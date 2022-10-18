Black Friday deals 2022 — date and best early sales

October is flying by and Black Friday deals will be here before you know it. In fact, some retailers are already offering holiday deals. Amazon kicked things off earlier this month with its first ever fall Prime Day . The event offered a lot of predictable sales, but there were many Black Friday worthy deals like $50 off the Apple Watch 8 and the MacBook Air M1 for just $799.

In addition to Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target have also started offering Black Friday deals previews. Technically, Black Friday doesn't start till Friday, November 25. However, every year retailers expand the season further into October.

We expect that inflation, fears of a recession, and ongoing stock shortages will cause retailers to offer earlier and bigger-than-average Black Friday deals on everything from the latest iPhones to our favorite mattresses. That's great news for shoppers looking to cut down on spending as it gives you more options to buy the things you need at the prices you want.

Below we're listing the best early Black Friday deals you can shop right now, along with tips and predictions on what to expect from Black Friday 2022.

Early Black Friday deals — Best sales this week

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: $799 $599 @ DreamCloud

Free $499 gift set: The 14-inch DreamCloud Hybrid mattress mattress is one of the tallest we've reviewed. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. As part of its limited flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $599 (was $799) or the queen for $899 (was $1,199). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial. Plus, you get a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows ($499 value). View Deal

Beats Fit Pro: $199 $159 @ Amazon

With excellent Beats sound quality, active noise cancellation and a comfortable fit designed for sports and exercise, these headphones are a real steal at this price. The Beats Fit Pro also offer 6 hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. View Deal

Keurig K-Mini Plus: $99 $49 @ Amazon

The Keurig K-Mini is on sale for every major holiday. It's a great, compact machine that holds a spot in our list of the best Keurig coffee makers . However, it's only been this cheap a few times in the past. This is a great and very safe buy right now. View Deal

TV sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon

Amazon Prime Day deals are kicking off with TVs for as low as $89. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've ever seen from Amazon. View Deal

Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): $399 $349 @ Amazon

$50 off! The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review , we called it the best smartwatch hands down. The 45mm model is also on sale for $379 ($50 off). View Deal

Samsung Q70A 65-inch: $1,399 $947 @ Amazon

If you’re looking for a solid deal on a 4K TV the Samsung Q70A Series QLED is a great place to start. This set is currently $947, which is 32% off the list price. You get a panel with a billion colors and Quantum HDR support, smooth motion up to 120Hz and 4K upscaling in a sleek design. Plus, Alexa and Google Assistant are both built in. View Deal

Luna Adult Weighted Blanket: $89 $69 @ Amazon

The Luna Adult Weighted Blanket is the best weighted blanket you can buy. Even better, it's now at its lowest price ever. We love its hypoallergenic construction and breathable cover. Plus, it's super soft and can be machine washed on a gentle cycle. Multiple patterns and weights are on sale. Heads up, it was $55 during Prime Day and we expect it'll drop to that price again next month. View Deal

Roomba j7+: $799 $580 @ Amazon

If you want iRobot's latest robot vacuum technology, you can now get the j7+ for just $580. That's $20 cheaper than it was earlier this week. This vacuum is one of the smartest we've seen on test because of its obstacle avoidance technology. This means it's guaranteed to avoid pet poop. In fact, it comes with a promise that iRobot will replace any j7+ that fails to avoid solid pet waste. View Deal

MacBook Air (256GB/M1): $999 $849 @ Amazon

Sure, it's the previous-gen machine, but the MacBook Air M1 is still one of the best laptops around. It features Apple's blazing fast 7-core M1 CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and this 256GB SSD. It's now on sale for $849 but could drop even lower over the Black Friday period. View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: $79 $39 @ Amazon

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. It's currently at its lowest price ever. And even better it's a platform agnostic headset so works across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC which is very handy if you like to game on multiple different systems. View Deal

Google Pixel 7: $699 $599 @ Amazon

Free $100 gift card! Amazon is offering the Pixel 7 bundled with a $100 Amazon gift card for $599. The standalone phone costs $599, so this deal scores you a free Amazon gift card. It features a 6.3-inch 90Hz OLED display (2400 x 1080) and Tensor G2 chipset. You also get 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 50MP (f/1.85) main camera lens, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and 10.8MP (f/2.2) front lens. In our Google Pixel 7 review , we called it the ideal Android phone if you don't want to spend over $600. View Deal

Black Friday deals to expect in 2022

Black Friday is traditionally the best time of year to make any major purchase. From TVs to mattresses, retailers save their best deals for the holidays with the majority of sales starting the first week of November. However, 2022 will be slightly different in that the pandemic is still causing shortages of labor and essential material/parts.

