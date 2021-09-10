CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Technology continues to be the catalyst for Arizona growth, report shows

By AZ Business Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Technology Council today released its Q2 2021 Arizona Technology Industry Impact Report, providing new details on the growth of the state’s technology sector. A positive indicator in the report was STEM job posts reached an all-time high of 37,506 in June. In addition, the number of technology jobs and wages increased by 3.25% and 2.96%, respectively, over the past year and the number of technology companies rose 5.43% over the previous year.

Arizona recovers 100% of private sector jobs since April 2020

Less than a year and a half after the initial economic disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arizona has already recovered more than 100 percent of private sector jobs, representing one of the fastest jobs recoveries in the nation. “The last year and a half have challenged Arizonans like never before,”...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Most Admired Companies of 2021: Homeowners Financial Group

AZ Business magazine and BestCompaniesAZ present the Most Admired Companies program each year with the goal of recognizing organizations that excel in these six key areas: Customer opinion; diversity, equity, and inclusion; innovation; leadership excellence; social responsibility; and workplace culture. One of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2021 is Homeowners Financial Group.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona bioscience sector is pioneering innovations

The pace of medical innovation is accelerating around the world and right here in the Arizona bioscience sector. Biomedical innovators are pioneering in the fields of diagnostics, treatments, medical devices, and health technologies. The world waited and watched as the first COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines moved from the lab,...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona No. 8 least-impacted state during labor shortage

A new study finds Arizona is the No. 8 state least impacted by America’s labor shortage crisis which surged to a record 10.9 million unfilled jobs through August. The study, which also includes D.C., found that our nation’s capital has been the hardest hit, followed by Nebraska and New Hampshire. The least impacted states are led by Hawaii, New York, and California.
ARIZONA STATE
Biden tax hikes could cost Arizona 27,728 jobs, analysis finds

The Biden administration’s Made in America tax plan proposes raising the Global Intangible Low Tax Income (GILTI) tax rate on U.S. multinational corporations from 10.5% to 21%. A recent study conducted by Arizona State University’s (ASU) Siedman Research Institute and Ernst & Young’s Quantitative Economics and Statistics Team (QUEST) estimates that the tax hikes on 266 multinational corporations with 100 or more employees in Arizona would cause 1,508 to 27,728 direct job losses one year after the increase takes effect.
ARIZONA STATE
2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

Historically, technological progress has been a key driver of economic growth. Technological innovations tend to set the bar for human productivity while also creating tremendous amounts of wealth. For instance, the invention of the steam engine powered the first industrial revolution in the 1700s. And the electrification of industry sparked the second industrial revolution in the 1800s, leading to the widespread adoption of mechanized manufacturing.
MARKETS
Pandemic uncertainty slowing down Utah economic growth, new report shows

Utah's economic growth is slowing down, according to new surveys from the University of Utah's Eccles Economic and Business School. (Shutterstock) — SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are spending less, jobs are seemingly plentiful when skilled workers are not, and the COVID-19 pandemic remains largely unpredictable, which is all contributing to economic slowdown in the Beehive State, according to new data from the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business.
UTAH STATE
Business: NOLA economy shows growth

Economic activity in the New Orleans area expanded moderately over the past six weeks. According to the Fed’s latest assessment of regional economies, the labor market improved and wage pressures became more widespread. Retail sales increased, leisure travel was strong and hotel occupancy levels rose. Residential real estate demand remained...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Use emerging technologies for growth

Think of the Pocono-Northeast and do you become aware of emerging technologies?. This process works in many larger cities, but can it work in a region made up of many smaller communities? The answer should be positive if communities in this region and counties can work together to carry out the same conditions that are acceptable in larger municipalities.
TECHNOLOGY
Retail and Hospitality Research Firm IHL Group Partners With Content Catalyst to Launch New Platform for Data and Research Reports

IHL Group, an advisory and research firm covering the global retail and hospitality sectors, has partnered with technology provider Content Catalyst, to launch an interactive platform for subscribers using flagship content delivery service, Publish Interactive. Marketing Technology News: NielsenIQ and Qualtrics Announce a New Partnership to Help Brands Drive Sustainable...
RETAIL
Here are the companies making waves in Arizona’s technology industry

Every day there seems to be another local or national news story about technology companies, both small and large, flocking to Arizona in droves to start or expand their organizations. Our state has cemented itself as a more than legitimate option alongside the major U.S. technology hubs, including California, Massachusetts,...
ARIZONA STATE
This Is The State With The Worst Economy

The health of a state’s economy depends on perspective. For businesses, the primary considerations may be taxes and the extent to which workforces can organize or demand benefits. For workers, the issues tend more toward wages and insurance. For economists, the measures could be unemployment and state gross domestic product (GDP). While it is hard […]
ECONOMY
LPC closes biggest industrial sale in Arizona history — $186M

Within one month of its completion, leading developer LPC Desert West has completed the sale of the 1.25 million-square-foot Park 303 Phase I in Glendale, Arizona to BentallGreenOak, a leading global real estate investment management advisor and real estate services provider. At $186 million, the transaction represents the biggest industrial sale and the highest single-building industrial sale price in Arizona history.
ARIZONA STATE
Most Admired Companies: Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona

AZ Business magazine and BestCompaniesAZ present the Most Admired Companies program each year with the goal of recognizing organizations that excel in these six key areas: Customer opinion; diversity, equity, and inclusion; innovation; leadership excellence; social responsibility; and workplace culture. One of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2021 is Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona’s Audit Continues to Be a Chaotic Mess

If you’ve forgotten about the Arizona “audit” of Maricopa County’s votes in the 2020 election, you can be forgiven. At times, it seems like the audits’ backers have forgotten about it too. Arizona state-Senate Republicans launched the process this spring as a response to false claims of election fraud spread...
ARIZONA STATE
Covington industrial growth continues

COVINGTON, Ga. — City officials and developers gathered Thursday, Sept. 9, in Covington to break ground on a potentially 167-acre development project by Ashley Capital. Located off Hazelbrand Road, Ashley Capital intends to construct up to four industrial buildings to anchor Covington Logistics Park. Mayor Steve Horton said he believed...
COVINGTON, GA
McCarthy breaks ground on South Mountain Community College science complex

McCarthy Building Companies broke ground on construction of the $13.6 million Science Complex project at South Mountain Community College, which includes the addition of a new 19,000-square-foot Physical and Life Science building. The project, located at 7050 S. 24th St. in Phoenix, features approximately 32,000 square feet of expansion and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Capital Asset Management acquires ZELL Commercial Real Estate

Capital Asset Management has acquired fellow Valley-based real estate firm ZELL Commercial Real Estate Services. In a “marriage” of the two businesses, the sale will grow Capital Asset Management’s real estate portfolio by an additional 50 commercial Arizona properties, thus doubling its assets. In addition to assuming the management and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Most Admired Companies of 2021: Isagenix International

AZ Business magazine and BestCompaniesAZ present the Most Admired Companies program each year with the goal of recognizing organizations that excel in these six key areas: Customer opinion; diversity, equity, and inclusion; innovation; leadership excellence; social responsibility; and workplace culture. One of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2021 is Isagenix International.
PHOENIX, AZ

