Technology continues to be the catalyst for Arizona growth, report shows
The Arizona Technology Council today released its Q2 2021 Arizona Technology Industry Impact Report, providing new details on the growth of the state’s technology sector. A positive indicator in the report was STEM job posts reached an all-time high of 37,506 in June. In addition, the number of technology jobs and wages increased by 3.25% and 2.96%, respectively, over the past year and the number of technology companies rose 5.43% over the previous year.azbigmedia.com