PS5 restock , for instance, is much easier to find, but tends to sell out from time to time. Numerous furniture companies are also backed up with delivery dates that are taking months instead of just a few days.

You can expect these shortages and delays to last through the end of the year, which means Black Friday deals may be in large demand, but low supply this year. So we recommend consumers get their shopping done earlier than usual this year.

Black Friday deals and Apple

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

iPhone 14: The iPhone 14 will be on many people's shopping list this year. This Black Friday, expect retailers to offer Apple's new phone for next to nothing. Already, carriers like Verizon and AT&T are offering iPhone 14 deals that offers the phone for free with trade-in and/or eligible unlimited plans. As we approach Black Friday, you can expect to see better trade-in deals, wherein you'll get a better/higher credit for your older phone. We also expect to see Apple's older phones get steeper price cuts.

Massive MacBook deals: It's been an interesting end of summer for MacBook deals . The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros have been $400 off each at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Meanwhile, the 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 fell to an all-time price low of $949 back in August. Could we see an $899 MacBook Pro M1 come Black Friday? It's possible. We also expect to see more deals on the new MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2.

Black Friday deals and next-gen consoles

Let's be honest: There will be no Black Friday deals on next-gen consoles. Sure, we'll see plenty of deals on PS5 and Xbox Series X games/accessories, but the PS5 and Xbox Series X will not see any price cuts. That said, we do expect to see Black Friday restocks. Retailers like Best Buy and GameStop are already experimenting with in-store only restocks and we expect these in-store events to pick up as we get closer to Thanksgiving. If you prefer to shop online, no need to worry. We expect to see online restocks as well. Just be prepared for fierce competition as the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be high on many shoppers' holiday lists. In the meantime, you can still register for invite-only Sony Direct PS5 restocks planned for this month.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 is on Friday, November 25. However, Black Friday deals will start well before the official Black Friday 2022 date. Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are just a handful of the major retailers that'll kick off the season with early deals.

Who has the best Black Friday deals in 2022?

Every retailer will hav e Black Friday deals available in November. However, if you're wondering who has the best Black Friday deals — the answer varies based on what you want to buy. For instance, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart tend to dominate when it comes to deals on 4K TVs, laptops, and smartwatches.

For deals on apparel and home goods, we recommend turning to stores like Macy's, Wayfair, and Bed Bath & Beyond. Home goods is a broad topic and also includes mattresses. If you're shopping for the latter, mattress manufacturers tend to offer the best and biggest discounts, oftentimes undercutting box retailers like Macy's and Amazon.

Does Apple offer Black Friday deals?

The Apple Store is renown for not offering deals. However, every November it offers its annual Apple Black Friday sale. The sale varies each year offering free Beats headphones with the purchase of select devices or discounts of up to 10% off on select Mac purchases.

Last year, Apple offered a free Apple Store gift card with the purchase of select devices. For instance, buy an Apple Watch 3 and you'll get a $25 Apple gift card. To maximize the gift card value, Apple wants you to spend more. So to get the biggest gift card — a $150 Apple gift card — required that you purchase an iMac or a MacBook Pro. This year, iPhone 13 deals will play a big role on Black Friday. Expect to see epic Black Friday deals on Apple's latest iPhones and iPads. (The best deals will come from retailers and not from Apple).

Are stores doing Black Friday 2022?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The majority of brick-and-mortar stores skipped their traditional Thanksgiving Day in-store events the last few years. Other stores offered curbside pickup to avoid having customers congregate outside their stories. This year things are different. As a result, in-store shopping could make a comeback this year, as could early bird deals that requires shoppers to line up outside stores.

Black Friday deals and what to expect

Black Friday deals are in full force now and the National Retail Federation, the world's largest retail trade association, projects that the average consumer will spend $997.73 on holiday gifts for themselves and their families. This is on par with what consumers spent last year. Over half (57%) will shop online in 2021, which is slightly down from the 60% who shopped online during the pandemic in 2020. That said, 47% of holiday shoppers are worried they'll have difficulty finding the items they want. The top items consumers are worried about are electronics (44%), clothes (40%), and toys (28%).

Why is it called Black Friday?

The use of the term "Black Friday" to describe the retail holiday dates back to 1961 in Philadelphia. It was used to describe the crowded pedestrian and vehicle traffic that resulted the day after Thanksgiving. By 1975, the term had gained traction and was being used outside of Philadelphia.

These days, retailers have a different explanation for the term. For many companies, Black Friday marks the point in the calendar year when companies go "in the black," or finally begin to turn a profit for the year. The profit they make is due to the surge in shoppers looking for holiday deals.