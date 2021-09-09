CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspected Arsonist Arrested in Petaluma

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA convicted arsonist has been arrested on suspicion of arson in Petaluma. On the night of August 26th, officials responded to a vegetation fire in the area of Cedar Grove Park and Lakeville Street. It was contained to an area of 20 feet by 20 feet. Officers contacted 51-year-old Nalani Felli near the fire who claimed responsibility and said he did not have enough water to extinguish it. After finding a lack of material to contain the fire as well as Felli’s previous conviction, Felli was arrested for Arson and Violation of Probation. He was also arrested for Pollution of a Waterway as trash from his camp went all the way to the edge of the Petaluma River.

