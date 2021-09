TWIN FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — James Graff lucked out on a Powerball ticket and won $150,000. Graff read an article about how a big Powerball ticket was sold in Twin Falls. He checked his own ticket and found that four out of five numbers matched, and so did the Powerball. That would have been worth just $50,000 if Graff had been a bit more stingy.

