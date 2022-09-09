How to watch Sunday Night Football: Buccaneers vs Cowboys

The 2022 NFL season is here, which means Sunday night is once again a football night with the weekly Sunday Night Football game capping a full day's worth of NFL action.

Sunday Night Football has a few changes this year, primarily with a new broadcast crew, but it is still going to be the place for some of the biggest games of the year in primetime.

What to Watch has you covered with how to watch all of the primetime NFL offerings for the 2022 season, including Thursday Night Football and Monday Night Football , but read on here to get all you need to now about how to watch Sunday Night Football, including the complete schedule, the commentators and more.

All Sunday Night Football games kickoff at 8:20 pm ET/5:20 pm PT.

NBC's pregame coverage, Football Night in America , begins at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

Sunday Night Football airs on NBC, while also being available to stream live on Peacock.

The coveted prime time game for the first week of the NFL season goes to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Tom Brady announced his retirement after the Bucs' season came to end last year, only to say he was unretiring about a month later. This is going to be the 23rd season for the quarterback widely considered the GOAT (greatest of all time), but at age 45, people keep wondering if Father Time will finally creep up on him. He played at a high level last year and returns many key pieces, including Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette and Chris Godwin (though returning from injury), while the Buccaneers' defense was a top five unit in points per game and hopes to repeat that effort. The biggest question for the Bucs is their offensive line, which suffered some key injuries and other departures during the offseason. Can they protect Brady well enough so he can prove once again that age is just a number?

The Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East last year, but after a disappointing home playoff loss and the exit of some key players, many pundits are a little skeptical of the Cowboys this season. Things didn't get better when they lost star left tackle Tyron Smith until at least December. That could put more pressure on Dak Prescott to carry the offense, something he's capable of doing but things are always tough for the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. On the defensive side, the Cowboys had two breakout stars in 2021 — Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs — who hope to carry the Boys' D to another solid year.

The Buccaneers and Cowboys met in week 1 of the 2021 season, with the Bucs winning that game. As of September 9, the Bucs are slight favorites to win again: up 2.5 against the spread and -110 on the moneyline.

With Sunday Night Football airing on NBC, it is widely available to viewers across the US via their local NBC stations. If you subscribe to traditional cable, catching the game is simple, as NBC is included on all basic cable packages. You can also watch the games on the NBC Sports app or at NBCSports.com when you provide your TV provider login.

NBC is also available on live TV streaming services like Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . Each of these offers a mix of channel packages and services. We think Sling TV offers the best value for Sunday Night Football fans. You can watch Sunday Night Football on Sling TV Blue, which goes for $35 per month.

Streaming Sunday Night Football is available through Peacock , which live-streams the game every week. You'll need a Peacock Premium account to stream Sunday Night Football — either the ad-supported or ad-free version.

NFL fans in the UK have the opportunity to watch Sunday Night Football games every week via Sky Sports’ NFL Channel, which is available through a Sky TV subscription. Games air live at 1:20 am UK.

If that’s too late (or early) for you, NFL Game Pass is an option. The international version of this subscription service offers live broadcasts of games as well as the opportunity to watch the full broadcast on-demand or a condensed version of the broadcast that only features the plays.

The other futbol may be the game that has a more international reputation, but if NFL fans find themselves halfway around the world but eager to tune in to Sunday Night Football on their usual service, they can consider using a VPN.

Here is the complete schedule for Sunday Night Football 2022:

Week 1: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 2: Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

Week 3: San Francisco 49ers vs Denver Broncos

Week 4: Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 7: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins

Week 8: Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills

Week 9: Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs

Week 10: Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers

Week 11: Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12: Green bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 13: Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 14: Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos

Week 15: New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals

Week 17: Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers

Week 18: TBD

There is a new lead voice in the Sunday Night Football booth, as Mike Tirico joins Cris Collinsworth on the call. Melissa Stark rounds out the crew as the sideline reporter.

Tirico and Stark are replacing long-time Sunday Night Football members Al Michaels (now calling Thursday Night Football on Prime Video) and Michele Tafoya.

NBC's Sunday Night Football coverage also consists of the Football Night in America pregame show, which features Maria Taylor as host and Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms and Mike Florio as commentators.

