Remembering 9/11 Amid a World Turned Upside Down — Is That a Phoenix Rising?

papercitymag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMe Too. Climate change. Mass shootings. Xenophobia. Coronavirus. Racial Justice. In the last several years, our country has been turned upside down and the curtain has been pulled all the way back. Old systems are falling apart, and I keep thinking of the story of the Phoenix bird – not only because our world is spiritually and physically on fire but also because I see good coming out of all this tragedy.

