CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York, PA

York County happenings: Heart Smarts; library book sale; blood drive

York Dispatch Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe York City Bureau of Health, along with York Fresh Food Farms, has launched the Heart Smarts program for fall 2021. Heart Smarts is an evidence-based and SNAP-Ed approved nutrition program developed by the Food Trust. The program offers weekly nutrition classes, health information resources and $4 “Heart Bucks” coupons to residents that are earned during nutrition classes and can be redeemed at participating mobile market locations.

www.yorkdispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Cumberland, PA
City
Library, PA
City
Dover, PA
City
York, PA
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
York County, PA
York, PA
Government
York County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Fresh Food#Book Sale#Nutrition#York Fresh Food Farms#Heart Smarts#The Food Trust#York Towne House#Wellington Homes#New Cumberland Community#The Central Pa Blood Bank#Cpbb

Comments / 0

Community Policy