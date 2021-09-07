CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislative Update with Julie Slama

The Nebraska City News Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 27th, Governor Ricketts signed a proclamation calling the Legislature into a special session for the purposes of enacting legislation to redistrict different boundaries across Nebraska. This includes the boundaries for the Supreme Court judicial districts, the Public Service Commission districts, the boundaries for the members of the Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska and the State Board of Education, and our Legislative and Congressional districts.

#Legislature#Supreme Court#The Board Of Regents#The Executive Board#Central Community College#General File#Select File#Lincoln Ne
