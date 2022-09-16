How to watch Sunday Night Football: Bears vs Packers

The 2022 NFL season is here, which means Sunday night is once again a football night with the weekly Sunday Night Football game capping a full day's worth of NFL action.

Sunday Night Football has a few changes this year, primarily with a new broadcast crew, but it is still going to be the place for some of the biggest games of the year in primetime.

What to Watch has you covered with how to watch all of the primetime NFL offerings for the 2022 season, including Thursday Night Football and Monday Night Football , but read on here to get all you need to now about how to watch Sunday Night Football, including the complete schedule, the commentators and more.

All Sunday Night Football games kickoff at 8:20 pm ET/5:20 pm PT.

NBC's pregame coverage, Football Night in America , begins at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

Sunday Night Football airs on NBC, while also being available to stream live on Peacock.

Chicago Bears' Justin Fields (Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The first place Chicago Bears and the last place Green Bay Packers (you read that right) play on Sunday Night Football this week. OK, so it's one week so probably should just ignore the standings, but the opening game performances from both teams were a bit of a surprise.

For the Chicago Bears, they were not expected to beat a visiting San Francisco 49ers team, but with torrential downpour leveling the playing field, they were able to eek out a win. You really have to throw all stats out the window in a game like that, as neither team could get much going offensively, but some credit should be given to Justin Fields and the Bears, who overcame a 10 point deficit in the second half to win.

The Packers, meanwhile, cannot blame the weather on their poor performance, as they were playing in a dome in Minnesota. Aaron Rodgers failed to eclipse 200 yards passing, his leading receiver was running back AJ Dillon and the Packers scored just seven points in their opening loss. This is a problematic beginning after many wondered how the team would look after trading star receiver Davante Adams in the offseason. And while the defense giving up 23 points doesn't seem too bad, they could not cover Vikings' receiver Justin Jefferson all game (though that could be a problem for everyone this season).

If there is a saving grace for the Packers it's that they opened up last season with a similar clunker before finishing the season with 13 wins.

Despite the week 1 results, the Packers are huge 9.5 point favorites against the spread and -475 on the moneyline. Pundits are expecting a bounce back performance.

With Sunday Night Football airing on NBC, it is widely available to viewers across the US via their local NBC stations. If you subscribe to traditional cable, catching the game is simple, as NBC is included on all basic cable packages. You can also watch the games on the NBC Sports app or at NBCSports.com when you provide your TV provider login.

NBC is also available on live TV streaming services like Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . Each of these offers a mix of channel packages and services. We think Sling TV offers the best value for Sunday Night Football fans. You can watch Sunday Night Football on Sling TV Blue, which goes for $35 per month.

Streaming Sunday Night Football is available through Peacock , which live-streams the game every week. You'll need a Peacock Premium account to stream Sunday Night Football — either the ad-supported or ad-free version.

NFL fans in the UK have the opportunity to watch Sunday Night Football games every week via Sky Sports’ NFL Channel, which is available through a Sky TV subscription. Games air live at 1:20 am UK.

If that’s too late (or early) for you, NFL Game Pass is an option. The international version of this subscription service offers live broadcasts of games as well as the opportunity to watch the full broadcast on-demand or a condensed version of the broadcast that only features the plays.

The other futbol may be the game that has a more international reputation, but if NFL fans find themselves halfway around the world but eager to tune in to Sunday Night Football on their usual service, they can consider using a VPN.

We rate ExpressVPN as a reliable VPN service for securing your data and accessing shows and events all around the world. Even better, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day no-quibble, money-back guarantee if you're not happy with the service.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. And it's a great way to keep up with action from anywhere in the world. View Deal

Here is the complete schedule for Sunday Night Football 2022:

Week 1: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, Dallas Cowboys 3

Week 2: Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

Week 3: San Francisco 49ers vs Denver Broncos

Week 4: Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 7: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins

Week 8: Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills

Week 9: Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs

Week 10: Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers

Week 11: Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12: Green bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 13: Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 14: Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos

Week 15: New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals

Week 17: Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers

Week 18: TBD

There is a new lead voice in the Sunday Night Football booth, as Mike Tirico joins Cris Collinsworth on the call. Melissa Stark rounds out the crew as the sideline reporter.

Tirico and Stark are replacing long-time Sunday Night Football members Al Michaels (now calling Thursday Night Football on Prime Video) and Michele Tafoya.

NBC's Sunday Night Football coverage also consists of the Football Night in America pregame show, which features Maria Taylor as host and Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms and Mike Florio as commentators.

More NFL