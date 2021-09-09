CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storylines | City vs. Atlanta United

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForward Daryl Dike made his return to the Lions’ starting lineup on Saturday night for the first time since July 3, making his presence felt with a goal and an assist in the contest. Dike bodied off a Columbus defender before roofing a shot for his third goal of the season to open the scoring in the contest and would then go on to earn the assist on Júnior Urso’s game-winner. With the performance, Dike earned MLS Team of the Week honors for the fourth time in his young professional career in what served as the second time he’s recorded multiple goal contributions in a game this season.

