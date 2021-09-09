York County happenings: Heart Smarts; library book sale; blood drive
The York City Bureau of Health, along with York Fresh Food Farms, has launched the Heart Smarts program for fall 2021. Heart Smarts is an evidence-based and SNAP-Ed approved nutrition program developed by the Food Trust. The program offers weekly nutrition classes, health information resources and $4 “Heart Bucks” coupons to residents that are earned during nutrition classes and can be redeemed at participating mobile market locations.www.yorkdispatch.com
