. However, the scene is always adapting to new constraints and evolving to encompass wilder imaginings of what the genre can be and where it can occur. We’re excited to be a part of what’s happening right now; from techno and trance to house and electro, there’s a niche to be found for just about any BPM preference.

do512.com

