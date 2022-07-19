ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

The best places to buy bed sheets in 2022

By Camryn La Sala
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35O2Em_0brBFwxr00

There’s truly nothing better than jumping into bed with a new pair of sheets (freshly cleaned, of course).

It’s finding the best set for you, that can be the challenge.

“The right set of sheets sets the stage for your entire sleeping experience,” said Dennis Chan, director of retail product for Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

“When choosing your bedding, investing in durability, design and feel makes all the difference,” Chan told The Post. “Superior bedding will feel great against your skin and will withstand the test of time by maintaining quality night after night. Sheets should also complement your personal style. The bed is the centerpiece of your room after all!”

In an effort to help you find the perfect set of sheets, we sifted through the Internet to find the most well-loved and reviewed options on the market. Whether you’re looking for cooling sheets, comfy jersey sheets or an option with Egyptian cotton, the following brands have it all.

Our list includes brands from Brooklinen , Parachute , Boll & Branch , Amazon and more for those looking for crisp, luxurious and even budget-friendly options.

For more bedding recommendations, check out our guides on the best duvets , pillows , throw blankets and weighted blankets .

1. Saatva
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EW3U3_0brBFwxr00
Saatva

Saatva’s organic cotton sheets are an incredible option that will make getting out of bed even harder — but who said that’s a bad thing, right?

They’re made of 100% GOTS certified organic cotton that’s silky-soft and feature a 300 thread count sateen weave that gets softer with every wash.

According to the brand website, these sheets have more than 40,000 raving reviews.

“I’m by no means an experienced sheet “buyer”, but I will say this: Saatva sheets are an excellent addition to our bed. They are soft to the touch, and help keep us cool,” said one reviewer. “I generally sleep cool, but my fiance sleeps hot, and these sheets work well for both of us. Not much more to say other than I’m very glad I spent the extra money…definitely worth every penny. And the packaging was incredible! This was truly a luxury experience.”

saatva 2. Brooklinen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNy9H_0brBFwxr00
Brooklinen

Brooklinen’s bestselling Luxe Sheets have quite literally taken over the internet since the brand released the set in April 2014 — and the review count (77,000+) certainly proves that! They come in over a dozen different colors and patterns and the set includes a flat sheet, two pillowcases and one fitted sheet.

“We are so in love with our new sheets. It was a bit of a splurge purchase a few months ago, but I absolutely have zero regrets!” said one reviewer. “Lightweight and cool, they [are] perfect for my husband and I that sleep hot. Adding more to my cart, now!”

Brooklinen 3. Parachute
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03nC7P_0brBFwxr00
Parachute

Parachute’s Percale Venice Sheets are another option that is well-reviewed. They’re crafted in Portugal from 100% premium, certified long-staple Egyptian cotton, which is lightweight and durable with a crisp finish that ages well.

“Terrific. Study soft fabric. Great size with elastic that holds sheet in place. Love them.” said a reviewer.

Parachute 4. Amazon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zWwIM_0brBFwxr00
Amazon

For a quality and budget-friendly option, consider these Amazon Basics Microfiber sheets with more than 321,000+ reviews. They come in more than 30 colors and cost less than $20 for a queen size. What more could you ask for?

“I absolutely love these sheets. Seriously,” said a reviewer. “They are very soft, and actually have the feel of a silky sheet.”

If you’re looking for something a bit more luxurious, Amazon sells a wide variety of sheets and bedding at many different price points.

Amazon also offers a plethora of other options, like this Shilucheng cooling sheet set that is ideal for those who run hot while they sleep. Plus, you can’t beat the price tag of less than $30!

Amazon 5. Magic Linen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3il6VP_0brBFwxr00
Magic Linen

Magic Linen (a brand that even Meghan Markle is a fan of) is known for its white linen sheets , and according to reviews — you definitely don’t want to miss out on them!

“These linen sheets are everything I hoped for and more,” said a reviewer. “They are beautiful in texture and appearance, and [they’re] husband and cat-approved too!”

“My sister encouraged me to try linen sheets for the best sleep. I was so used to soft cotton and satin that linen sounded less than appealing. [Boy], was I wrong!” said another reviewer. “My husband and I love these sheets — they are soft, warm and light (yes, both). We will never go back to cotton.”

Magic Linen 6. Boll & Branch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZWxx_0brBFwxr00
Boll & Branch

The Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheets are the brand’s bestselling, comfortable bed sheets. The brand’s signature cooling weave is simple and made of 100% organic cotton that is spun cloud-weight and super soft.

“The hype is real. I thought maybe it was just the Instagram influencers I follow that talked about how great these sheets are but no, it’s true. They are worth every penny,” said one reviewer.

Many reviewers describe this set as the “best sheets ever.”

boll and branch 7. Buffy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49RFBv_0brBFwxr00
Buffy

The Buffy Eucalyptus sheets are another well loved set of sheets on the Internet!

“I love my new eucalyptus pillowcases and sheets. They are so much softer than any other sheet that I’ve used, I don’t think I can ever go back. Highly recommend,” said one reviewer.

They come in 10 different colors and made with super-soft, 300 single-ply thread count sateen weave fabric woven from TENCEL™ lyocell fibers — that absorbs moisture more efficiently than conventional cotton, keeping your skin feeling cool and dry throughout the night.

Buffy

For more recommendations, check out the New York Post shopping section.

